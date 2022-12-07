ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

McLeod named SC Mr. Football

South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Xzavier McLeod was named 2022 SC Mr. Football on Saturday afternoon. The four-star defensive tackle from Camden was one of seven candidates. Included among them were RB Jarvis Green (Dutch Fork), RB/LB Bryson James (Clinton), QB Raheim Jeter (Spartanburg), RB Jonah Norris (Lexington), QB LaNorris Sellers (South Florence) and RB Tyler Smith (Barnwell).
COLUMBIA, SC
upstatespartans.com

After a Week Layoff, Men's Basketball Returns to Action Hosting South Carolina State Saturday

USC Upstate (4-4; 0-0 Big South) vs. South Carolina State (1-9; 0-0 MEAC) G.B. Hodge Center | Spartanburg, S.C. TV: Ingles Nexstar Game of the Week | ESPN+ or WYCW/WWCW/WMYT. Saturday's meeting between USC Upstate and South Carolina State marks the fourth meeting between the two schools in the Spartans' Division I era (2007-pres.) as all meetings have come during the Dave Dickerson era (2018-pres.) of Upstate basketball. The Spartans have taken each meeting with the Bulldogs, including an 82-78 victory last season at South Carolina State. Of note, each game in the series has been decided by four or fewer points.
ORANGEBURG, SC
247Sports

Rattler playing at an elite level

Former South Carolina wide receiver Michael Flint joined Inside the Gamecocks The Show to break down the performance of quarterback Spencer Rattler in Carolina's 31-30 win against archrival and then-No. 7 Clemson. Rattler threw foï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

TE Austin Stogner announces return from South Carolina to Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — A familiar name is coming back to the Palace on the Prairie. Tight end Austin Stogner has announced his transfer and return from South Carolina to Oklahoma. Stogner, who originally signed with the Sooners as part of that elite 2019 recruiting class, linked back up with Shane Beamer in Columbia last winter after Lincoln Riley went to USC. He went there along with quarterback Spencer Rattler, who, too, was an elite member of that 2019 haul.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

SEC Tight End Announces He's Stepping Away From Football

South Carolina tight end Traevon Kenion made a very difficult decision on Thursday. Kenion announced via his Instagram that he'll be stepping away from football. “First, I’d like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love since I was 4 years old. I want to thank Coach Beamer for being a great coach and making my experience here unforgettable. To Gamecock Nation, thank you for the amazing Saturdays in Willie B, and your continued support through thick and thin. I am a proud alumni of this university and have so many amazing memories here."
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina pharmacies feeling effects of Adderall shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The nationwide Adderall shortage is being felt in South Carolina as some students struggle to make it through finals week. Austin Tiesing is a junior at USC's nursing school. He says it's been a tough few years, but after being prescribed Adderall in the past year, he's noticed a significant positive change in his academics.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Lugoff lottery winner turns small win into nice jackpot by playing again

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Lottery wins often amount to little more than a few extra dollars at best, but for a lucky South Carolina man, a little persistence paid off. The South Carolina Education Lottery announced on Thursday that a winning ticket sold in Lugoff was actually bought with the winnings of another.
LUGOFF, SC
wach.com

'Legacy of hard work': Columbia College celebrates 299 graduates

COLUMBIA, SC — Columbia College recognized 299 graduates Friday morning during their commencement, awarding 116 graduating seniors and 183 graduate students with their diplomas. Keynote speaker Councilwoman Tina Herbert addressed the graduates and congratulated them on their many accomplishments. Graduating senior Zykeria Moultrie's family ties run deep in the...
WIS-TV

Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. USC coach Dawn Staley reacts to Brittney Griner release. Updated: 4 hours ago. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WLTX.com

83rd earthquake reported in Lugoff, Elgin region of Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While more sporadic, earthquakes continue in Kershaw County as the area quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of when the swarm started. The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, is the 83rd since rumbles started becoming somewhat commonplace in the Lugoff and Elgin regions in late December 2021.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

