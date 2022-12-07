ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Oprah Winfrey Says It's 'Ridiculous' to 'Resist' Menopause & Aging

By Katherine Speller
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZXmU_0jawZPS600

We’re entering a golden age of accepting, celebrating and thoroughly loving on our golden years. And Oprah is in on it too! In a conversation with Maria Shriver during an episode of The Checkup on Paramount Plus, Oprah Winfrey talked menopause and how she thoroughly got over the cultural stigmas surrounding it.

We’re no stranger to side-eyeing the youth-obsessed anti-aging culture over here and it was wonderful to see Oprah sharing those feelings.

“The whole culture is set up to tell you that the thing that is most natural — we’re surrounded by these beautiful trees here that literally get better with age,” Winfrey said. “I think we all get better with age — the culture is set up to tell us, in our particular society, that it’s the wrong thing.”

She went on to note that “fighting” and “resisting” aging , participating in that obsession stayed pretty ridiculous — “because, in the end, aging is gonna win.” (Put that on a T-Shirt, please.)

She also commented on the long-standing stigma around menopause that made women in that stage feel worse about their minds and bodies, particularly the idea that menopause and post-menopausal changes makes a person “crazy.”

And she agrees that pushing back against those narratives is so essential: “I think just having women re-marketing menopause as not something to fear, not something that makes you crazy. There’s that whole thing out there in the zeitgeist [that] women who are in menopause are crazy and then women are crazy in general.”

She also shared how Black women in particular can experience the pressure to quiet down about what they’re going through and stay strong and silent and push through.

“I know we have been known for bearing a lot and being the strong ones and keep moving no matter what,” she said. “… for women to kind of push up against that and therefore the stigma will go away if women feel empowered and feel like there’s not something wrong with them if they talk about these issues they’re going through.”

We can’t agree more! And it certainly doesn’t hurt to have such a powerful voice in the mix prepared to share her own story and set the de-stigmatizing tone — that’s certainly one of the better ways to give people going through menopause the resources, visibility and support they need.

Before you go, check out the mental health apps we love and swear by:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7GL7_0jawZPS600

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
Bustle

The Millennial “Queen Of Manifesting” On Turning Jealousy Into Inspiration

That twinge in your gut when you witness your coworker get the promotion you wanted, or watch another TikToker’s tour of their 1000-square-foot apartment (while you sit in your shoebox-sized studio) — ah, the gentle prick of envy. Unlike its more emotional sister sins, like lust or greed, envy is a far more understated feeling, oftentimes arriving unannounced without warning, leaving you feeling out of sorts in an intangible sort of way. And according to mental health coach and manifestation expert Roxie Nafousi, this subtle emotion might just be holding you back from everything you want in life.
POPSUGAR

Michelle Obama's Braids Send a Message Everyone Needs to Hear

Madam C.J. Walker. Katherine Johnson. Lauren Simmons. Serena Williams. There are countless Black women who have proven over again that anything is possible. From dominating the hair-care industry in an era of fierce and overt discrimination to becoming the youngest full-time woman trader on the New York Stock Exchange, the term "Black girl magic" came to be because Black women have always and continue to perform at a high level of excellence in the face of sexism, colorism, and racism. Yet, now more than ever, they are also speaking up about how this pressure has affected their personal lives. Take Michelle Obama, for example.
People

Tamera Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley share two kids: Aden and Ariah Tamera Mowry-Housley famously acted alongside her twin sister on television, but at home, she is just "Mom." The Sister, Sister star and former co-host of The Real shares son Aden, 10, and daughter Ariah, 7, with her husband, Adam Housley, whom she married in 2011. Motherhood has given the actress and talk show host a newfound appreciation of the little things. "They have taught me to be present and enjoy the most simple things in life,"...
SheKnows

Blake Shelton Reveals the One Thing Gwen Stefani’s Kids Said That Made Him Re-Evaluate His Priorities

When Blake Shelton married Gwen Stefani in July 2021, he became an insta-dad to her three sons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The three boys have had a big impact on him, including inspiring him to re-evaluate his career and life priorities. The “Different Man” singer recently revealed the one thing they said that made him switch course, and it’s a testament to how important they are to him.
OKLAHOMA STATE
SheKnows

Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones Revealed She Didn't Think Her Marriage to Michael Douglas Would Last This Long

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated her 22nd wedding anniversary to her husband Michael Douglas this year. That’s a lot of birthdays and holidays together, so Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts decided that now was a good time to ask the Wednesday star which one in the A-list couple is a better gift-giver. Zeta-Jones had a very honest — and refreshing — answer. “I think it has to be Michael,” she said under her breath. “I’ve been married 22 years. I peaked around year eight. If I’d known I would be married so long, I would’ve held back a bit. I wasn’t envisioning a...
Madame Noire

Tia Mowry Is ‘Excited’ To Spend The Holidays With Cory Hardrict Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry will be spending the holidays with her soon-to-be ex-husband Cory Hardrict and their two children, despite their ongoing divorce. The Sister, Sister star revealed the surprising news during an interview with TMZ this week. “Family is family, no matter what happens, and that’s what’s important to me,” the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown Buys BM Diamond Brown A Tesla

Breezy blessed his daughter Lovely’s mom with a new car. Chris Brown is certainly in the holiday spirit. Last month, he blessed fans with a new festive single “It’s Giving Christmas.” On Monday, he gifted his child’s mother Diamond Brown and brand new White Tesla.
Bustle

Harry & Meghan Shows Archie Being Introduced To His “Grandma Diana” In Tender Scene

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are opening up like never before. In their new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Volume I of which is now available to stream, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex give the first look at their life since leaving their posts as senior working members of the royal family, answering once and for all why they made the drastic decision. Naturally, fans had wondered if the six-episode doc would include the couple’s children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, three, and Lilibet Diana, one.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Grayson Chrisley Thinks the Family's Reality Show Is the Least ‘Interesting’ Thing About Him

Grayson Chrisley doesn’t really know what to make of his reality show stardom because it’s basically a job he was born into. From the sounds of it, he’s not going to miss Chrisley Knows Best while his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley are behind bars. Speaking with his big sis Savannah Chrisley on her Unlocked podcast, the 16-year-old reality star admitted that he doesn’t think the USA Network show is “interesting.” He added, “I mean, I don’t like it, but apparently people do … I haven’t even watched myself on TV.” Grayson also shared what it’s like to be on TV...
SheKnows

SheKnows

83K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy