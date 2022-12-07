Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – The BIG Announcement – UAB Preview (Episode 424)
A significant challenge and a significant announcement headline the 424th episode of Three Guys Before The Game. The Mountaineer basketball team (7-2) hosts UAB (7-1) in the Coliseum on Saturday night. The game features the nation’s leading scorer, Jordan “Jelly” Walker, pitted against a WVU team that’s undefeated at home. West Virginia rallied to beat UAB in Birmingham last season.
Alabama-Mississippi MVP Peter Woods a ‘beast’
Former Ole Miss and Duke head coach David Cutcliffe sat in the stands watching his son Chris (the coach at Oxford High) lead the Mississippi team in Saturday’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. His first response when asked about the players on the field at Hancock Whitney Stadium was to single...
WTOK-TV
Former Alabama head coach Mike Dubose shared testimony during Coaches Night Out event
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization was hosted a Coaches Night Out event at New Hope Baptist Church tonight with former Alabama head coach Mike Dubose as a guest speaker. Coach Dubose played football at Alabama under coach Paul “Bear” Bryant and played along guys like...
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs UAB
The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2) welcome the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers (7-1) to the WVU Coliseum with tipoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+. Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 80, UAB 76. West Virginia remains unbeaten at home for the season, but it...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama wins at Houston for second victory over No. 1 team this season
It's always difficult to get a true road win in college basketball but when you factor in the opponent being No. 1 Houston, Alabama knew it would have its hands full Saturday afternoon during its trip. The task got even more difficult when the hosts built a double-digit lead early in the second half, looking to avenge the loss to the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa last season.
ABC 33/40 News
WVU capitalizes on turnovers to take down UAB in Morgantown
UAB had one of its toughest non-conference games of the season Saturday as the Blazers hit the road to face off against West Virginia in Morgantown. UAB was looking to extend its six-game winning streak but untimely turnovers and foul trouble would eventually doom the visitors as the Mountaineers pulled away from the Blazers late in the game.
Crimson Tide fingerprints all over the 2022 AL-MS All-Star Classic
There were some different shades of red at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. From the second deck of seats that encircled Hancock Whitney Stadium, to the Alabama team jerseys, to the few Mobile-area football fans that needed a Saturday football fix and wandered into the annual matchup. If you looked close...
WATCH: Bob Huggins UAB Postgame
The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) defeated the UAB Blazers (7-2) Saturday night 81-70. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins chatted with the media following the win and talked about the Mountaineers defensive performance, Kedrian Johnson's performance, defensive effort and more. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us...
wvtm13.com
WVTM13 says farewell to a beloved member of our team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jerry Tracey has been with WVTM13 for 35 years. That's longer than some employees there have been alive. Most of us have lots of wonderful memories with Jerry over the years. One of his co-workers, Stephanie Walker, has worked alongside him longer than anyone else and she has a ton of Jerry Tracey stories.
UAB’s Trent Dilfer hires Sione Ta’ufo’ou as Blazers’ defensive coordinator
UAB head coach Trent Dilfer’s first coaching staff on the Southside is coming together quickly. Sione Ta’ofu’ou will join Dilfer as the Blazers’ new defensive coordinator. Dilfer announced the hire on the McElroy and Cubelic radio show on Wednesday and Ta’ofu’ou confirmed the news in a...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Co-Owners of A-Train Station, a New Restaurant in Birmingham
A-Train Station, winner of the 2022 Nowie Award for best food truck, has opened its first brick and mortar location on Birmingham’s West End at 1515 Pearson Ave. S.W. “It’s been a long time coming,” Anthony Harris, co-owner of A-Train Station, told Bham Now. “We’re really excited. A lot of people have been coming in to let us know they have our back. It’s been a wonderful experience.”
Bham Now
Alabama’s first I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant opens in Hoover, Dec. 21—more locations coming soon
It’s time to get cheesy! I Heart Mac & Cheese opens its first-ever Alabama location in Hoover on December 21. Read on for the mouthwatering details (and some “grate” cheese puns). The scoop on I Heart Mac & Cheese. Haven’t heard of I Heart Mac & Cheese?...
Roll 'Bama Roll
Recruiting Update: Major Transfer Portal Target Visiting Alabama
The Crimson Tide will be hosting four highly sought after recruits this weekend but have also added a transfer candidate at a position of need to the visitors list. Maryland tight end CJ Dippre is at the Capstone on an Official Visit. Dippre is a 6-5, 260-pound rising true junior...
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for December 4, 2022
Birmingham police officer arrested for domestic violence charge. The Birmingham Police Department said one of its officers has been arrested after the department was made aware of a domestic assault involving the officer last month. Read more here. Coastal Carolina, East Carolina set to square off at 2022 Birmingham Bowl.
birminghamtimes.com
Daughter of Legendary Birmingham Attorney Recalls Her Upbringing on ‘Dynamite Hill’
Barbara Shores, daughter of legendary Civil Rights attorney Arthur Shores, said she was shielded from much of the horror during her time growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in Birmingham’s “Dynamite Hill.” The Smithfield community gained its ugly nickname because of multiple bombings conducted by the Ku Klux Klan to try to scare off Black families who were working to integrate the neighborhood.
The Budweiser Clydesdales Are Back In Tuscaloosa This Weekend — Here’s Their Schedule!
The Budweiser Clydesdales made their grand return to Tuscaloosa Wednesday and will have several other public stops before they hit the road again Saturday. Aidan Christner, a Budweiser brand ambassador, said the turnout to the horses' debut appearance at Winn Dixie in Northport Wednesday was great and he and his team are excited to for the other three events planned during their time here in Tuscaloosa.
Bham Now
38 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Dec. 9-11
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 38 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Kelly Fair at 832-713-0789 or...
ABC 33/40 News
Will Anderson Jr. adds Bednarik, Lombardi awards to college career
Alabama defensive captain Will Anderson Jr. has already reeled in a number of accolades during his college career but he added two more major trophies to his name over the last 24 hours. Earlier this week, Anderson was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year by the coaches and...
310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road
Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
wvtm13.com
Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
