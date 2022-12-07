ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

wfxl.com

Sherwood Worship Choir and Orchestra presents ‘WONDER’ Christmas event and concert

Sherwood Church is hosting its annual one concert, two nights event, Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11. The festive concert is called WONDER, the event will have family activities including a photo booth, cake walk, crafts and games begin at 4:30 p.m. and an interactive pre-show and seating will precede the musical performance at 5:30 pm. The concert is free and open to the public.
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Light showers possible by Sunday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Stuck in the clouds the remainder of day as we are on the northern end of a boundary that is stalled out across the south. This boundary will continue to meander as a low pressure system and cold front move into the region for Sunday.  A few light showers will be […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management

Albany Dougherty EDC releases economic development plan. The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. Economic and population growth seen in Valdosta. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Economic and population growth seen in...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

WHINSEC on Fort Benning holds dedication, renaming ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The WHINSEC School of Leadership will now be known as the Deleon-Gonzolez School of Leadership. WHINSEC, which stands for The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, chose to name the School of Leadership after two fallen heroes at ceremony on Thursday. This is in honor of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Paws Humane Society aims to find foster pet parents for the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Paws Humane Society invites animal lovers to foster its cats and dogs over the holidays in an effort it calls “Operation Silent Night.” It aims to empty its shelter by Christmas Eve, with an exception for animals that need medical attention. Animal pickups will run from Wednesday, Dec. 21 to Friday, Dec. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Weekend rain and cooler temps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Not feeling like the holidays however it was a pretty nice Friday. Following dense morning fog sunshine peaked with warm mid-upper 70s this afternoon. Overnight thick fog rolls in for a gloomy damp start to the weekend. Fog lifts midmorning however clouds hold with only a few breaks for some sun with highs low-mid 70s..
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany food box giveway set for mid December

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of Albany’s largest food giveaways of the year is coming up on Dec. 17. To receive the food, you must pre-register. The First Apostolic Church of Albany will have its annual Christmas Food Giveaway at the Albany Civic Center from 8 a.m.-noon. The food...
ALBANY, GA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Columbus, GA

The consolidated city-county of Columbus sits on the west-central boundary of Georgia along the Chattahoochee River, right across Phenix, Alabama. It’s Georgia’s second largest city next to Atlanta and Muscogee County’s capital, with which it formally unified in 1970. Founded in 1828, the Creek Indians were the...
COLUMBUS, GA
The Albany Herald

Brad Lanier Oil Co. holds groundbreaking for Dawson travel center

ALBANY — Brad Lanier Oil Co. announced Wednesday the groundbreaking on the company’s latest LOCSTOP Travel Center in Dawson. This new, state-of-the-art facility on State Highway 82 will sit on 23 acres with more than 6,000 square feet of retail space featuring dining, professional driver’s lounges, showers, parking, weigh scales and other amenities.
DAWSON, GA
WTVM

Local daycare falls victim to air conditioning unit theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A daycare center in Columbus is forced to make costly repairs plus replace some of their air conditioner units. News Leader 9 is told they were either damaged or stolen. As staff came into work Monday morning, employees at the Growing Room Child Development Center on...
COLUMBUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Area Beat Report December 7

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary. Brown, Fanta Nicolette (In Jail), 44, Failure to Appear. Brunson, Jake Wayne (In Jail), 38, Theft By Taking – Felony/Theft by receiving stolen property in another state – Felony. Johnson, John Nekae (In Jail), 48, Failure to Appear/Theft By Shoplifting.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Love at first ice: Proposal at River Dragons hockey game in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tyler Lingg and Emily Church began a new chapter together the weekend after Thanksgiving. Their story begins in 2019 - when Emily just got out of a prior relationship. She told herself that she was going to focus on herself and on God. And that’s usually how it works - it’s all in His timing.
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Gradual cooldown as rain slowly returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A persistent forecast with dense morning fog giving way to afternoon sunshine and unseasonably warm upper 70s low 80s. Tonight, thick fog returns reducing visibility for your morning commute Friday. Fog lifts then a sun/cloud mix and warm upper 70s round out the week. Look for...
ALBANY, GA

