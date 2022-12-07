Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC 29 News
Boar’s Head Resort hosting Second Annual PATA Wheelchair Open
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort is hosting the second annual Piedmont Area Tennis Association Wheelchair Open this weekend. On Friday, December 9, David Wagner, a professional wheelchair tennis player, held a wheelchair tennis clinic to teach participants new skills. He says that with this sport, you are...
NBC 29 News
Lights of Love tree lighting fundraises for UVA Hospital Auxiliary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Things are lighting up at the University of Virginia Medical Center. The annual Lights of Love event has returned to fundraise for the UVA Hospital Auxiliary. The UVA Hospital Auxiliary supports patient programming like pet and music therapy. Santa Claus was in attendance at the event...
Augusta Free Press
Gypsy Hill Park commemorated in Christmas tree ornament
A Christmas tree ornament of Gypsy Hill Park’s new front gate entrance recognizes the 50th anniversary of Staunton Parks & Recreation Department. “Every year, we try to find something to do [an ornament] of Staunton or Augusta County,” said Jenny Hinegardner, president of the General Federated Women’s Club (GFWC) Staunton Augusta Junior Women’s Club.
NBC 29 News
Murray Elementary’s “Legacy Wall” honors an educator following name review
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County community is celebrating a new addition at Murray Elementary School that honors its history after a long name review process. Every school in Albemarle that is named after a person has to go through this process to determine whether the namesake of...
NBC 29 News
UVA School of Medicine hosts annual Anatomical Donor Convocation of Gratitude
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Medicine is thanking families for graciously giving their loved ones’ bodies to science. The “Anatomical Donor Convocation of Gratitude” is a tradition for medical students in Charlottesville. Students and faculty invite the families of donors into their school for an event. The invitations include long letters from the students, showing their appreciation for the families, and the impact they made on their education.
NBC 29 News
Greene County Technical Education Center HVAC program receives national recognition
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, December 9, the Greene County Technical Education Center’s H-VAC program celebrated a new recognition. The program earned national accreditation by the ESCO Institute H-VAC Excellence Standards Organization. “Kids that are here started the program, and so to see it all the way...
WHSV
Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One Staunton business owner is wanting to expand, and folks in the area are looking forward to it. Pamela Boothe owns the Cat Nap Inn. Boothe sells cat toys and accessories online and out of Honest RX. The merchandise is only one part of Boothe’s plans.
NBC 29 News
UVA students partner with the Office for Sustainability to reduce waste
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA students with the Zero Waste Ambassador program are sorting through compost bins every day to help keep the environment clean. Kendall Colenbaugh is a third-year student employee for the UVA Office for Sustainability and works under the Waste Minimization Team. “The Zero Waste Ambassadors is...
virginia.edu
‘UVA Night at Winter Wander’ Offers Free Admission to Boar’s Head Resort Light Show
Editor's Note: Due to extraordinary demand and response, ALL tickets (faculty/staff and student) are now sold out for UVA Night at Winter Wander for Monday, Dec. 12. The University of Virginia today announced a special opportunity for members of the University community to experience – at no cost – the Boar’s Head Resort Winter Wander Trail of Lights.
NBC 29 News
Scottsville’s James River Brewery wins Brewery of the Year Award
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Something ‘brew-tiful’ is underway in Scottsville. James River Brewery just earned a big recognition, winning brewery of the year from the Virgina Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association. The special award includes a plaque and an honor from Senator Mark Warner. Brewery staffers also...
NBC 29 News
Beyond the Shop is working to break the mental health stigma surrounding the Black community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to John Hopkins Medicine, African American women are more likely to experience depression and less likely to seek help. Beyond the Shop wants Black women to feel safer, heard, and comfortable enough to open up, so it’s bringing mental health support services to a local Black hair salon.
NBC 29 News
Historic courthouse in Fluvanna County needs more than $1 million in funding for restoration project
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fluvanna County’s historic courthouse is in need of a big makeover, one that is going to cost more than $1 million. The courthouse dates back to 1830 and many say they see it as a landmark in Fluvanna, Virginia, and the United States. “It’s...
NBC 29 News
C3 awarding $20k for energy upgrades to small, minority owned businesses
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Climate Collaborative is awarding $20,000 in grants to small minority-owned businesses. It is offering $2500 to individual businesses to fund energy efficient upgrades. These upgrades can include greener lighting, heating and cooling systems, and other energy related appliances. “We’ve run this program before, it’s...
If a vacant factory is turned into an apartment building, Scottsville’s population could double
A proposed apartment building in Scottsville could put a shuttered factory building to use — and nearly double the town’s population. Echelon Resources, a real estate development firm with buildings in Richmond, South Boston, Vint Hill and Cape Charles, wants to convert Scottsville’s old tire factory at 800 Bird Street into roughly 200 apartments.
Augusta Free Press
‘Incredibly difficult’: Homeless shelter turns people away due to staffing, regulations
An organization that provides a warm place for the unsheltered to sleep during the coldest months had to do the unthinkable earlier this week: they had to turn away homeless people because they didn’t have enough staff to take everyone in. Brian Edwards, the acting executive director for Waynesboro...
NBC 29 News
Johnson Elementary School students start coding at a young age
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some students with Charlottesville City Schools got an early start on learning how to code. Johnson Elementary School participated in “Hour of Code” this past week, where every student, no matter their year, got to learn how to use computer science efficiently. Students and teachers say it’s beneficial for their future, especially when it comes to finding their interests, or even a job.
andnowuknow.com
BJ's Wholesale Club Announces Opening Date for Midlothian, Virginia, Location; Contina McNeill Shares
MARLBOROUGH, MA & MIDLOTHIAN, VA - Just in time for holiday shopping, BJ’s Wholesale Club has announced the opening of its Midlothian, Virginia, location. Slated to open its doors on December 9, the store will bring the retailer’s total number of clubs in the United States to 235.
WJLA
Spotlight on Charlottesville: Winter Wander at Boar's Head Resort
Explore Charlottesville & Albemarle County This Winter and plan your visit at VisitCharlottesville.org. We begin at Boar's Head Resort where you can't miss their Winter Wander! Make sure to plan your visit and purchase tickets by clicking here:
Married Couple's VA Restaurant Named 'Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'
Before you die, you've got to try this place.In Virginia, that's Three Blacksmiths in Sperryville. The restaurant made the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals."One reviewer called it the "one of the best dinners I've ever had." Others called it a "destination …
NBC 29 News
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools. After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’....
