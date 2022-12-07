Read full article on original website
Victor Chaidez
3d ago
Personally, I think keeping the 3 day policy, and having well behaved kids all the time is more appealing.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengthsNewSnackLos Angeles, CA
Be Santa’s Helper for the Homeless of Los Angeles: 2 Volunteering Opportunities This ChristmasMona LazarLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
Santa Ana Winter Village & Tree Lighting
The annual Santa Ana Winter Village has become a favorite to Santa Ana and Orange County residents. This holiday attraction takes place in the heart of Santa Ana. Participants of all ages can enjoy an outdoor ice-skating rink, live entertainment, holiday shopping, local food trucks, and much more. The annual...
Fullerton Sued For Banning RVs From Parking in City Limits
Advocates for homeless people are looking to take Fullerton officials to court over a local law they say unjustly targets people living in their cars and people with disabilities. The ordinance in question prevents anyone from parking any trailers or RVs in the city without a permit, and was implemented...
Holiday Treats and Sweets in Orange County
Celebrate with these seasonal goodies. The post Holiday Treats and Sweets in Orange County appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
spectrumnews1.com
Developer Shopoff discusses big plans for Westminster mall transformation
WESTMINSTER, Calif. — Bill Shopoff has big plans for the Westminster mall. Shopoff, the president and CEO of Irvine-based Shopoff Realty and Investments, is one of four owners looking to transform the 1.3 million square foot aging mall into a regional destination. "We want to create a place where...
Orange County makes pet adoption easier this holiday season
The Orange County Animal Care is making adoption easier for people this holiday season. The organization is waiving the adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and heavier during the month of December, a news release said. The promotion is available to residents from any city. The waived adoption fees include costs for microchipping, vaccinations, spaying […]
dailytitan.com
Quick and affordable to-go breakfast burritos in OC
Nothing beats breakfast food at any time during the day. Breakfast burritos are the perfect meals for hungry college students that can be held in one hand as you are walking to campus or finishing a last-minute assignment. Here are four spots in Orange County that serve the best breakfast...
New Korean Barbecue Restaurant Coming to Buena Park
Ownership is still deciding which concept to pursue at the space
NBC Los Angeles
Residents in Huntington Beach Find Arrows in Their Rooftops
People in one Huntington beach community are dealing with strange and unsettling crime. Someone is shooting arrows into their neighborhood and the community says, it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. They were hard to see in the dark, but several of the homes had large arrows...
NBC Los Angeles
Christmas Tree Lane Just Shared Important Tips for Visiting
There are so many Southern Californian delights and seasonal lights on our Christmassy calendars each year. Still, we do keep in mind that there are a few especially magical — and popular — attractions that require a little extra forethought, should we desire a hiccup-free experience. (Occasional hiccups and the holidays go hand-in-hand, of course, so making peace with that is probably a wise idea.)
Griswold Christmas house back and as bright as ever in La Mirada
"I dedicate this house to the Griswold family Christmas... Drum roll please!"While it might not be exactly 250 strands of Italian twinkle lights adorning Jeff Norton's home in La Mirada, thousands of people are expected to stop by and view his ever-famous "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" themed decorations in coming weeks. Last year, around 30,000 people stopped by to view the award-winning display, an annual tradition for Norton, who takes the time to put together the replica display of the Griswold family home for the holidays.But in 2021 he faced some backlash from the city of La Mirada as he had...
Dave’s Hot Chicken Also Arriving in La Habra
The now multi-national chain has come a long way from its roots in an East Hollywood parking lot
Video shows cliffside crashing onto beach in Southern California
A news helicopter was flying right above when a cliffside crashed onto the beach Friday.
foxla.com
Wildlife officials plan to capture mountain lion P-22 after series of close encounters
LOS ANGELES - After a series of close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs, wildlife officials announced plans Thursday to capture and evaluate the health of Hollywood's most famous mountain lion, P-22. The lion, one of many SoCal-area cats being tracked by National Park Service researchers, has gained fame locally for his persistence and durability, successfully managing to cross both the San Diego (405) and Hollywood (101) freeways to reach his current roaming grounds in the Griffith Park area.
spectrumnews1.com
Cats, small animals free from Sunday to Christmas Eve at OC Animal Care
TUSTIN, Calif. — Looking for a last-minute pal for Christmas Day? Orange County Animal Care will waive fees for cats and other small animals from Sunday to Christmas Eve. The program is sponsored by $30,000 from the office of outgoing 5th District County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, a follow-up to a successful adoption blitz in November that saw 544 pets find new homes.
foxla.com
Karen Bass to be inagurated as LA's new Mayor Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Karen Bass is set to be sworn in as Los Angeles' 43rd mayor Sunday in a historic inauguration at the Microsoft Theater, where she will become the first woman and second Black person to lead the city. The ceremony was initially scheduled to take place outside City...
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school.
foxla.com
Disneyland After Dark events return in 2023: Ticket info, dates released
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland After Dark events return to Disneyland Resort in 2023, with more dates added for Sweethearts’ Nite and the introduction of an all-new theme, Princess Nite. Disneyland After Dark events include a three-hour pre-party mix-in, unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass Photos taken during the event...
irvineweekly.com
Respiratory Infections Prompt Local Health Emergency In O.C.
A rise in pediatric respiratory infection, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases among children and adults, prompted Orange County’s chief health officer to declare a local health emergency on Nov. 1. Since then, the Orange County Board of Supervisors has extended the local health emergency at the request of the...
Buh-Bye, Gas! Come January, New Buildings In LA Will Have To Be Fully Electric
It's a climate and public health win, but it won't be an easy transition.
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
