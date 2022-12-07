ROANOKE, Va. – Organizations across Virginia have an Angel Tree program but the PRISM Foundation takes theirs to the next level. This year the foundation has sponsored 53 angels. On top of that, they are donating 25 lunchboxes and 25 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in need. They are also donating 200 hygiene bags to go to people experiencing homelessness.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO