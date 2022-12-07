ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danvers, MA

Two people indicted in MassHealth fraud

By Amy Phillips
 3 days ago

SALEM, Mass. (WWLP)– An Essex County Grand Jury has indicted two people in a scheme to bill MassHealth for services they did not provide.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Jessica Parisella, 42, of Danvers, was indicted on charges of Medicaid False Claims and Larceny over $1,200. Board Certified Behavior Analyst and Licensed Mental Health Counselor Donald Martel, 67, of Georgetown, was also indicted on charges of Medicaid False Claims and Larceny over $1,200.

Massachusetts man tricked the U.S. Treasury Department for $50 million

The AG’s Office alleges that both defendants defrauded MassHealth in a scheme related to Parisella’s relative, a MassHealth member. Parisella was indicted for stealing from MassHealth by submitting fraudulent PCA timesheets, as the surrogate for her relative. Martel was indicted for defrauding MassHealth by submitting fraudulent claims indicating he had provided ABA services to Parisella’s relative. At the time of the alleged fraudulent billing, Parisella’s relative was inpatient at a hospital or incarcerated, and thus unable to receive MassHealth services.

Parisella and Martel are scheduled to be arraigned on January 24, 2023, in Essex Superior Court.

