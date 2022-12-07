Read full article on original website
Al Michaels Goes Off on the LA Rams PA Announcer During Thursday Night Football
Like many of us watching at home, Al Michaels is not always a fan of Thursday Night Football. He’s also not a fan of the Rams’ PA guy. Whatever is going on at SoFi Stadium, Michaels is just not on board. He’s had a number of comments about the NFL stadium and atmosphere.
Cowboys Coach Sends Clear Message On Brittney Griner's Release
Brittney Griner was released from Russian custody on Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap facilitated by President Joe Biden. Today's news has spurred a ton of reactions from the sports world, including a series of bold posts from Cowboys' star Micah Parsons. Parsons, in a group of now ...
Football World Stunned By Baker Mayfield's Comeback Win
Baker Mayfield has been with the Los Angeles Rams for only a few days, but that's all he needed to endear himself to his new team. Trailing 16-3 late in the fourth quarter, Mayfield led the Rams offense to a touchdown to cut the lead to 16-10. After a defensive stop, the Rams got the ball back with fewer than two minutes on the clock.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jon Gruden Update
Now we appear to know who leaked some of the Jon Gruden emails that led to his firing. On Thursday, the House Committee investigating Dan Snyder released its findings on the Washington Commanders owner. Part of the findings included some unfortunate updates on the fired NFL head coach. Gruden's firing...
Caleb Williams wears tacky suit to Heisman Trophy ceremony
Whatever Caleb Williams was paid to wear his suit to the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night wasn’t enough. Williams won the Heisman Trophy, receiving 544 first-place votes. The second-place finisher was TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who had 188 first-place votes. Williams’ fashion choice for the famed event was...
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
Look: Magic Johnson's Late Message For Deion Sanders Goes Viral
Former multi-sport star and ex-head coach of the Jackson State Tigers Deion Sanders received an outpouring of support when he got the head coaching job at Colorado. Among those lavishing Sanders with praise was Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. The former Laker great and president of ...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Look: C.J. Stroud's Outfit For Heisman Ceremony Going Viral
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is known to show out when it comes time to get dressed up for the Heisman ceremony in the Big Apple. Last year, the Buckeyes star rocked an OSU themed pinstripe look. But it's safe to say that the QB took it to another level in 2022.
Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again
Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
NFL Player's Wife Not Happy With Brittney Griner Trade
The United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap that brought WNBA star Brittney Griner home. It was a one-for-one swap that sent arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia. The decision was somewhat controversial - especially with fellow American Paul Whelan not being part of the deal. A...
NFL World Reacts To Brock Purdy's Family Decision
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will be making his first career NFL start on Sunday afternoon. Purdy's family will be in attendance. It's something they've been planning for a while - however, not for why you might expect. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Purdy family was...
Sports World Reacts To Legendary NBA Star's Death
The sports world is mourning the death of a legendary NBA star and head coach on Sunday morning. Paul Silas, a three-time NBA champion as a player and a longtime head coach, has died. The former Cavaliers, Bobcats and Hornets head coach - who coached LeBron - died at the...
NFL World Reacts To Big Saquon Barkley Decision
Saquon Barkley had been a "legit 50-50" to play leading up to Sunday's game after sustaining a neck injury earlier in the week. But according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Giants HC Brian Daboll says the fourth-leading rusher will be a go vs. the Eagles. The NFL world reacted...
'Heated' Debate In Ravens Locker Room On Thursday
A heated discussion took place in the Ravens' locker room. However, it's not the kind of debate you thought would go down in the middle of an NFL season. ESPN's Jamison Hensley said a few players in Baltimore's locker room debated who would win between 100 humans and one gorilla.
Football world reacts to shocking Jason Garrett news
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett hasn’t been a head coach at any level since he was fired as the Dallas Cowboys head coach in 2019 and hasn’t been involved in coaching at all this season, but it looks like he could be returning to the sidelines in a very surprising new capacity – Read more... The post Football world reacts to shocking Jason Garrett news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?
Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
Soccer World Reacts To Video Of Heartbroken Cristiano Ronaldo
After the conclusion of what's been an incredibly difficult 2022 World Cup for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, the 37-year-old team captain was visibly shaken as he walked off the pitch following Saturday's 1-0 loss to Morocco. Playing in what will most likely be his final World Cup, Ronaldo couldn't hold...
Football World Reacts To C.J. Stroud, Desmond Howard Drama
Did C.J. Stroud intentionally walk past Desmond Howard without shaking his hand last night?. The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback caused a bit of a stir on Saturday evening, when he didn't shake Howard's hand as he walked onto the stage. Now, Stroud only shook hands with two men, but Howard...
NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Joe Burrow Change
The Cincinnati Bengals have shaken off a perceived Super Bowl hangover to win eight of their last 10 games since starting 0-2. After a rocky beginning to 2022, Joe Burrow has emerged as an MVP candidate with 30 total touchdowns and a 103.7 quarterback rating. A key alteration has reportedly helped his resurgence.
