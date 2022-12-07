ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football World Stunned By Baker Mayfield's Comeback Win

Baker Mayfield has been with the Los Angeles Rams for only a few days, but that's all he needed to endear himself to his new team. Trailing 16-3 late in the fourth quarter, Mayfield led the Rams offense to a touchdown to cut the lead to 16-10. After a defensive stop, the Rams got the ball back with fewer than two minutes on the clock.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jon Gruden Update

Now we appear to know who leaked some of the Jon Gruden emails that led to his firing. On Thursday, the House Committee investigating Dan Snyder released its findings on the Washington Commanders owner. Part of the findings included some unfortunate updates on the fired NFL head coach. Gruden's firing...
WASHINGTON, DC
Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again

Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
NFL Player's Wife Not Happy With Brittney Griner Trade

The United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap that brought WNBA star Brittney Griner home. It was a one-for-one swap that sent arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia. The decision was somewhat controversial - especially with fellow American Paul Whelan not being part of the deal. A...
NFL World Reacts To Brock Purdy's Family Decision

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will be making his first career NFL start on Sunday afternoon. Purdy's family will be in attendance. It's something they've been planning for a while - however, not for why you might expect. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Purdy family was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sports World Reacts To Legendary NBA Star's Death

The sports world is mourning the death of a legendary NBA star and head coach on Sunday morning. Paul Silas, a three-time NBA champion as a player and a longtime head coach, has died. The former Cavaliers, Bobcats and Hornets head coach - who coached LeBron - died at the...
NFL World Reacts To Big Saquon Barkley Decision

Saquon Barkley had been a "legit 50-50" to play leading up to Sunday's game after sustaining a neck injury earlier in the week. But according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Giants HC Brian Daboll says the fourth-leading rusher will be a go vs. the Eagles. The NFL world reacted...
NEW YORK STATE
'Heated' Debate In Ravens Locker Room On Thursday

A heated discussion took place in the Ravens' locker room. However, it's not the kind of debate you thought would go down in the middle of an NFL season. ESPN's Jamison Hensley said a few players in Baltimore's locker room debated who would win between 100 humans and one gorilla.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Football world reacts to shocking Jason Garrett news

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett hasn’t been a head coach at any level since he was fired as the Dallas Cowboys head coach in 2019 and hasn’t been involved in coaching at all this season, but it looks like he could be returning to the sidelines in a very surprising new capacity – Read more... The post Football world reacts to shocking Jason Garrett news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STANFORD, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
Soccer World Reacts To Video Of Heartbroken Cristiano Ronaldo

After the conclusion of what's been an incredibly difficult 2022 World Cup for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, the 37-year-old team captain was visibly shaken as he walked off the pitch following Saturday's 1-0 loss to Morocco. Playing in what will most likely be his final World Cup, Ronaldo couldn't hold...
Football World Reacts To C.J. Stroud, Desmond Howard Drama

Did C.J. Stroud intentionally walk past Desmond Howard without shaking his hand last night?. The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback caused a bit of a stir on Saturday evening, when he didn't shake Howard's hand as he walked onto the stage. Now, Stroud only shook hands with two men, but Howard...
COLUMBUS, OH
NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Joe Burrow Change

The Cincinnati Bengals have shaken off a perceived Super Bowl hangover to win eight of their last 10 games since starting 0-2. After a rocky beginning to 2022, Joe Burrow has emerged as an MVP candidate with 30 total touchdowns and a 103.7 quarterback rating. A key alteration has reportedly helped his resurgence.
CINCINNATI, OH
