Colleton County, SC

counton2.com

Everyday Hero: Alaina Nettles

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s a family affair at Cane Bay High School and everyone watched as a milestone was surpassed on the basketball court. Varsity basketball player Alaina Nettles was all smiles as the senior passed the 1,000-point mark during the Cobras’ game against Timberland High School recently.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Columbia Star

Dutch Fork dominates to reclaim state title

The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes got three touchdown runs from Jarvis Green and two touchdown passes from Aliam Appler en route to a 47-10 win over the Fort Dorchester Patriots in the 5A State Championship Saturday, December 3. “Losing last year was a big motivator,” Dutch Fork head coach Tom...
IRMO, SC
upstatespartans.com

After a Week Layoff, Men's Basketball Returns to Action Hosting South Carolina State Saturday

USC Upstate (4-4; 0-0 Big South) vs. South Carolina State (1-9; 0-0 MEAC) G.B. Hodge Center | Spartanburg, S.C. TV: Ingles Nexstar Game of the Week | ESPN+ or WYCW/WWCW/WMYT. Saturday's meeting between USC Upstate and South Carolina State marks the fourth meeting between the two schools in the Spartans' Division I era (2007-pres.) as all meetings have come during the Dave Dickerson era (2018-pres.) of Upstate basketball. The Spartans have taken each meeting with the Bulldogs, including an 82-78 victory last season at South Carolina State. Of note, each game in the series has been decided by four or fewer points.
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Southern celebrates PA school students and graduates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern University specifically honored its Physician Assistant school students and graduates with a December ceremony. During the event, the school gave out white coats to some of its students who reached a milestone in their training during the year. They also celebrated the graduation of...
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead

USC coach Dawn Staley reacts to Brittney Griner release. Updated: 4 hours ago.
ORANGEBURG, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton County School District Teachers and Support Staff of the Month

Each month, the principals in Colleton County Schools choose a Teacher of the Month and a Support Staff of the Month. The recipients for September, October and November were recognized at the November 29 Colleton County School Board meeting. Tammy Smyth, Support Staff of the Month, September - Black Street...
walterborolive.com

Colleton County School superintendent recognizes students

The Superintendent’s Student of the Month celebrates individual achievement by sustaining a culture that not only values academic success but elevates awareness of student contributions to the Colleton County community at large. The program is designed so that any student in K-12 regardless of academic ability can receive this award. Students who are nominated should prove they value their education by exhibiting academic responsibility and curiosity. Each month a Colleton County School administrator may nominate any K-12 student for Superintendent’s Student of the Month.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Missing 5-year-old Orangeburg girl found safe

A 5-year-old girl who went missing from her Orangeburg home on Thanksgiving has been found safe, authorities announced Friday. Her father has been taken into custody. A 5-year-old girl who went missing from her Orangeburg home on Thanksgiving has been found safe, authorities announced Friday. Her father has been taken into custody.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WCBD Count on 2

9-foot great white shark pinged off Charleston Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 9-foot, 7-inch juvenile great white shark weighing 578 pounds pinged off the coast of Charleston on Friday morning. According to OCEARCH, a non-profit organization that tags and tracks marine animals, Keji registered a ping just before 11:00 a.m. off of South Carolina after spending time further north. Researchers tagged Keji near […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Cool & Damp Weekend On Tap!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front to our south will keep us cloudy and cooler this weekend. Expect a few showers to linger into Saturday morning. We’ll dry through Saturday afternoon and should remain rain-free for the rest of Saturday. Sunday will start off dry, but showers will move back into the area Sunday afternoon/evening. Off and on clouds will persist into the weekend with cooler highs in the low 60s. Monday and Tuesday will stay dry and cool before another rain chance returns Thursday.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Walterboro man wins $150K Powerball prize

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A Walterboro man was just one number away from winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Oct. 31. The ticket matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials. He upgraded to PowerPlay in order to triple his $50,000 prize […]
WALTERBORO, SC
walterborolive.com

Smoaks man survives after his home explodes

A 76-year-old Smoaks man was severely injured after his home exploded Monday evening Dec. 5. At 7:59 p.m., 9-1-1 began receiving calls about an explosion near the Johnsville Community north of the town of Smoaks. People as far away as Orangeburg and Round O reported hearing the explosion and Colleton 9-1-1 received over a dozen calls.
SMOAKS, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston road reopened after train derailment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a road is back opening following a train derailment Saturday morning. Officers tweeted about the closure shortly before 9:30 a.m. They said the train was blocking McMillan Avenue just before the entrance to the Navy base. Police tweeted that...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Student found with gun at Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile student was taken into custody at Summerville High School on Thursday after they were found to be in possession of a gun. Officials with the Summerville Police Department said they received a tip from a student that another juvenile had a gun. The gun was discovered Thursday afternoon and […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water off West Boundary Street on Wednesday. According to police, a body was found around 3:30 p.m. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy. Please check back for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

2 men charged in Hilton Head Island murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody in connection to a November murder on Hilton Head Island. Nayquan Gadson, 20, was arrested in Port Wentworth, Georgia, and is charged with murder and armed robbery. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Christopher Escobedo is charged with accessory after the fact.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

