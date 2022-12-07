The Mesquite Police Department is investigating the death of Mitchell Wilson, a 19-year-old male from Mesquite. On Dec. 5, at approximately 11:20 p.m., Mesquite Police Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Mulberry Ln. On arrival, officers located an abandoned vehicle on the street with the driver door open and bullet holes in a door. Officers searched the area and located a gunshot victim in the backyard of a nearby residence. Officers rendered aid to Wilson until he was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

