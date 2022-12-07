Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
WCNC
New Rowan-Salisbury school board policy would require teaching assistants to drive school buses
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan-Salsibury school leaders unanimously signed off on a policy that would require new teaching assistants to also drive school buses. The decision is partially due to the fact the district is struggling to find bus drivers. Under the policy, some teaching assistants would be required to be substitute bus drivers when needed.
Union County school leaders greenlight earlier start for 2023-24 school year
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Union County Board of Education met to discuss and vote on making changes to the 2023-2024 academic calendar. In the end, school leaders unanimously voted to start the coming school year earlier. Under the new calendar, Union County students will...
CMS is discussing a new plan to cut down on travel time for students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMS is discussing its new express bus plan which includes bus routes that are designed to make fewer stops and provide more than 5,000 students express service to schools. This proposal could mean some extra work for parents with bus stops moving two to three miles,...
Mecklenburg County sees 60% increase in home value on average since 2019
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home values are up an average of 60% since 2019, according to the Mecklenburg County Assessor's Office. The county is sending out the new values of properties to all property owners in early 2023. Appraisers must reevaluate every property value in the county every four years.
Wingate University no longer on lockdown after nearby bank robbery
WINGATE, N.C. — Wingate University's main campus was on lockdown, the campus alert system announced midday Tuesday. Law enforcement is investigating a robbery at a nearby bank. "Please go inside and close windows and doors," the message warned. Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office are investigating a bank...
2 North Carolina cities among 10 fastest-growing metros in US, study finds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte metro was recently ranked in the top 10 for the fastest-growing large metros in the U.S., according to a new study. The Inspection Support Network examined census data showing the population change among large, small and mid-size metros across the U.S. to rank the fastest-growing areas nationwide.
SC health department gets OD Safety Kits
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Monday that health departments in all 46 counties are now equipped with Overdose (OD) Safety Kits to help save lives. According to a news release, the timing of these kits being available to the public,...
SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for this recent bail money request scam
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is warning its residents of a scam that's circulating the area. According to police, one of its residents was recently scammed out of $5,000 after falling victim to this scam. Police said the scammer called the resident and told the...
Charlotte city leaders discuss 911 call response times at council meeting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte has been reporting for weeks about slow response times when people call 911. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said this year they have answered about 11,500 more calls compared to last year but with fewer staff on board. It's a concern WCNC Charlotte has taken...
Charlotte residents can ride holiday-themed CATS bus for free
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte residents listen up!. A Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus decked in a festive and wintry design is providing fare-free trips for riders through Jan. 7, 2023. CATS has placed a holiday bus in circulation on routes throughout the greater Charlotte region to enhance riders’...
Davidson College confirms missing student found safe
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson College confirmed a missing student has been found safe. The student, a member of the class of 2023, had last been seen Saturday evening. Davidson College posted on Facebook, saying the college is concerned about him and wants him to contact a family member or someone from the college. Later Monday, the college confirmed he had been located and is safe.
WCNC
Charlotte-area mom says long COVID cost her the life she once had: 'It has changed everything'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By now, the majority of Americans have tested positive for COVID-19. But a decent-sized population is still dealing with lingering symptoms of an infection, months and even years later. New research released Wednesday shows the impact of long COVID-19. According to the CDC, in the first...
'Such a blessing for us' | Nonprofit helping other nonprofits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nonprofit that helps other nonprofits has been making a big impact across the Charlotte region - but you probably haven’t heard of it. Apparo connects corporations with organizations that need their help. But first, they need to know who needs their help. Apparo has been in Charlotte for 16 years -- over that time they’ve worked with hundreds of nonprofits.
Prestigious Bellwether College Constortium nominates South Piedmont Community College for Bellwether Award in two categories
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — South Piedmont Community College (SPCC) has been selected as a Top 10 finalist for the 2023 Bellwether Award. This is the second year in a row that SPCC has earned recognition as a Bellwether Award finalist. The Bellwether Award, a prestigious national award given to...
WCNC
North Carolina Attorney General to determine whether to file criminal charges against Mark Meadows
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has submitted its conclusion and findings in their investigation about whether Mark Meadows, the former United States congressman from the state and former chief of staff to President Trump, commited voter fraud. The information is now in the hands of the North Carolina Attorney General's Office, which will review the case file to determine where Meadows could face any criminal charges.
WCNC
Latest trends in holiday entertaining | Butter Boards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are talking some of the latest trends in holiday entertaining... and here to tell us more is Culinary service Manager, Rick Milbury, from Waltonwood! Waltonwood communities offer senior residents numerous services and care options, while affording the comforts of a carefree and maintenance-free lifestyle. This holiday season we are seeing all kinds of trends in foods focused on entertaining.
You can once again fly nonstop from Charlotte to Paris on American Airlines
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines is resuming some non-stop flights out of Charlotte Douglas in the new year. The airline said it will once again take passengers directly from Charlotte to Paris to Frankfurt, Germany. The Paris route last operated in the summer of 2019 and the Frankfurt leg...
Gastonia Police: Utility trailer stolen from business
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are investigating after a utility trailer was stolen from a Gaston County business. It happened on North Modena Street. Police shared a video of the theft on Twitter on Tuesday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the...
Charlotte preschools donate 4,053 cans and 556 pounds of food to local charities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six Primrose Schools across the Charlotte area donated 4,053 canned goods and 556 pounds of food items to four local charities to combat food insecurity throughout the Charlotte area. The schools said this donation is a part of Primrose’s Caring & Giving initiative, which encourages children...
Charlotte City Council approves new CATS mobile video system
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) says mobile security video is a key part of insurance and resolving legal claims imposed against the city. On Monday, Charlotte City Council unanimously voted to approve a new video security system for CATS. The decision comes after security concerns...
WCNC
