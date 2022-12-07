Read full article on original website
Xzavier McLeod Named Mr. South Carolina Football
Defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod received the prestigious award of Mr. South Carolina Football, given to the most outstanding player in the state annually.
Who Could Be South Carolina's OC In The Gator Bowl?
South Carolina has multiple options for who could be their interim offensive playcaller in the Gator Bowl.
McLeod named SC Mr. Football
South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Xzavier McLeod was named 2022 SC Mr. Football on Saturday afternoon. The four-star defensive tackle from Camden was one of seven candidates. Included among them were RB Jarvis Green (Dutch Fork), RB/LB Bryson James (Clinton), QB Raheim Jeter (Spartanburg), RB Jonah Norris (Lexington), QB LaNorris Sellers (South Florence) and RB Tyler Smith (Barnwell).
FOX Carolina
South Carolina women’s basketball inspires the next generation of hoopers
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - USC’s women’s basketball team is doing more than taking home championship trophies. They’re also winning the hearts of young women around the Upstate. The Gamecocks inspired young Riley Stack. As a little kid, she used to go to South Carolina youth sports...
How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Presbyterian
South Carolina is coming off a massive win over Georgetown and looks to build on that momentum against Presbyterian.
upstatespartans.com
After a Week Layoff, Men's Basketball Returns to Action Hosting South Carolina State Saturday
USC Upstate (4-4; 0-0 Big South) vs. South Carolina State (1-9; 0-0 MEAC) G.B. Hodge Center | Spartanburg, S.C. TV: Ingles Nexstar Game of the Week | ESPN+ or WYCW/WWCW/WMYT. Saturday's meeting between USC Upstate and South Carolina State marks the fourth meeting between the two schools in the Spartans' Division I era (2007-pres.) as all meetings have come during the Dave Dickerson era (2018-pres.) of Upstate basketball. The Spartans have taken each meeting with the Bulldogs, including an 82-78 victory last season at South Carolina State. Of note, each game in the series has been decided by four or fewer points.
Rattler playing at an elite level
Former South Carolina wide receiver Michael Flint joined Inside the Gamecocks The Show to break down the performance of quarterback Spencer Rattler in Carolina's 31-30 win against archrival and then-No. 7 Clemson. Rattler threw foï¿½
Josiah Thompson Narrows Recruitment
One of the top offensive linemen in the country, Josiah Thompson, has narrowed down his recruitment, and South Carolina is in the hunt.
TE Austin Stogner announces return from South Carolina to Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — A familiar name is coming back to the Palace on the Prairie. Tight end Austin Stogner has announced his transfer and return from South Carolina to Oklahoma. Stogner, who originally signed with the Sooners as part of that elite 2019 recruiting class, linked back up with Shane Beamer in Columbia last winter after Lincoln Riley went to USC. He went there along with quarterback Spencer Rattler, who, too, was an elite member of that 2019 haul.
Commits Turning Up The Heat On Mazeo Bennett
Wide receiver Mazeo Bennett is one of South Carolina's top choices at the position. Several Gamecock commits are beginning to call for Bennett's pledge publicly.
SEC Tight End Announces He's Stepping Away From Football
South Carolina tight end Traevon Kenion made a very difficult decision on Thursday. Kenion announced via his Instagram that he'll be stepping away from football. “First, I’d like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love since I was 4 years old. I want to thank Coach Beamer for being a great coach and making my experience here unforgettable. To Gamecock Nation, thank you for the amazing Saturdays in Willie B, and your continued support through thick and thin. I am a proud alumni of this university and have so many amazing memories here."
South Carolina pharmacies feeling effects of Adderall shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The nationwide Adderall shortage is being felt in South Carolina as some students struggle to make it through finals week. Austin Tiesing is a junior at USC's nursing school. He says it's been a tough few years, but after being prescribed Adderall in the past year, he's noticed a significant positive change in his academics.
WLTX.com
Lugoff lottery winner turns small win into nice jackpot by playing again
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Lottery wins often amount to little more than a few extra dollars at best, but for a lucky South Carolina man, a little persistence paid off. The South Carolina Education Lottery announced on Thursday that a winning ticket sold in Lugoff was actually bought with the winnings of another.
wach.com
'Legacy of hard work': Columbia College celebrates 299 graduates
COLUMBIA, SC — Columbia College recognized 299 graduates Friday morning during their commencement, awarding 116 graduating seniors and 183 graduate students with their diplomas. Keynote speaker Councilwoman Tina Herbert addressed the graduates and congratulated them on their many accomplishments. Graduating senior Zykeria Moultrie's family ties run deep in the...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
WIS-TV
WIS Deep Dive: Where are South Carolina’s 80,000 ‘missing’ workers?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Up to 80,000 workers are ‘missing’ in South Carolina’s economy according to Dr. Joey Von Nessen. He holds a Ph.D. in economics and was one of the speakers Tuesday at USC’s 42nd 2022 Economic Outlook Conference. He said roughly 60% of these...
WLTX.com
83rd earthquake reported in Lugoff, Elgin region of Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While more sporadic, earthquakes continue in Kershaw County as the area quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of when the swarm started. The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, is the 83rd since rumbles started becoming somewhat commonplace in the Lugoff and Elgin regions in late December 2021.
South Carolina man turns $15 lottery prize into $375,000 jackpot
A South Carolina man turned a $15 lottery prize into a $375,000 windfall by reinvesting his original winnings into another scratch-off ticket.
Midlands community remembers Vince Ford for legacy of service and leadership
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands community is honoring Vince Ford's legacy today after the leader passed away at 64-years-old. Ford served as the senior vice president of community affairs for Prisma Health, he worked on the Richland One Board of School Commissioners and volunteered with many different organizations. "When...
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a couple in South Carolina.
