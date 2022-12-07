USC Upstate (4-4; 0-0 Big South) vs. South Carolina State (1-9; 0-0 MEAC) G.B. Hodge Center | Spartanburg, S.C. TV: Ingles Nexstar Game of the Week | ESPN+ or WYCW/WWCW/WMYT. Saturday's meeting between USC Upstate and South Carolina State marks the fourth meeting between the two schools in the Spartans' Division I era (2007-pres.) as all meetings have come during the Dave Dickerson era (2018-pres.) of Upstate basketball. The Spartans have taken each meeting with the Bulldogs, including an 82-78 victory last season at South Carolina State. Of note, each game in the series has been decided by four or fewer points.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO