2 women are suing Apple alleging that former partners hid AirTags in a car and a child's backpack and used the devices to stalk them
The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco, says the AirTag's $29 price has made it "the weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers."
Apple sued by two women saying AirTags help stalkers track victims
Apple is being used over its AirTag technology which some women are saying is making it easier for their stalkers to find them.
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk appear to agree on one thing: Apple's control over apps is 'problematic'
Mark Zuckerberg took a jab at Apple and appeared to side with Elon Musk over the company's control over the App Store on Wednesday.
Twitter layoffs hit women hardest, federal discrimination lawsuit claims
SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter is facing mounting legal troubles after Elon Musk took over the communications platform, with a new lawsuit filed alleging sexual discrimination in the layoffs after he acquired the company. Workers say the layoffs since Musk's takeover in October, targeted women, and the disabled. The workers were...
Did You Know Your iPhone Has a ‘Hidden Keyboard’?
Thanks to Apple's latest iOS 16 update, iPhone users now have access to a "hidden keyboard" that may allow them to type and text faster. While millions of fast-fingered cellphone users are comfortable texting on the standard QWERTY keyboard, iPhone users can now access the Dvorak keyboard. Created in 1936...
Indiana sues TikTok alleging Chinese access to user data, mature content exposure
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indiana sued Chinese-owned short-video sharing app TikTok on Wednesday over allegations that it is deceiving users about China's access to their data and exposing children to mature content.
Musk Warns of “Nuke Option” if Twitter Gets Banned from Stores (opinion)
While some describe Twitter’s takeover as a dumpster fire, others see a master class in revamping a troubled business. But in light of reports that more hate speech is saturating the platform in the name of free speech, Elon Musk is on the defensive.
Apple loosens tight grip on App Store pricing
Apple on Tuesday announced the biggest upgrade to the App Store pricing system since the launch of the shop, allowing developers to charge from 29 cents to $10,000 for their offerings. Under the updated pricing system, developers will be able to choose from 900 price points, which is nearly 10 times the number of pricing options previously available for app makers, Apple said.
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
David Marcus tweeted the anecdote on the same day that Twitter CEO Elon Musk told employees they'd be fired if they didn't work "extremely hardcore."
Apple sued over AirTag stalking; police sued for illegal search based on Find My app
Apple is being sued by two women over AirTag stalking, with the company accused of making it too easy for exes to track their movements. The case could form the basis of a class action lawsuit. In a separate case, police are being sued for conducting an alleged illegal search...
Elon Musk Hires iPhone Hacker, Tesla Rival To Fix Twitter's Search
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Popular Apple Device Puts Women at Risk, Lawsuit Says
Technology has made our lives increasingly more convenient. How many telephone numbers do you know off the top of your head?. Not many probably, because our phone technology has eliminated the need for us to keep track of all of those digits. But progress comes with a cost, and for...
Elon Musk Threatens Apple
Elon Musk is preparing for an almost inevitable showdown with Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Free Report, the parent company of Google. The billionaire CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, who completed the acquisition of Twitter on Oct. 27 at a hefty price of $44 billion, was quick to reshape the platform in his image.
French environment group files complaint over iPhone repair practices
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A French environmental group has filed a complaint against Apple because the company restricts the use of "unauthorized" parts iniPhone repairs. The complaint targets a practice Apple uses for its devices, called pairing. It...
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
How to tell if you're being tracked by an Apple AirTag
How to tell if someone is tracking you with a hidden AirTag. The AirTag is one of Apple’s greatest accessories and can be used to keep track of everything from your keys to your wallet. In fact, the AirTag is so small that it can keep track of everything – and therein lies the problem. As with all nice things in life, the AirTag is being exploited by not-so-nice people to stalk and track unsuspecting people. AirTags are slipped into pockets or attached to the undersides of cars. The cheapness of the AirTags makes them disposable and easy to obtain. So how can you tell if you’re being tracked by an Apple AirTag? Here’s how to preempt someone turning up at your doorstep uninvited and unannounced.
Elon Is Thinking of Changing His Twitter Blue Sales Pitch for iPhone Users to ‘Pay $11’
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has told users on his platform to pay $8 for its Blue subscription service so many times that it’s hard to imagine him saying anything else. Yet, a week after someone apparently told him that Apple charges a 30% tax on App Store purchases, Musk may be changing his sales pitch for iOS users to “Pay $11.”
Twitter had secret blacklists, Elon Musk reveals in new ‘Twitter Files’
Another batch of internal Twitter documents has been released purporting to reveal the social media site secretly put users on blacklists to limit the reach of their content. New Twitter CEO Elon Musk has been releasing the so-called “Twitter Files” through independent journalists, who are reporting the material as proof that Musk’s predecessors politically censored users. Journalist Matt Taibbi released the first part of the “Twitter Files” last weekend.
Over 300,000 Android users hit by Facebook login-stealing malware
Cybersecurity researchers from Zimperium recently discovered 37 Android apps that were distributing infostealing malware dubbed 'Schoolyard Bully'. The apps were initially distributed through the Play Store, but once Google discovered and removed them, they continued their existence on third-party app repositories. As such, they still pose a risk today. Combined,...
Apple is making your iPhone more secure to fight off nation-state hackers
Apple (AAPL) is upping the ante on user security with three new initiatives that it says will protect everyone from the average consumer to high-value hacker targets like diplomats and human rights activists. The new security features—Security Keys, iMessage Contact Key Verification, and Advanced Data Protection—will allow you to do...
