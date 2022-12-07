ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Family seeks missing Knoxville woman they haven’t heard from since Nov. 25

By Melissa Greene
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48YRam_0jawWxjP00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — An East Tennessee family is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing family member.

Olivia “Livy” Elmore, 23 of Knoxville, hasn’t been heard from since Nov. 25, according to Knoxville Police. Her family is desperate to speak with her to know if she is safe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWzvb_0jawWxjP00
Missing Knox County woman Olivia Elmore is seen in a photo shared by Knoxville Police Department.

Elmore is 5’9″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Task force arrests Tazewell sex offender living in trailer near Knoxville school

Elmore’s sister told police that she has been in a relationship that led to a temporary order of protection. The report also notes “odd activity” on her social media and usage of “purchasing applications” on the internet.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Strangers rent 15-passenger van after flight to Knoxville canceled

Authorities say nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee each year. That’s 5 people for every 100,000. Check this list of people missing from East Tennessee to see if you can help locate someone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search

Multiple law enforcement agencies have taken a Cocke County fugitive considered armed and dangerous into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search. Multiple law enforcement agencies have taken a Cocke County fugitive considered armed and dangerous into custody Friday after a search...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Grainger Co. man to spend 36 years in prison for rape, kidnapping of UT student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tylar Johnson was a predator so brazen that he was happy to drive from his home in Grainger County to Knoxville just to find a young female victim. A man so twisted he was willing another time to sit outside a stranger's apartment for 28 minutes in the dark until finally knocking on her door and offering $400 for sex, testimony Friday showed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New development coming to North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Sheriff responds to lawsuit

The McMinn County sheriff is responding after his office was named in a lawsuit claiming deputies wrongful entered a home. The McMinn County sheriff is responding after his office was named in a lawsuit claiming deputies wrongful entered a home. Nominations for Orchids Awards now accepted. Keep Knoxville Beautiful is...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities looking for missing high school student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing high school student. Mariah Murray is not wanted for anything, but the 16-year-old, who attends Austin East High School is missing. Murray was last seen leaving the Department of Child Services on Western Avenue in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2022. Now, officials believe she may be in the Hardin Valley area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous customer at Golden Corral in Sevierville gave $100 to each worker on Thursday. The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting. All 67 employees, including management, received $100. Melnee Clayton,...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cocke Co. ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive in custody, police say

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County and state authorities asked those in the county to stay home while they search for a suspect they believed was armed and dangerous Friday. That fugitive is now in custody, according to investigators. The fugitive, identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy