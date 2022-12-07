Family seeks missing Knoxville woman they haven’t heard from since Nov. 25

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — An East Tennessee family is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing family member.

Olivia “Livy” Elmore, 23 of Knoxville, hasn’t been heard from since Nov. 25, according to Knoxville Police. Her family is desperate to speak with her to know if she is safe.

Missing Knox County woman Olivia Elmore is seen in a photo shared by Knoxville Police Department.

Elmore is 5’9″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Elmore’s sister told police that she has been in a relationship that led to a temporary order of protection. The report also notes “odd activity” on her social media and usage of “purchasing applications” on the internet.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Authorities say nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee each year. That’s 5 people for every 100,000. Check this list of people missing from East Tennessee to see if you can help locate someone.

