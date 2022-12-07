ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Desert Plateau Luminaria will light path through hundreds of Pasco homes

PASCO, Wash. — The Desert Plateau Neighborhood is hosting its annual Luminaria on December 17, offering miles of decorated homes and light displays for the Tri-Cities to come observe. The tradition has been ongoing since 1985, according to the press release. The luminaria goes from Burden Boulevard and Argent...
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

An Open Letter to Nirvana Cannabis Company in Richland

I wanted to write a quick letter to share my thanks and show that the little things don't go unnoticed. Whenever it snows in Tri-Cities, life gets a little more stressful. Driving around town can be hectic enough without the hazardous conditions but here we are; getting showered in snow. When winter comes around, people's routines and habits change a bit. Do I really need to make this trip? Even a simple trip to the grocery store can become cumbersome if a parking lot isn't cleared well; which brings me to my point.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Snow routes, delays and cancellations for regional schools on December 9

Bethlehem Lutheran: Closed. Christ the King School: Two-hour delay. Preschool through grad 8 starts at 10:25 a.m. Columbia Basin College: Delayed opening 9 a.m. Columbia School District: Two-hour delay. East Valley School District: buses on snow routes. Finley School District: Two-hour delay. North Franklin School District: Closed. Kahlotus School District:...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Mid-Columbia Ballet puts on 47th annual Nutcracker this weekend

RICHLAND, Wash. — A holiday tradition for many in the Tri-Cities region is watching The Nutcracker, performed by the Mid-Columbia Ballet. It’s the 47th performance, and you can count on it being nothing but spectacular this weekend. “We’ve been practicing for over three months,” said Sana Schiffern, who plays Clara. “It’s kind of surreal because you obviously prepare long before...
RICHLAND, WA
centraloregondaily.com

I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions

ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
BAKER CITY, OR
KEPR

Dozens of crashes reported across Tri-Cities Friday, Police say slow down

Tri-Cities — All that snow means it's tough to get around here in Tri-Cities, with dozens of crashes and slide-offs seen across the region. In Kennewick alone, there were 56 crashes in the last 24 hours. The Yakima area saw 21, and 29 were reported in Grandview, according to Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol. On Friday morning, Richland Police say a four car accident occurred on George-Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue.
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Meet Lucias, The WRPD ‘Police Dog’ who Captures Other Dogs

West Richland has a 'police' dog, who catches....other dogs. During their recent Coffee with a Cop series, Lucias featured. West Richland has had a police dog of a different kind for a number of years. WRPD is known for its efforts in helping animal control in our region, their Facebook page contains a lot of 'apprehensions' of lost dogs, and they help them get home.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Crosscut

Mushroom farmworkers in Yakima Valley rally for union support

Many shoppers pass the mushrooms in the produce aisle without much thought. A group of mushroom pickers from the Yakima Valley sought to change that late last month when they staged a rally outside Metropolitan Market’s Lower Queen Anne location in Seattle. Workers, United Farm Workers labor organizers and...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour

According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
KENNEWICK, WA

