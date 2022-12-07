"I dedicate this house to the Griswold family Christmas... Drum roll please!"While it might not be exactly 250 strands of Italian twinkle lights adorning Jeff Norton's home in La Mirada, thousands of people are expected to stop by and view his ever-famous "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" themed decorations in coming weeks. Last year, around 30,000 people stopped by to view the award-winning display, an annual tradition for Norton, who takes the time to put together the replica display of the Griswold family home for the holidays.But in 2021 he faced some backlash from the city of La Mirada as he had...

LA MIRADA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO