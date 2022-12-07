ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

starlocalmedia.com

City of Plano released transportation advisory for stretch of McDermott Road

McDermott Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Rockledge Lane and Chama Drive. Beginning Monday, December 12, westbound traffic along McDermott Road will be detoured to the eastbound roadway and restricted to one lane in each direction. A 36-inch waterline valve is being replaced under the westbound roadway.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney to consider Municipal Management District agreement for Honey Creek development

The city of McKinney is exploring the possibility of entering into an agreement that would create a Municipal Management District for the Honey Creek Development. The development, located west of US 75 and adjacent to a future US 380 bypass, could have a potential $2 billion in assessed value and is slated to include a mix of uses including residential and commercial, according to a presentation from Republic Property Group.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

These Deerfield families take their holiday decor ‘srsly’

David and Melissa Loder have been decking out their home with Christmas decorations since they moved into Plano's Deerfield neighborhood back in 2008, adding more and more holiday cheer to their house each year. For those who don't know, the Deerfield neighborhood is famous for its residents setting up Christmas...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Christmas in Carrollton is in full swing

Christmas in Carrollton is active all month long with a variety of weekly events taking place to encourage residents to get into the holiday spirit. Carrollton’s full lineup of free holidays happenings is likely to have something for everyone to enjoy. Festivities can be found at the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, Downtown Carrollton, or with activities at the library.
CARROLLTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco Police seek information regarding vehicle that struck juvenile

Frisco police are seeking information after sharing that a vehicle struck a juvenile on Nov. 18. According to a social media post from the department, a vehicle struck a juvenile pedestrian at approximately 6 p.m. on Nov. 18. The incident occurred in front of Rock Hill High School on Coit Road. The vehicle then fled the scene, police said.
starlocalmedia.com

Where to go for the best BBQ in Frisco

Frisco has the meats... this town is full of great BBQ joints, offering the flavors, sides, desserts and service that we all love about Texas BBQ. Check out this list of where to go for BBQ in Frisco. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews and...
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

District champion Lady Wolves lead the pack in 6-6A honors

Between the graduation of a talent-rich senior class and a first-year head coach, the learning curve was steep for the Plano West volleyball team heading into the 2022 season. Instead, the Lady Wolves turned in another year befitting of one of the most productive stretches in the program's history. Whereas...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite Police investigate death of 19-year-old

The Mesquite Police Department is investigating the death of Mitchell Wilson, a 19-year-old male from Mesquite. On Dec. 5, at approximately 11:20 p.m., Mesquite Police Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Mulberry Ln. On arrival, officers located an abandoned vehicle on the street with the driver door open and bullet holes in a door. Officers searched the area and located a gunshot victim in the backyard of a nearby residence. Officers rendered aid to Wilson until he was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Duncanville dashes Prosper's dream postseason with state semifinal shutout

UNIVERSITY PARK — In the coming days, Prosper will get to properly reflect on its most successful season in nearly a decade-and-a-half. But it'll mean moving past a night of hardships at the expense of one of nation's premier football programs, as the Eagles' dream postseason came to a halt in a 41-0 loss to undefeated, No. 3-ranked Duncanville in Saturday's Class 6A Division I state semifinal from Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen, Little Elm headline challengers 5-6A girls champ Braswell

All roads to the 5-6A girls basketball championship ran through Denton Braswell last season. The Lady Bengals were without peer on the district hardwood last season, running the table for a perfect 12-0 record before making a run to the regional finals in just their second season as a Class 6A program.
LITTLE ELM, TX

