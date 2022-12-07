Read full article on original website
WSLS
PRISM Foundation of Roanoke goes the extra mile for Angel Tree Program
ROANOKE, Va. – Organizations across Virginia have an Angel Tree program but the PRISM Foundation takes theirs to the next level. This year the foundation has sponsored 53 angels. On top of that, they are donating 25 lunchboxes and 25 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in need. They are also donating 200 hygiene bags to go to people experiencing homelessness.
wfxrtv.com
Holiday festivities arrive at River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Santa’s sleigh has arrived early at the River Ridge Mall and the holiday spirit is in the air. River Ridge Mall kicks off this year’s Delightfully Campaign. They say this season welcomes a new Santa set, a $600 prize, and a series of performers.
WDBJ7.com
Claire Parker Foundation to host 5th annual Deck the Heels 5K night run
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Claire Parker Foundation is hosting their 5th annual Deck the Heels 5K in Altavista this Saturday. The night run starts and ends on Broad Street at 5 p.m. and will continue through Main Street and over the bridge. Glow in the dark accessories will be...
WDBJ7.com
33 kids go Christmas shopping with a cop in Bedford County
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to spread some holiday cheer. Shop with a Cop was hosted Saturday, December 12th in Bedford County. “They’re giving them something that I couldn’t give them,” said Michelle Tillman. Raising three grandchildren on her own has...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Roanoke woman is turning past wounds into present day wisdom
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -One Roanoke woman is not letting her past mistakes define her. Instead, she’s turning her previous wounds into present day wisdom. Cynthia Saunders is guided by a lesson we all learn in kindergarten, the golden rule. “In the community I try to address myself as I...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke Inc. Shares Gift Ideas to Shop Local
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Looking for that perfect gift for someone? Want to shop locally and support local businesses?. Jaime Clark, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Downtown Roanoke Inc. joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the gift guide, why they decided to do a gift guide and what people need to know about shopping downtown.
WRAL
Century-old building's lean shifts Roxboro parade route
Uptown Roxboro businesses will be open as normal on Saturday, but spectators are encouraged to arrive earlier this year for the annual Christmas parade. Uptown Roxboro businesses will be open as normal on Saturday, but spectators are encouraged to arrive earlier this year for the annual Christmas parade.
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Holiday Lights Tour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - RIDE Solutions is proud to present the sixth annual Holiday Lights Tour, a bike ride to view some of the best holiday lights Roanoke has to offer. 7@four’s Melissa Gaona interviewed Elizabeth Elmore, Public Engagement Manager with Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission and RIDE Solutions about the event.
WDBJ7.com
Pet Stories - Milky Way
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - She is a two-year-old cat looking for her forever home. If you are looking for a new pet, call or visit the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s website.
WDBJ7.com
The Harvest Foundation is helping fund five local community organizations through Project Hope
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Project Hope was started in August by the Harvest Foundation to help community members fund projects that will make a positive difference in Martinsville and Henry County. A luncheon was held Wednesday at Piedmont Arts to award the ideas selected for the Project Hope grant. “We...
Danville Police increase presence during the holidays
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) announced the community can expect to see a heavy police presence throughout the city of Danville starting next week. According to a press release, DPD and Virginia State Police will be partnering as part of the state’s initiative to reduce crime throughout the community. A data-driven […]
Smith Mountain Eagle
Hidden cabin found in the Inn at Maggodee Creek
Sometimes, people are oblivious to how unique the property their parents leave behind for them actually is. In Boones Mill, Danny Poff, son of Tommy and Helen Poff, and his wife, Rhonda Poff, learned that their home is more than just an old farmhouse — inside the structure is an unknown and hidden pre-Civil War log cabin.
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
WDBJ7.com
Claire Parker Foundation’s house to raise money for kids with cancer sells within days of completion
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Last March, the Claire Parker Foundation began remodeling their third house, located in Altavista, as a way to raise money for kids with cancer and their families. They say this was the hardest house they’ve had to flip so far. “The contractors really did an...
cardinalnews.org
North Danville to be next target for revitalization
The revitalization efforts for Danville’s River District have been largely successful, and now, the city is shifting its focus to other areas, such as the North Main Street corridor. Using the River District as an anchor for revitalization and moving outwards from there was always the plan, said Diana...
wakg.com
Danville Parks and Rec Reveal New Concept Designs for Three City Parks
Last night the Danville City Council saw a presentation on conceptual designs for three city parks. The three conceptual designs were for Coates, Doyel Thomas, and Pumpkin Creek Parks. The designs presented had gone through a resident led design process where residents near the parks have expressed what they’d like to see in the parks.
WDBJ7.com
Enjoy an easy fried rice recipe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We head back into the LEAP Kitchen today with Chef Jeff Bland to make an unconventional fried rice recipe you can throw together on a weeknight. Chef Bland uses some ingredients you may already have in your home, and this dish is sure to please!. Enjoy!
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Sweets by Shaneice
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. This Friday is for those with a sweet tooth. On the corner of Cambel and 5th Street near downtown Roanoke, you will find a bakery...
beckersdental.com
Dental Care Alliance affiliates with 3-location practice in Virginia
Dental Care Alliance has added a three-location practice in Virginia to its network. The practice, Cross, Lavinder, Quinn & Park Family Dentistry, has locations in Roanoke, Daleville and Vinton, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the DSO. The affiliation brings Dental Care Alliance's Virginia footprint to 57 practices....
White Mill project finally launches in Danvillle
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The historic White Mill building in Danville is getting a new look. The Industrial Development Authority (IDA) announced Tuesday, Dec. 6 it received the final approval to start the White Mill project on Memorial Drive. IDA says the White Mill building will be converted into a multi-use project featuring apartments and […]
