Breeze Airways expanding to 11 destinations at TF Green

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Breeze Airways announced it will soon offer direct flights from T.F. Green Airport to more destinations.

The airline said in 2023, it will be adding nonstop and direct service to Los Angeles, Columbus, and Cincinnati. There will also be direct one-stop service to Orange County, Jacksonville, Tampa, and New Orleans.

The Orange County service will be available six days a week starting March 29, while nonstop Los Angeles flights will be available two days a week starting May 17.

The airline currently offers four destinations at T.F. Green: Charleston, Norfolk, Pittsburgh, and Raleigh-Durham. The routes to Charleston and Norfolk will expand to seven days a week.

“Breeze always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights, low fares and our brand of Seriously Nice service,” Breeze President Tom Doxey said.

“We’re proud to partner with Breeze Airways to offer additional options for travelers, including a total of at least 30 weekly flights from Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport next summer,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation.

Breeze said it’s planning to announce more destinations in the coming months.

