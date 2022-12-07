Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Location Convenient Storage Solution in Scranton
Storage is handy in keeping away things that aren’t necessary for the house without having to dispose of them since they are still helpful. The storage enables one to store the valuables such as furniture and access them whenever they require them for specific purposes. Among the things one should consider when choosing storage include the location and security so as not to get worried about their valuables getting lost.
Tegna donates $7,000 to Salvation Army in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — It's the season of giving and Newswatch 16's parent company, Tegna, did just that. The Tegna Foundation gave a $7,000 grant to the Salvation Army in Scranton. That money will be used for the Salvation Army's food pantry and heating needs, something captain Neil Childs says...
Crop One to open vertical indoor farming facility; bring new jobs to NEPA
HAZLE TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday, in conjunction with CAN DO, announced that Crop One, an industry-leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, is opening a vertical farm in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township, bringing 40 new full-time managerial and farm production jobs to the region. Gov....
Remembering WYOU’s Derry Bird
The family of Derry Bird confirms the journalist who was seen throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania for nearly three decades passed away on Friday. A look back now on Derry’s days with WYOU. Derry Bird was seen on TV for 29 years throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. He did it all as a reporter, a […]
uncoveringpa.com
Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock: One of PA’s Best Drive-Through Light Displays
I’ve visited a lot of Christmas light shows in PA (over 20) over my years of travel, and, without a doubt, the Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock is easily among the best. The Festival of Lights is held on the back nine at the Stone Hedge Golf Course in Wyoming County, PA, about a 15-minute drive from Tunkhannock. It’s also only about 30 minutes from Scranton and 45 minutes from Wilkes-Barre, making it an easy light show to visit if you are in one of those areas.
onthewater.com
Pennsylvania Fishing Report – December 9, 2022
The Susquehanna River is running at a good level for late season fishing. Walleye and Smallmouth Bass are being caught on jigs and jerkbaits fished slowly and seasoned anglers are catching a good number of larger fish as well. Proper warm weather outerwear and patience is a requirement to catch fish at this time of year.
Winterfest underway in Wayne County
HAWLEY, Pa. — Folks in Wayne County might appreciate a little snow. This weekend is the last one for the annual Hawley Winterfest. Main Avenue is decorated for the season and there are concerts, carriage rides, and even the Winterfest Beer Tour. It's the biggest event of the year...
Police in New Jersey warn of Taylor Swift ticket scam found on Facebook
Swifties beware! There is a new warning in New Jersey over promises of Taylor Swift concert tickets.
What were the most searched Google terms in Scranton in 2022?
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Are you most likely to search for a circus or cheap gas near you? Apparently, within the Scranton area, there is one clear winner. Google Trends shared the top trending “near me” searches in Scranton for the 2022 year. In third place for the most searches in the Scranton area was “plasma […]
Winter weather preparations underway
PITTSTON, Pa. — PennDOT is already preparing for Sunday's winter weather. Crews will be out Saturday night pre-treating interstates in advance of the winter weather forecast. When the storm hits, PennDOT promises trucks will be out around the clock. The department cautions drivers with freezing temperatures, roads that look...
5th annual Santa run in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — Moosic police held their 5th Santa run Friday night. The event has grown over the years as officers drive around the community with a trailer full of presents for kids. They plan to give more than 700 presents to local families. The reindeer, elves, and of...
Fire damages apartment in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames damaged an apartment in Lackawanna County. Crews responded to the building on Eynon Street around 9 p.m. for a kitchen fire. It was knocked down quickly. No other apartments were damaged, and no one was injured. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like...
Brushing up on driver safety in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — This week is older driver safety awareness week in PA and PennDOT says it's a good time to brush up on your safety skills. Safety officials stopped by the Rose-Trucker active adult day center in Nanticoke Friday to share some tips with older drivers, reminding them to plan ahead for the winter months.
Pocono Organics previews their Winter Wonderland event
LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A health and wellness organization in the Poconos is bringing some holiday cheer this weekend all part of its Winter Wonderland event. Friday morning, officials from Pocono Organics showed Eyewitness News a preview of the fun and how they’re tying farming education into the mix. Holiday cheer is the […]
Maxine — 16 To The Rescue
FORTY FORT, Pa. — After spending the first four years of her life in a puppy mill, Maxine is learning how to really be a dog and a family pet for the first time. The 4-year-old boxer was rescued two weeks ago, and her foster family can already tell she is the perfect pet.
Shoppers spend wisely this holiday season in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's a busy time of the year for antique dealers at the Olde Engine Works, a marketplace in Stroudsburg. Sellers have been re-arranging their booths and adding new items. Agape Clay is one of the dealers here. She says people are shopping smarter this year. "I...
One dead after fire in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — One person is dead after a fire in Luzerne County. Flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Saturday night along East Union Street in Nanticoke. Officials say one person was discovered dead inside the home. Fire damage was contained to the basement. The Red Cross is...
Inflation ends fire company's breakfast fundraiser
KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — The kitchen in Kunkletown Volunteer Fire Company was busy Sunday preparing food for their last breakfast fundraiser. The fire company's monthly tradition is coming to an end after 30 years. “Our numbers have dwindled, and there's an increase in food prices, and we just didn't get...
Card skimmer placed at register in area Walmart
TAYLOR, Pa. — According to Taylor police, four men seen in a security camera photo placed a skimmer on a card reader at an employee-manned register inside the Taylor Walmart days before Thanksgiving. "One has a scanner, and the other three are distracting. And it takes about five seconds,...
Route 517 tunnel in Andover Borough to close Tuesday for repaving
ANDOVER BOROUGH — The tunnel which brings Sussex County Route 517 under the Lackawanna Cutoff will be closed Tuesday to allow for repaving of the road surface. The notice said the closure will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a signed detour route will be posted. According...
