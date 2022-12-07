Read full article on original website
Firefighters host 4th annual “Shop, Drop and Roll” event for children in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Firefighters are putting a new twist on the fire safety technique “Stop, Drop & Roll,” bringing back their annual event this holiday season. Fire departments from Columbus, Phenix City and Smiths Station traded in their hoses for gift cards tonight as they hosted Shop, Drop & Roll. The crews provided about […]
wfxl.com
Sherwood Worship Choir and Orchestra presents ‘WONDER’ Christmas event and concert
Sherwood Church is hosting its annual one concert, two nights event, Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11. The festive concert is called WONDER, the event will have family activities including a photo booth, cake walk, crafts and games begin at 4:30 p.m. and an interactive pre-show and seating will precede the musical performance at 5:30 pm. The concert is free and open to the public.
Light showers possible by Sunday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Stuck in the clouds the remainder of day as we are on the northern end of a boundary that is stalled out across the south. This boundary will continue to meander as a low pressure system and cold front move into the region for Sunday. A few light showers will be […]
WALB 10
Search begins for a new Ashburn library branch manager, here’s how you can help
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A library in Ashburn is looking for a new branch manager. Victoria Evans Memorial Library is the only place in Ashburn with public access to a fax machine. It is also a place many people rely on for the internet. Employees at the library think filling...
WALB 10
Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management
Albany Dougherty EDC releases economic development plan. The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. Economic and population growth seen in Valdosta. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Economic and population growth seen in...
WTVM
WHINSEC on Fort Benning holds dedication, renaming ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The WHINSEC School of Leadership will now be known as the Deleon-Gonzolez School of Leadership. WHINSEC, which stands for The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, chose to name the School of Leadership after two fallen heroes at ceremony on Thursday. This is in honor of...
Paws Humane Society aims to find foster pet parents for the holidays
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Paws Humane Society invites animal lovers to foster its cats and dogs over the holidays in an effort it calls “Operation Silent Night.” It aims to empty its shelter by Christmas Eve, with an exception for animals that need medical attention. Animal pickups will run from Wednesday, Dec. 21 to Friday, Dec. […]
WALB 10
Weekend rain and cooler temps
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Not feeling like the holidays however it was a pretty nice Friday. Following dense morning fog sunshine peaked with warm mid-upper 70s this afternoon. Overnight thick fog rolls in for a gloomy damp start to the weekend. Fog lifts midmorning however clouds hold with only a few breaks for some sun with highs low-mid 70s..
207 Pine group looking to hand off Hotel Gordon project in downtown Albany
ALBANY — The fate of the downtown rejuvenation project at the site of the former Hotel Gordon building is up in the air for now, as the original developer is looking for a new company to come in and take it over. Due to an illness to 207 Pine...
WALB 10
Albany food box giveway set for mid December
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of Albany’s largest food giveaways of the year is coming up on Dec. 17. To receive the food, you must pre-register. The First Apostolic Church of Albany will have its annual Christmas Food Giveaway at the Albany Civic Center from 8 a.m.-noon. The food...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Columbus, GA
The consolidated city-county of Columbus sits on the west-central boundary of Georgia along the Chattahoochee River, right across Phenix, Alabama. It’s Georgia’s second largest city next to Atlanta and Muscogee County’s capital, with which it formally unified in 1970. Founded in 1828, the Creek Indians were the...
Brad Lanier Oil Co. holds groundbreaking for Dawson travel center
ALBANY — Brad Lanier Oil Co. announced Wednesday the groundbreaking on the company’s latest LOCSTOP Travel Center in Dawson. This new, state-of-the-art facility on State Highway 82 will sit on 23 acres with more than 6,000 square feet of retail space featuring dining, professional driver’s lounges, showers, parking, weigh scales and other amenities.
WTVM
Local daycare falls victim to air conditioning unit theft
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A daycare center in Columbus is forced to make costly repairs plus replace some of their air conditioner units. News Leader 9 is told they were either damaged or stolen. As staff came into work Monday morning, employees at the Growing Room Child Development Center on...
Businessmen prepare large donation for Feeding the Valley Food Bank
ALBANY — If anybody understands how the high price of groceries is impacting southwest Georgia families, it’s Mike Rogers, whose Mike’s Country Stores in southwest Georgia offer some of the lowest grocery prices in the region. So when a fellow Albany businessman asked for Rogers’ help in...
Americus Times-Recorder
Area Beat Report December 7
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary. Brown, Fanta Nicolette (In Jail), 44, Failure to Appear. Brunson, Jake Wayne (In Jail), 38, Theft By Taking – Felony/Theft by receiving stolen property in another state – Felony. Johnson, John Nekae (In Jail), 48, Failure to Appear/Theft By Shoplifting.
WTVM
Love at first ice: Proposal at River Dragons hockey game in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tyler Lingg and Emily Church began a new chapter together the weekend after Thanksgiving. Their story begins in 2019 - when Emily just got out of a prior relationship. She told herself that she was going to focus on herself and on God. And that’s usually how it works - it’s all in His timing.
WTVM
Body identified as missing 18-year-old in death investigation near Moon Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found near a private school early Friday morning. On December 9, a body was found in a pond near Moon Road in Columbus. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the body as 18-year-old Isaiah Henry. Henry...
'I finally get to physically walk across the stage': Fort Valley State University student shares story of resilience
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Fort Valley State University student is getting ready to walk across the stage. But the road to get there came with some unique challenges. It's just about time for winter break at Kaye Road Elementary School in Peach County. As the students get ready...
WALB 10
Gradual cooldown as rain slowly returns
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A persistent forecast with dense morning fog giving way to afternoon sunshine and unseasonably warm upper 70s low 80s. Tonight, thick fog returns reducing visibility for your morning commute Friday. Fog lifts then a sun/cloud mix and warm upper 70s round out the week. Look for...
WTVM
Golden Donut opening second location on Wynnton Rd. in midtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Midtown Columbus will no longer have a sweet tooth very soon - thanks to a local business opening a second location. We ‘donut’ want to keep this information from you any longer - Golden Donut is doubling!. According to the managers of Golden Donut,...
