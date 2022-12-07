Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
City of Plano released transportation advisory for stretch of McDermott Road
McDermott Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Rockledge Lane and Chama Drive. Beginning Monday, December 12, westbound traffic along McDermott Road will be detoured to the eastbound roadway and restricted to one lane in each direction. A 36-inch waterline valve is being replaced under the westbound roadway.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Planning and Zoning passes downtown rezoning on to council
A zoning change for Downtown Allen has been recommended to Allen City Council. The city held its first public hearing regarding possible zoning changes to its downtown to attract more community members and create a gathering center for residents.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney to consider Municipal Management District agreement for Honey Creek development
The city of McKinney is exploring the possibility of entering into an agreement that would create a Municipal Management District for the Honey Creek Development. The development, located west of US 75 and adjacent to a future US 380 bypass, could have a potential $2 billion in assessed value and is slated to include a mix of uses including residential and commercial, according to a presentation from Republic Property Group.
starlocalmedia.com
These Deerfield families take their holiday decor ‘srsly’
David and Melissa Loder have been decking out their home with Christmas decorations since they moved into Plano's Deerfield neighborhood back in 2008, adding more and more holiday cheer to their house each year. For those who don't know, the Deerfield neighborhood is famous for its residents setting up Christmas...
starlocalmedia.com
Christmas in Carrollton is in full swing
Christmas in Carrollton is active all month long with a variety of weekly events taking place to encourage residents to get into the holiday spirit. Carrollton’s full lineup of free holidays happenings is likely to have something for everyone to enjoy. Festivities can be found at the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, Downtown Carrollton, or with activities at the library.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Police seek information regarding vehicle that struck juvenile
Frisco police are seeking information after sharing that a vehicle struck a juvenile on Nov. 18. According to a social media post from the department, a vehicle struck a juvenile pedestrian at approximately 6 p.m. on Nov. 18. The incident occurred in front of Rock Hill High School on Coit Road. The vehicle then fled the scene, police said.
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
starlocalmedia.com
Portillo’s hopes to open up in The Colony before the end of the year
North Texas residents won’t have to wait much longer for Portillo’s Chicago-style food to be available in their area, as the restaurant is slated to open before the end of the year. Portillo’s announced in March 2022 that they would be opening their first location in the Lone...
starlocalmedia.com
Where to go for the best BBQ in Frisco
Frisco has the meats... this town is full of great BBQ joints, offering the flavors, sides, desserts and service that we all love about Texas BBQ. Check out this list of where to go for BBQ in Frisco. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews and...
starlocalmedia.com
District champion Lady Wolves lead the pack in 6-6A honors
Between the graduation of a talent-rich senior class and a first-year head coach, the learning curve was steep for the Plano West volleyball team heading into the 2022 season. Instead, the Lady Wolves turned in another year befitting of one of the most productive stretches in the program's history. Whereas...
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite Police investigate death of 19-year-old
The Mesquite Police Department is investigating the death of Mitchell Wilson, a 19-year-old male from Mesquite. On Dec. 5, at approximately 11:20 p.m., Mesquite Police Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Mulberry Ln. On arrival, officers located an abandoned vehicle on the street with the driver door open and bullet holes in a door. Officers searched the area and located a gunshot victim in the backyard of a nearby residence. Officers rendered aid to Wilson until he was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
starlocalmedia.com
Duncanville dashes Prosper's dream postseason with state semifinal shutout
UNIVERSITY PARK — In the coming days, Prosper will get to properly reflect on its most successful season in nearly a decade-and-a-half. But it'll mean moving past a night of hardships at the expense of one of nation's premier football programs, as the Eagles' dream postseason came to a halt in a 41-0 loss to undefeated, No. 3-ranked Duncanville in Saturday's Class 6A Division I state semifinal from Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen, Little Elm headline challengers 5-6A girls champ Braswell
All roads to the 5-6A girls basketball championship ran through Denton Braswell last season. The Lady Bengals were without peer on the district hardwood last season, running the table for a perfect 12-0 record before making a run to the regional finals in just their second season as a Class 6A program.
