MONROEVILLE, Pa. KDKA) - Some of pop culture's greatest hits of all time are in Pittsburgh, taking over the Monroeville Convention Center for a celebrity-packed Steel City Con.It's one of the largest comic cons in the United States with over 100,00 square feet of convention space and 750 vendor tables, an artist alley and celebrity guests.This year, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin from Lord of the Rings, Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo from Christmas Vacation and Paula Abdul will be among the celebrities in town. Meet and greets will take place Friday through Sunday with doors opening today for VIPs at 9:30 a.m. There will also be celebrity Q&As, panels, celebrity photo-ops and Steel City Con's cosplay, trivia and costume contests. Bob Stein, the owner of Steel City Con, says they have it all. "There's something for everybody, whether you want to see Thelma Harper, or The Undertaker, the Lord of the Rings or just go Christmas shopping -- there's something for everybody," Stein said.The convention encourages attendees to purchase tickets early. Admission for children 10 and under is free. You can get tickets and schedules on their website.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO