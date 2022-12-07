Kourtney Kardashian & Shay Mitchell Swear By This Kopari Cream That's a Deep Conditioner for Dry Skin & We’ve Got an Exclusive Discount Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s that time of the year again when our skin needs moisturizing love. Winter can be extremely brutal, especially if you already have naturally dry skin . That’s why it’s essential to stock up on hydrating products that keep your skin nourished. But if you need a cream that’s a little bit more intense, then you’re in luck. Kopari ’s 100% Organic Coconut Melt gives you next-level moisture for your entire body. Think of it as a deep conditioner to rub from head to toe. Best part is, this $30 moisturizer is now under $25 thanks to SheKnows’ exclusive discount.

That’s right, SheKnows readers can take 20 percent off this body moisturizer with the special code sheknows20 at checkout. And you’ll definitely want the Organic Coconut Melt in your rotation this winter. Even celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Shay Mitchell swear by this Kopari cream to make their skin feel great.

And it’s all thanks to its powerful ingredients that make your skin feel so soft and smooth every time. The Organic Coconut Melt is packed with deeply moisturizing coconut oil, restorative proteins, hydrating fatty acids, and soothing vitamin e.

But it’s not just dryness it tackles. This celeb-approved cream also improves dullness, cracked skin, bumpy skin, and roughness. Did we mention that it also works as a hair mask, makeup remover, shave oil, and cream for pregnancy too? And for the best results, make sure to use it right after you shower and at the end of the day.

“I slather it on right after I shower and then layer it with either the body butter or lotion and my skin has never been softer or felt more hydrated,” said a reviewer. “It is excellent for dry hands and feet and for any other extremely dry areas that pop up.”

Reviewers continue to rave that the multi-purpose product is the best thing to happen to their skin. One reviewer even said that she never leaves home without it.

“This is the perfect head-to-toe product. I have a very short pixie haircut and I put a bit of this in my hair as soon as I’m out of the shower and all over,” said the reviewer. “It heals sunburns, acne, and I also have a bit of psoriasis. It really helps soothe and heal my driest areas.”

So, make Kopari’s Organic Coconut Melt your skin’s new best friend this winter. Don’t forget, use our exclusive code sheknows20 to snag it for just $24 right now.

