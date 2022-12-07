ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral held for retired Sandy Springs K-9

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A retired K-9 officer will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Sandy Springs after serving the community for a decade. Sandy Springs Police K-9 Igor passed away "due to an unexpected illness," the department said. Officer K-9 Igor was an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois and served the City of Sandy Springs as a dual-purpose police service dog for 10 years.
Buckhead fatal stabbing: A look at suspect's criminal history

ATLANTA — A man accused of stabbing a 77-year-old woman to death in her Buckhead home last weekend had a growing criminal history, records show. Antonio Brown, 23, is facing murder, aggravated battery and carjacking charges after the death of Eleanor Bowles. Atlanta Police Department officers said Brown tried to steal Bowles' SUV in broad daylight in a gated Paces West neighborhood. Her son later found her dead in her garage.
Georgia juvenile justice official found dead days after going missing

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Victor Roberts, an official in Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice, was found dead a little more than a week after he was reported missing. Cobb County Police reported last week that the 59-year-old was last seen by his wife in Marietta before he left for work last Monday. He never arrived at the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he worked as a deputy commissioner in the Division of Community Services.
Rapper Young Thug expected at hearing for YSL gang members

ATLANTA — Court is back in session for members of Young Slime Life (also known as YSL) accused of gang activity in a RICO case. A hearing is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday for the high profile case. Among those in attendance will be rapper Young Thug, who is among those charged.
Woman jumps out of car to escape kidnapper at Marietta Kroger, suspect arrested, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man is in custody after attempting to kidnap a woman who police said escaped by jumping out of a moving car at a Marietta Kroger Tuesday morning. It started just after 9 a.m. when the woman walked into the store to buy groceries. Just 10 minutes prior, police said a man had pulled into the grocery store parking lot, but later parked directly next to the woman's car after he spotted her walking into the Kroger.
