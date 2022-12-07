ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

nextpittsburgh.com

7 of our favorite overlooked parks in Pittsburgh

Frick Park, Schenley Park, Highland Park, Point State Park. You probably know Pittsburgh’s big parks or at least some of their major attractions: Blue Slide Park, Flagstaff Hill, the Schenley Oval. But Pittsburgh has SO MANY other parks that are worth seeking out. In fact, Pittsburgh has 163 parks,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kidsburgh: Pittsburgh Botanic Garden offers 'Dazzling Nights' light display

ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - A new holiday light display is wowing visitors from around the region with designs inspired by their setting in nature.  The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden near Robinson used a company out of Miami to design the "Dazzling Nights" display.You'll feel like you're stepping into another world where fireflies dance among the clouds surrounding you, and what appears to be glitter glistens among the tall trees."We love walking through. It's like these magical fairies," says Lisa Williams of Robinson, who walked through the display with her young daughter.Each stop along the two miles of meandering pathways is unique...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gabriel's Shoe Repair in Pittsburgh to close after nearly 50 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKD) — Gabriel's Shoe Repair in Downtown Pittsburgh is set to close this month after nearly 50 years in business.The 81-year-old proprietor, Gabriel Fontana, who himself is a Pittsburgh institution, says that he is ready to retire.Fontana has been working on shoes almost his entire life. Growing up in Italy in the aftermath of World War II, Fontana's childhood was spent going to school and learning the cobbling trade, a trade that would enable him to emigrate to the United States and land in Pittsburgh, a city he very much loves."It's a quiet city," Fontana said. "There's not too...
PITTSBURGH, PA
abandonedspaces.com

Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements

In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 9-11

Pop culture, vinyl records, artisan gift wares and holiday music take the stage this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. Doors open at 10 a.m. Friday for Steel City Con, Pittsburgh’s premier comic book and pop culture convention, at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Blvd. The convention runs through Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pethelpful.com

Cross-Eyed Cat with 7 Toes Is Looking for a Pittsburgh Forever Home

A Pittsburgh-based rescue shelter, known on TikTok as @saveourstrays.pgh is testing its luck with social media so a wider audience can see all their beautiful animals that are up for adoption. This rescue is already doing such an amazing job. They’ve saved over 400 cats a year from living on the city streets. But the hope is to always do better.
PITTSBURGH, PA
InsideHook

Delicious Pastries Await at Gaby et Jules, Pittsburgh’s Premier French Bakery

While seeing French macarons at Montréal-Trudeau or CDG International Airport may come as no surprise, the Gaby et Jules stand in Concourse A of Pittsburgh International Airport sets the expectation that the Pennsylvania city has an exciting international food scene worth exploring. And it does, especially in neighborhoods like Shadyside, Squirrel Hill and East Liberty, where you’ll find Paris 66, as well as the two current Gaby et Jules retail locations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

This Dormont dog somehow became stuck in a tree

We’ve all heard of or seen the occasional animal in a tree. Stereotypically, it’s a cat. Sometimes it’s scalier: Remember the black snake up a tree in Frick Park a few years ago?. But man’s best friend is typically not on that list. Anthony Mwape said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'

PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh

Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Steel City Con welcomes celebrities, pop culture and more to Pittsburgh

MONROEVILLE, Pa. KDKA) - Some of pop culture's greatest hits of all time are in Pittsburgh, taking over the Monroeville Convention Center for a celebrity-packed Steel City Con.It's one of the largest comic cons in the United States with over 100,00 square feet of convention space and 750 vendor tables, an artist alley and celebrity guests.This year, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin from Lord of the Rings, Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo from Christmas Vacation and Paula Abdul will be among the celebrities in town. Meet and greets will take place Friday through Sunday with doors opening today for VIPs at 9:30 a.m. There will also be celebrity Q&As, panels, celebrity photo-ops and Steel City Con's cosplay, trivia and costume contests. Bob Stein, the owner of Steel City Con, says they have it all.  "There's something for everybody, whether you want to see Thelma Harper, or The Undertaker, the Lord of the Rings or just go Christmas shopping -- there's something for everybody," Stein said.The convention encourages attendees to purchase tickets early. Admission for children 10 and under is free. You can get tickets and schedules on their website.
PITTSBURGH, PA

