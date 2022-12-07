Read full article on original website
Related
Events in and around the valley this weekend
REGIONAL – There are plenty of ways to get in the holiday spirit the weekend of December 10 in and around the valley. From Kittitas County all the way down to the blues, there are plenty of ways to get in the holiday spirit or spend time with loved ones this weekend. Here are some of the events. If you...
FOX 11 and 41
Desert Plateau Luminaria will light path through hundreds of Pasco homes
PASCO, Wash. — The Desert Plateau Neighborhood is hosting its annual Luminaria on December 17, offering miles of decorated homes and light displays for the Tri-Cities to come observe. The tradition has been ongoing since 1985, according to the press release. The luminaria goes from Burden Boulevard and Argent...
An Open Letter to Nirvana Cannabis Company in Richland
I wanted to write a quick letter to share my thanks and show that the little things don't go unnoticed. Whenever it snows in Tri-Cities, life gets a little more stressful. Driving around town can be hectic enough without the hazardous conditions but here we are; getting showered in snow. When winter comes around, people's routines and habits change a bit. Do I really need to make this trip? Even a simple trip to the grocery store can become cumbersome if a parking lot isn't cleared well; which brings me to my point.
nbcrightnow.com
Snow routes, delays and cancellations for regional schools on December 9
Bethlehem Lutheran: Closed. Christ the King School: Two-hour delay. Preschool through grad 8 starts at 10:25 a.m. Columbia Basin College: Delayed opening 9 a.m. Columbia School District: Two-hour delay. East Valley School District: buses on snow routes. Finley School District: Two-hour delay. North Franklin School District: Closed. Kahlotus School District:...
Frozen pipes and a freight train hampered fighting Tri-Cities yacht club blaze
Clean up efforts started Thursday.
Tri-City Herald
Tri-Cities bakery closes flagship location, but another is in the works + New cafe at library
A Tri-Cities favorite bakery has closed its original location, but don’t worry, its replacement is in the works. Ethos Bakery and Cafe closed its flagship location at 2150 Keene Rd last week and was busy removing equipment and decor from the store over the weekend. They had planned to...
Mid-Columbia Ballet puts on 47th annual Nutcracker this weekend
RICHLAND, Wash. — A holiday tradition for many in the Tri-Cities region is watching The Nutcracker, performed by the Mid-Columbia Ballet. It’s the 47th performance, and you can count on it being nothing but spectacular this weekend. “We’ve been practicing for over three months,” said Sana Schiffern, who plays Clara. “It’s kind of surreal because you obviously prepare long before...
Snow flurries ice Tri-Cities. Schools, city halls closing doors early
Mix of snow and freezing rain coats the streets.
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick Fire Department and The Red Cross hand out smoke alarms to Tri-Cities R-V Park
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Kennewick Fire Department partnering with The Red Cross, going door to door today giving out and installing smoke alarms at the Tri-Cities R-V Park as part of their Sound the Alarm campaign. The Kennewick Fire Department responded to three different fires at the Tri-Cities RV...
Friday school and other delays & closures after Tri-Cities snowfall. Here’s the latest
Most Hanford workers told to stay home.
1 driver killed near Kennewick as icy roads send cars, trucks spinning. Some highways closed
Some Tri-Cities area roads also are closed by crashes or drifting snow.
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 8, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
centraloregondaily.com
I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions
ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
KEPR
Dozens of crashes reported across Tri-Cities Friday, Police say slow down
Tri-Cities — All that snow means it's tough to get around here in Tri-Cities, with dozens of crashes and slide-offs seen across the region. In Kennewick alone, there were 56 crashes in the last 24 hours. The Yakima area saw 21, and 29 were reported in Grandview, according to Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol. On Friday morning, Richland Police say a four car accident occurred on George-Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue.
Hanford contractor accused of Latino hiring discrimination. Applicants to get back wages
An aptitude test was alleged to discriminate against Hispanic applicants.
‘Respiratory virus crisis.’ Tri-Cities hospitals full, medicines in short supply
Expect a long wait at hospital emergency departments and urgent care centers.
610KONA
Meet Lucias, The WRPD ‘Police Dog’ who Captures Other Dogs
West Richland has a 'police' dog, who catches....other dogs. During their recent Coffee with a Cop series, Lucias featured. West Richland has had a police dog of a different kind for a number of years. WRPD is known for its efforts in helping animal control in our region, their Facebook page contains a lot of 'apprehensions' of lost dogs, and they help them get home.
Mushroom farmworkers in Yakima Valley rally for union support
Many shoppers pass the mushrooms in the produce aisle without much thought. A group of mushroom pickers from the Yakima Valley sought to change that late last month when they staged a rally outside Metropolitan Market’s Lower Queen Anne location in Seattle. Workers, United Farm Workers labor organizers and...
FOX 11 and 41
I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour
According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
New details released after false active shooter report at Kennewick high school
KENNEWICK, Wash. – New details have been released after a false active shooter report happened at a Kennewick High School late Friday morning. Authorities said a person made a 911 phone call and said there was an active shooter at Southridge High School. They said the caller even gave a description of the shooter and the gun. The caller even...
Comments / 0