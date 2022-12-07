Read full article on original website
Atlanta teen curfew | City officials consider another proposal
ATLANTA — Atlanta city leaders are considering a revised curfew proposal for teens in light of the recent crime and violence. The move comes after a previous attempt to implement a 7 p.m. curfew for kids under 17 years old failed to gain enough support. “Eight o’clock seems to...
Five people arrested and charged with domestic terrorism over 'Cop City' protest clashes
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday morning arrests for five people over clashes the previous day at the encampment protesting a future Atlanta police and fire training center that opponents have dubbed "Cop City." The five are all charged with domestic terrorism in addition to other...
Funeral held for retired Sandy Springs K-9
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A retired K-9 officer will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Sandy Springs after serving the community for a decade. Sandy Springs Police K-9 Igor passed away "due to an unexpected illness," the department said. Officer K-9 Igor was an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois and served the City of Sandy Springs as a dual-purpose police service dog for 10 years.
Former inmate says Gwinnett correctional officer left permanent mark
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are still searching for the suspect accused of murdering a Gwinnett County correctional officer. They said leads have slowed. After another new photo was released, authorities are hoping someone may recognize the person. Tributes continue to pour in for Scott Riner – with a...
Buckhead fatal stabbing: A look at suspect's criminal history
ATLANTA — A man accused of stabbing a 77-year-old woman to death in her Buckhead home last weekend had a growing criminal history, records show. Antonio Brown, 23, is facing murder, aggravated battery and carjacking charges after the death of Eleanor Bowles. Atlanta Police Department officers said Brown tried to steal Bowles' SUV in broad daylight in a gated Paces West neighborhood. Her son later found her dead in her garage.
DeKalb authorities search for murder suspect in deadly townhome shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies believe they know who killed a man over the summer at a Decatur townhome complex and now they're asking for the public's help. There's a warrant out for Rakwon Sadek Brooks' arrest. The 25-year-old is accused of murdering Quakari Freeman, authorities said. DeKalb County...
Family of victims demand DNA testing be released in Atlanta Child Murders case
ATLANTA — The families of at least four victims in the Atlanta Child Murders gathered to call for the release of all DNA testing related to the case on Tuesday. The group said it's been one year since they've received any updates from the city after it said it was going to retest DNA evidence in the cases.
Georgia juvenile justice official found dead days after going missing
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Victor Roberts, an official in Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice, was found dead a little more than a week after he was reported missing. Cobb County Police reported last week that the 59-year-old was last seen by his wife in Marietta before he left for work last Monday. He never arrived at the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he worked as a deputy commissioner in the Division of Community Services.
'The increase in violence is heartbreaking' |Community raises concerns, addresses youth violence at meeting
ATLANTA — Dozens of people turned up for a special-called meeting on youth violence Tuesday evening by the Atlanta Public Safety Commission. This comes after a string of recent killings involving young people. Some ideas from those in the community who attended the meeting at City Hall include having...
Masked suspects attempt to rob Midtown liquor store, employees say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police were called to a Midtown liquor store early Wednesday morning after employees said it was broken into overnight. The store itself is located on Chattahoochee Avenue. Employees tell 11Alive a group of people wearing masks and gloves busted out a lock to enter and tried...
Burning body found in wooded area near APD precinct in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are working to learn more after a deceased person discovered in a wooded area not far from an APD precinct. They were called to the scene of Old Gordon Road and Collier Road about a "person down" around 10:15 a.m. That's when they they found a burning body near the wood line.
Man killed following 'domestic' incident in northwest Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed on Tuesday following a domestic incident, Atlanta Police said. APD officers responded to the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW around 10:40 a.m. regarding a shooting. The location is not far from Collier Park near Atlanta's Carroll Heights and Fairburn Heights neighborhoods.
Investigators arrest Clayton County 16-year-old in Atlanta 17th Street deadly shooting
ATLANTA — A Clayton County 16-year-old is now facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station. Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest Monday during an evening news briefing outside of the Atlanta Police Department's Buckhead office. This marks the third suspect in the shooting that killed...
Rapper Young Thug expected at hearing for YSL gang members
ATLANTA — Court is back in session for members of Young Slime Life (also known as YSL) accused of gang activity in a RICO case. A hearing is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday for the high profile case. Among those in attendance will be rapper Young Thug, who is among those charged.
DA: Gang members who plotted, killed husband, father of 6 convicted
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County jury reached a guilty verdict last week for two gang members, who have affiliation with Young Slime Life and Slaughter Gang, in the 2019 murder of 39-year-old husband and father Sulaiman Jalloh. The District Attorney said both Cordarius Dorsey and Quintavious Jackson...
Suspects from Georgia broke into New Jersey home wearing FBI raid jackets, left victim for dead, authorities say
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — Five metro Atlanta people are facing charges in New Jersey after prosecutors said they were part of a violent home invasion and left the victim for dead. Now the individuals are accused of attempted murder. The suspects from Atlanta, Marietta, and Dunwoody are accused of...
Atlanta Police officer healing, recovering after being hit by suspected drunk driver
ATLANTA — It's been a week since Atlanta Police Officer Robert "Bobby" Golden was badly hurt when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Just in that span of time, he is recovering well in the hospital, according to officers. His colleagues are also calling his healing a miracle.
Woman jumps out of car to escape kidnapper at Marietta Kroger, suspect arrested, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — A man is in custody after attempting to kidnap a woman who police said escaped by jumping out of a moving car at a Marietta Kroger Tuesday morning. It started just after 9 a.m. when the woman walked into the store to buy groceries. Just 10 minutes prior, police said a man had pulled into the grocery store parking lot, but later parked directly next to the woman's car after he spotted her walking into the Kroger.
Buckhead fatal stabbing: Suspect's family apologizes 'with profound sorrow' to victim's family
ATLANTA — The family of the 23-year-old suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 77-year-old woman at her Buckhead home on Saturday have released a statement condemning the suspect's actions. The statement comes one day after Antonio Brown was arrested and charged with murdering Eleanor Bowles. In their statement, the...
Protestors throw objects at firefighters attempting to extinguish flames at Atlanta's 'Cop City' site, police say
ATLANTA — A protest has happened again at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City," and police claim objects were thrown at DeKalb Fire Department firefighters after a fire was started. DeKalb Police Department responded to reports of a dumpster fire on Key Road...
