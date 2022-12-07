For those more intimately familiar with the byzantine bureaucracy involved with getting utility companies to remove the eyesores, it’s a crusade that just can’t be won. But in Woburn, a new generation of eager city councilors, baffled as to how it can be so difficult to get dilapidated utility poles taken down, is ready to tackle the thorny problem of double poles more than a decade after the board’s eldest members largely failed in a near identical effort.

WOBURN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO