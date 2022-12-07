Read full article on original website
Related
counton2.com
Everyday Hero: Alaina Nettles
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s a family affair at Cane Bay High School and everyone watched as a milestone was surpassed on the basketball court. Varsity basketball player Alaina Nettles was all smiles as the senior passed the 1,000-point mark during the Cobras’ game against Timberland High School recently.
Columbia Star
Dutch Fork dominates to reclaim state title
The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes got three touchdown runs from Jarvis Green and two touchdown passes from Aliam Appler en route to a 47-10 win over the Fort Dorchester Patriots in the 5A State Championship Saturday, December 3. “Losing last year was a big motivator,” Dutch Fork head coach Tom...
upstatespartans.com
After a Week Layoff, Men's Basketball Returns to Action Hosting South Carolina State Saturday
USC Upstate (4-4; 0-0 Big South) vs. South Carolina State (1-9; 0-0 MEAC) G.B. Hodge Center | Spartanburg, S.C. TV: Ingles Nexstar Game of the Week | ESPN+ or WYCW/WWCW/WMYT. Saturday's meeting between USC Upstate and South Carolina State marks the fourth meeting between the two schools in the Spartans' Division I era (2007-pres.) as all meetings have come during the Dave Dickerson era (2018-pres.) of Upstate basketball. The Spartans have taken each meeting with the Bulldogs, including an 82-78 victory last season at South Carolina State. Of note, each game in the series has been decided by four or fewer points.
live5news.com
Charleston Southern celebrates PA school students and graduates
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern University specifically honored its Physician Assistant school students and graduates with a December ceremony. During the event, the school gave out white coats to some of its students who reached a milestone in their training during the year. They also celebrated the graduation of...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. USC coach Dawn Staley reacts to Brittney Griner release. Updated: 4 hours ago. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
walterborolive.com
Colleton County School District Teachers and Support Staff of the Month
Each month, the principals in Colleton County Schools choose a Teacher of the Month and a Support Staff of the Month. The recipients for September, October and November were recognized at the November 29 Colleton County School Board meeting. Tammy Smyth, Support Staff of the Month, September - Black Street...
walterborolive.com
Colleton County School superintendent recognizes students
The Superintendent’s Student of the Month celebrates individual achievement by sustaining a culture that not only values academic success but elevates awareness of student contributions to the Colleton County community at large. The program is designed so that any student in K-12 regardless of academic ability can receive this award. Students who are nominated should prove they value their education by exhibiting academic responsibility and curiosity. Each month a Colleton County School administrator may nominate any K-12 student for Superintendent’s Student of the Month.
counton2.com
Missing 5-year-old Orangeburg girl found safe
A 5-year-old girl who went missing from her Orangeburg home on Thanksgiving has been found safe, authorities announced Friday. Her father has been taken into custody. A 5-year-old girl who went missing from her Orangeburg home on Thanksgiving has been found safe, authorities announced Friday. Her father has been taken into custody.
9-foot great white shark pinged off Charleston Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 9-foot, 7-inch juvenile great white shark weighing 578 pounds pinged off the coast of Charleston on Friday morning. According to OCEARCH, a non-profit organization that tags and tracks marine animals, Keji registered a ping just before 11:00 a.m. off of South Carolina after spending time further north. Researchers tagged Keji near […]
live5news.com
Cool & Damp Weekend On Tap!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front to our south will keep us cloudy and cooler this weekend. Expect a few showers to linger into Saturday morning. We’ll dry through Saturday afternoon and should remain rain-free for the rest of Saturday. Sunday will start off dry, but showers will move back into the area Sunday afternoon/evening. Off and on clouds will persist into the weekend with cooler highs in the low 60s. Monday and Tuesday will stay dry and cool before another rain chance returns Thursday.
Walterboro man wins $150K Powerball prize
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A Walterboro man was just one number away from winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Oct. 31. The ticket matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials. He upgraded to PowerPlay in order to triple his $50,000 prize […]
walterborolive.com
Smoaks man survives after his home explodes
A 76-year-old Smoaks man was severely injured after his home exploded Monday evening Dec. 5. At 7:59 p.m., 9-1-1 began receiving calls about an explosion near the Johnsville Community north of the town of Smoaks. People as far away as Orangeburg and Round O reported hearing the explosion and Colleton 9-1-1 received over a dozen calls.
abcnews4.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure list for Summerville's Annual Christmas Parade Sunday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Plan on taking alternative routes on Sunday, Dec. 11, for Summerville's Annual Christmas Parade. The following roads will be closed from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., depending on foot traffic. N. Cedar & 78. N. Main & 78. N. Cedar & 4th. N. Cedar &...
live5news.com
N. Charleston road reopened after train derailment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a road is back opening following a train derailment Saturday morning. Officers tweeted about the closure shortly before 9:30 a.m. They said the train was blocking McMillan Avenue just before the entrance to the Navy base. Police tweeted that...
Student found with gun at Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile student was taken into custody at Summerville High School on Thursday after they were found to be in possession of a gun. Officials with the Summerville Police Department said they received a tip from a student that another juvenile had a gun. The gun was discovered Thursday afternoon and […]
wtoc.com
Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water off West Boundary Street on Wednesday. According to police, a body was found around 3:30 p.m. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy. Please check back for updates.
Community members celebrate former BCSD superintendent Deon Jackson
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – People in Berkeley County came together Thursday night for a celebration to show support for former school district superintendent Deon Jackson who was fired last month. Community members thanked Jackson for his service over the past year and a half. Jackson was fired on November 15 only moments after the […]
live5news.com
2 men charged in Hilton Head Island murder
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody in connection to a November murder on Hilton Head Island. Nayquan Gadson, 20, was arrested in Port Wentworth, Georgia, and is charged with murder and armed robbery. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Christopher Escobedo is charged with accessory after the fact.
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek man killed in motorcycle crash on I-26 EB by Aviation Avenue, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed after crashing on I-26 Eastbound by Aviation Avenue around 5:43 a.m. on Thursday. Thursday afternoon, the Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as Paul Kline, 43, of Goose Creek. SCHP reported a motorcycle and...
What’s the story behind the little blue boat sitting on the marsh in Bluffton?
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton Head Island to Bluffton, South Carolina you can’t miss it. It’s the little blue boat sitting up on the marsh. The vessel has been there for months or even years depending on who you talk to. It’s been there so long that […]
Comments / 0