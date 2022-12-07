Read full article on original website
WPMI
MPD: One shot on Vista Bonita Drive
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was shot early Saturday morning during a domestic altercation. Police responded to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Saturday morning in reference to one shot. The male victim and his son...
WPMI
B.C. Rain & Calloway Smith Middle working to stop violence in our area
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Some B.C. Rain High School students are connecting with kids on their level to stop the violence plaguing our youth right now. This video won their school $1000 in NBC 15's and the Mobile Police Department's youth violence prevention contests. They were presented the check...
WPMI
Crime scene at Loxley Arby's after reports of shots fired
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — There are reports of shots fired at the Arby's in Loxley Thursday night. We understand the call came in shortly after 9 p.m. Images sent to NBC 15 show police on scene and crime scene tape roping off an area of the parking lot. The...
WPMI
Armed officers surround Foley home, injured man found on roof
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A dramatic scene unfolded in a Foley neighborhood this morning. Foley officers were called to a home on West Orchid Avenue for a report of someone shot. Officers discovered the victim on the roof of the home, but there were no gunshot wounds. Bullock says the caller has mental health issues and exaggerated details.
WPMI
NBC 15 Reality Check Investigation: Alabama Village household without water for 2 months
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. We have some good news for the McGuire's. After we made calls to the water board, Board member Cherry Doyle took action and got the water turned back on around 7:00 p.m. Friday night. For the first time in two months, the McGuire's have...
WPMI
Construction on Mobile International Airport terminal breaks ground
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A project that is expected to generate billions of dollars and provide thousands of jobs broke ground Friday afternoon. Construction of the Mobile International Airport Terminal and parking garage is one of the biggest steps towards getting the first commercial flight out of there in 2025.
WPMI
Police: Atmore woman charged after newborn tests positive for meth
ATMORE, Ala. -- An Atmore woman was arrested after the Atmore Police Department says her baby was born with methamphetamine in its system. 22-year-old Sheyanne Wooley is charged with felony chemical endangerment of a child. According to the police department, the North Baldwin Infirmary contacted the Escambia County Alabama Department...
WPMI
Groundbreaking for Mobile International Airport Friday December 9 2022
Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will participate in the groundbreaking for the Mobile International Airport’s new terminal. With plans to open in 2025, the new facility, an estimated $330 million investment, will be approximately 143,000-square feet with five gates, eventually expanding to host 12. The governor will be joined...
WPMI
Reality Check: Williamson HS stadium meeting turns explosive
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A community meeting was called tonight to discuss the fate of an on campus football stadium at Williamson High School. The spot where the stadium would be built is landlocked and owned by the city of Mobile. Williamson alumni, parents, and faculty have been left wondering about the status.
WPMI
Salute to our Veterans: SK2 Edna Touart Thompson
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor SK2 Edna Touart Thompson who served 18 months in the WAVES division of the U.S. Navy. Thank you for your service, SK2 Edna Touart Thompson.
WPMI
UWF associate professor speaks on why Brittney Griner was released ahead of Marine
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- WNBA player Brittney Griner is on her way home after a prisoner swap with a Russian arms dealer. WEAR Spoke with the University of West Florida's Department of Government Associate Professor Jacob Shively about her release. He says Griner's release does not promise the release of Paul...
WPMI
Panini Pete taking over troubled Lake Forest restaurant in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — The Lake Forest Homeowners Association is now partnering with famed restaurant owner Pete Blohme, better known as Panini Pete, to breathe new life into a restaurant the association owns. The association recently renovated the restaurant and renamed it the Back Deck, but it was a flop. The board's attorney tells NBC 15 News the previous management company was losing money so the board decided to go with someone who has had success in the restaurant business to turn things around.
