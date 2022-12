HICO – Rumor Barnhouse scored 16 points and Addison Isaacs added 13 to lead Midland Trail past Shady Spring in an early season clash between sectional foes. Jayla Barnhouse added seven for Trail in its season opening win. Kendra Pizzino led the Tigers with 14 points including four 3-pointers...

SHADY SPRING, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO