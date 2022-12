Matthew Chalkwater came into the dual match North Olmsted had against Strongsville on Dec. 8 a little amped up. After sitting out the opening weekend with an illness, he came out firing against the Mustangs’ Huddy Davis in his first match of the season at 165 pounds. It was an exhilarating rush as he tried to collect himself following his victory over Davis by pinfall in the second period.

