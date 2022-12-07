Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
nextpittsburgh.com
7 of our favorite overlooked parks in Pittsburgh
Frick Park, Schenley Park, Highland Park, Point State Park. You probably know Pittsburgh’s big parks or at least some of their major attractions: Blue Slide Park, Flagstaff Hill, the Schenley Oval. But Pittsburgh has SO MANY other parks that are worth seeking out. In fact, Pittsburgh has 163 parks,...
Kidsburgh: Pittsburgh Botanic Garden offers 'Dazzling Nights' light display
ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - A new holiday light display is wowing visitors from around the region with designs inspired by their setting in nature. The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden near Robinson used a company out of Miami to design the "Dazzling Nights" display.You'll feel like you're stepping into another world where fireflies dance among the clouds surrounding you, and what appears to be glitter glistens among the tall trees."We love walking through. It's like these magical fairies," says Lisa Williams of Robinson, who walked through the display with her young daughter.Each stop along the two miles of meandering pathways is unique...
Meet the 'Yinzer Elf on the Shelf' for Pittsburghers
The Elf on the Shelf is a tradition for many families around the United States, but in Pittsburgh you have another option. The folks behind Yinzer Cards have created a “Yinzer Elf on a Shelf.”
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Pennsylvania but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Holiday Magic Light Garden at the beautiful Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
Gabriel's Shoe Repair in Pittsburgh to close after nearly 50 years
PITTSBURGH (KDKD) — Gabriel's Shoe Repair in Downtown Pittsburgh is set to close this month after nearly 50 years in business.The 81-year-old proprietor, Gabriel Fontana, who himself is a Pittsburgh institution, says that he is ready to retire.Fontana has been working on shoes almost his entire life. Growing up in Italy in the aftermath of World War II, Fontana's childhood was spent going to school and learning the cobbling trade, a trade that would enable him to emigrate to the United States and land in Pittsburgh, a city he very much loves."It's a quiet city," Fontana said. "There's not too...
kidsburgh.org
13 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend, from fire-breathers and holiday movies to the Lawrenceville Cookie Tour
Photo above by Kelsey Weinkauf used by permission via Unsplash. This second weekend of December is packed with just as many fun family events in Pittsburgh as the first one was. From skating with Santa to firebreathers and ice sculptures, here are 10 things to do around Pittsburgh this weekend.
abandonedspaces.com
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 9-11
Pop culture, vinyl records, artisan gift wares and holiday music take the stage this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. Doors open at 10 a.m. Friday for Steel City Con, Pittsburgh’s premier comic book and pop culture convention, at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Blvd. The convention runs through Sunday.
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand opening
A famous store chain is opening another new location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about giveaways and other details about the grand opening event. On Thursday, December 22, 2022, the famous convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz will open its newest Pennsylvania location in Ellwood City.
Bob and Celina Pompeani read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas at Kennywood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a pretty special storytime for kids and families at Kennywood's Holiday Lights.It was a Pompeani twofer Friday night at the reading of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas!Bob Pompeani was joined by his daughter Celina for the holiday tradition.
pethelpful.com
Cross-Eyed Cat with 7 Toes Is Looking for a Pittsburgh Forever Home
A Pittsburgh-based rescue shelter, known on TikTok as @saveourstrays.pgh is testing its luck with social media so a wider audience can see all their beautiful animals that are up for adoption. This rescue is already doing such an amazing job. They’ve saved over 400 cats a year from living on the city streets. But the hope is to always do better.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Dec. 9-11
The annual Christmas Cookie Tour is set for 5 to 8 p.m. today in downtown Irwin. Local businesses, churches and restaurants will be open to offer cookie samples, while supplies last. The family-friendly festivities will include horse and carriage rides, Christmas karaoke, kids’ cookie decorating and a visit from Santa Claus.
New eatery, Frankie's on 2nd, to open Saturday in Leechburg
A new eatery is opening in an old dining spot familiar to many Leechburg residents. Frankie’s on 2nd will have a soft opening starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, serving breakfast in what was formerly Pappy’s restaurant and, before that, Bonello’s. It is located at 81-83 Second St.
Delicious Pastries Await at Gaby et Jules, Pittsburgh’s Premier French Bakery
While seeing French macarons at Montréal-Trudeau or CDG International Airport may come as no surprise, the Gaby et Jules stand in Concourse A of Pittsburgh International Airport sets the expectation that the Pennsylvania city has an exciting international food scene worth exploring. And it does, especially in neighborhoods like Shadyside, Squirrel Hill and East Liberty, where you’ll find Paris 66, as well as the two current Gaby et Jules retail locations.
wtae.com
This Dormont dog somehow became stuck in a tree
We’ve all heard of or seen the occasional animal in a tree. Stereotypically, it’s a cat. Sometimes it’s scalier: Remember the black snake up a tree in Frick Park a few years ago?. But man’s best friend is typically not on that list. Anthony Mwape said...
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'
PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh
Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
Steel City Con welcomes celebrities, pop culture and more to Pittsburgh
MONROEVILLE, Pa. KDKA) - Some of pop culture's greatest hits of all time are in Pittsburgh, taking over the Monroeville Convention Center for a celebrity-packed Steel City Con.It's one of the largest comic cons in the United States with over 100,00 square feet of convention space and 750 vendor tables, an artist alley and celebrity guests.This year, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin from Lord of the Rings, Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo from Christmas Vacation and Paula Abdul will be among the celebrities in town. Meet and greets will take place Friday through Sunday with doors opening today for VIPs at 9:30 a.m. There will also be celebrity Q&As, panels, celebrity photo-ops and Steel City Con's cosplay, trivia and costume contests. Bob Stein, the owner of Steel City Con, says they have it all. "There's something for everybody, whether you want to see Thelma Harper, or The Undertaker, the Lord of the Rings or just go Christmas shopping -- there's something for everybody," Stein said.The convention encourages attendees to purchase tickets early. Admission for children 10 and under is free. You can get tickets and schedules on their website.
Fort Necessity battle discussion planned for Braddock battlefield site
A discussion of George Washington and his ill-fated battle July 1754 defeat at the hands of the French at Fort Necessity in present-day Fayette County, will be held Sunday. Braddock’s Battlefield History Center at 609 Sixth St., Braddock, will be host to an 18th century roundtable discussion of the Battle of the Great Meadows, at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Could Ames department stores be making a comeback?
Amesstores.com has a message on it that says, “Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”
