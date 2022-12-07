ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Wingate University no longer on lockdown after nearby bank robbery

WINGATE, N.C. — Wingate University's main campus was on lockdown, the campus alert system announced midday Tuesday. Law enforcement is investigating a robbery at a nearby bank. "Please go inside and close windows and doors," the message warned. Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office are investigating a bank...
WINGATE, NC
WCNC

SC health department gets OD Safety Kits

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Monday that health departments in all 46 counties are now equipped with Overdose (OD) Safety Kits to help save lives. According to a news release, the timing of these kits being available to the public,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

Charlotte residents can ride holiday-themed CATS bus for free

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte residents listen up!. A Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus decked in a festive and wintry design is providing fare-free trips for riders through Jan. 7, 2023. CATS has placed a holiday bus in circulation on routes throughout the greater Charlotte region to enhance riders’...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Davidson College confirms missing student found safe

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson College confirmed a missing student has been found safe. The student, a member of the class of 2023, had last been seen Saturday evening. Davidson College posted on Facebook, saying the college is concerned about him and wants him to contact a family member or someone from the college. Later Monday, the college confirmed he had been located and is safe.
DAVIDSON, NC
WCNC

'Such a blessing for us' | Nonprofit helping other nonprofits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nonprofit that helps other nonprofits has been making a big impact across the Charlotte region - but you probably haven’t heard of it. Apparo connects corporations with organizations that need their help. But first, they need to know who needs their help. Apparo has been in Charlotte for 16 years -- over that time they’ve worked with hundreds of nonprofits.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

North Carolina Attorney General to determine whether to file criminal charges against Mark Meadows

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has submitted its conclusion and findings in their investigation about whether Mark Meadows, the former United States congressman from the state and former chief of staff to President Trump, commited voter fraud. The information is now in the hands of the North Carolina Attorney General's Office, which will review the case file to determine where Meadows could face any criminal charges.
GEORGIA STATE
WCNC

Latest trends in holiday entertaining | Butter Boards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are talking some of the latest trends in holiday entertaining... and here to tell us more is Culinary service Manager, Rick Milbury, from Waltonwood! Waltonwood communities offer senior residents numerous services and care options, while affording the comforts of a carefree and maintenance-free lifestyle. This holiday season we are seeing all kinds of trends in foods focused on entertaining.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gastonia Police: Utility trailer stolen from business

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are investigating after a utility trailer was stolen from a Gaston County business. It happened on North Modena Street. Police shared a video of the theft on Twitter on Tuesday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Charlotte City Council approves new CATS mobile video system

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) says mobile security video is a key part of insurance and resolving legal claims imposed against the city. On Monday, Charlotte City Council unanimously voted to approve a new video security system for CATS. The decision comes after security concerns...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy