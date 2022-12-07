ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 29 News

Boar’s Head Resort hosting Second Annual PATA Wheelchair Open

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort is hosting the second annual Piedmont Area Tennis Association Wheelchair Open this weekend. On Friday, December 9, David Wagner, a professional wheelchair tennis player, held a wheelchair tennis clinic to teach participants new skills. He says that with this sport, you are...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Lights of Love tree lighting fundraises for UVA Hospital Auxiliary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Things are lighting up at the University of Virginia Medical Center. The annual Lights of Love event has returned to fundraise for the UVA Hospital Auxiliary. The UVA Hospital Auxiliary supports patient programming like pet and music therapy. Santa Claus was in attendance at the event...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Gypsy Hill Park commemorated in Christmas tree ornament

A Christmas tree ornament of Gypsy Hill Park’s new front gate entrance recognizes the 50th anniversary of Staunton Parks & Recreation Department. “Every year, we try to find something to do [an ornament] of Staunton or Augusta County,” said Jenny Hinegardner, president of the General Federated Women’s Club (GFWC) Staunton Augusta Junior Women’s Club.
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA School of Medicine hosts annual Anatomical Donor Convocation of Gratitude

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Medicine is thanking families for graciously giving their loved ones’ bodies to science. The “Anatomical Donor Convocation of Gratitude” is a tradition for medical students in Charlottesville. Students and faculty invite the families of donors into their school for an event. The invitations include long letters from the students, showing their appreciation for the families, and the impact they made on their education.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Greene County Technical Education Center HVAC program receives national recognition

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, December 9, the Greene County Technical Education Center’s H-VAC program celebrated a new recognition. The program earned national accreditation by the ESCO Institute H-VAC Excellence Standards Organization. “Kids that are here started the program, and so to see it all the way...
WHSV

Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One Staunton business owner is wanting to expand, and folks in the area are looking forward to it. Pamela Boothe owns the Cat Nap Inn. Boothe sells cat toys and accessories online and out of Honest RX. The merchandise is only one part of Boothe’s plans.
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA students partner with the Office for Sustainability to reduce waste

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA students with the Zero Waste Ambassador program are sorting through compost bins every day to help keep the environment clean. Kendall Colenbaugh is a third-year student employee for the UVA Office for Sustainability and works under the Waste Minimization Team. “The Zero Waste Ambassadors is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginia.edu

‘UVA Night at Winter Wander’ Offers Free Admission to Boar’s Head Resort Light Show

Editor's Note: Due to extraordinary demand and response, ALL tickets (faculty/staff and student) are now sold out for UVA Night at Winter Wander for Monday, Dec. 12. The University of Virginia today announced a special opportunity for members of the University community to experience – at no cost – the Boar’s Head Resort Winter Wander Trail of Lights.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Scottsville’s James River Brewery wins Brewery of the Year Award

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Something ‘brew-tiful’ is underway in Scottsville. James River Brewery just earned a big recognition, winning brewery of the year from the Virgina Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association. The special award includes a plaque and an honor from Senator Mark Warner. Brewery staffers also...
SCOTTSVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

C3 awarding $20k for energy upgrades to small, minority owned businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Climate Collaborative is awarding $20,000 in grants to small minority-owned businesses. It is offering $2500 to individual businesses to fund energy efficient upgrades. These upgrades can include greener lighting, heating and cooling systems, and other energy related appliances. “We’ve run this program before, it’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

If a vacant factory is turned into an apartment building, Scottsville’s population could double

A proposed apartment building in Scottsville could put a shuttered factory building to use — and nearly double the town’s population. Echelon Resources, a real estate development firm with buildings in Richmond, South Boston, Vint Hill and Cape Charles, wants to convert Scottsville’s old tire factory at 800 Bird Street into roughly 200 apartments.
SCOTTSVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Johnson Elementary School students start coding at a young age

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some students with Charlottesville City Schools got an early start on learning how to code. Johnson Elementary School participated in “Hour of Code” this past week, where every student, no matter their year, got to learn how to use computer science efficiently. Students and teachers say it’s beneficial for their future, especially when it comes to finding their interests, or even a job.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Two Charlottesville schools receive new names

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools. After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy