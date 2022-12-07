ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, MA

Planning Board approves requests for signs, sites

WILMINGTON — The Planning Board approved several draft conditions for projects across town on Tuesday night during their meeting while continuing others as appropriate. They started by approving the sign special permit for 66 Concord St. after ending the public hearing relative to replacing one of the existing signs for a single tenant.
Woburn City Councilors search for elusive double-pole compromise

For those more intimately familiar with the byzantine bureaucracy involved with getting utility companies to remove the eyesores, it’s a crusade that just can’t be won. But in Woburn, a new generation of eager city councilors, baffled as to how it can be so difficult to get dilapidated utility poles taken down, is ready to tackle the thorny problem of double poles more than a decade after the board’s eldest members largely failed in a near identical effort.
WOBURN, MA
Talks begin about a new Burlington High School

BURLINGTON - Out of nowhere at this past Tuesday night’s School Committee meeting, a discussion that was supposed to be about the formation of a Burlington High School (BHS) Renovation Committee quickly turned into a conversation about a better, newer, potentially more cost-effective option for the nearly 50-year-old school.
BURLINGTON, MA
Typical city homeowner can expect $160 increase in tax bill

WOBURN - With climbing valuations in personal property and industrial land offsetting at least part of the financial sting from a red-hot, residential real-estate market, the typical city homeowner can expect to see their tax bills climb by $160 in FY’23. During a special tax classification hearing in City...
WOBURN, MA
Front Line brings awareness to overdoses

TEWKSBURY — As the holidays approach, the risk of overdose due to opioids and other substance use disorders increases. As part of a regional collaboration, Front Line has been working to raise awareness of this public health crisis by offering free trainings for the public. “Carrying Narcan is one...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Rocket hoopsters to have a shot with Doherty

READING — With three starters returning and nine seniors back, this year’s Reading High boys basketball team figures to carry a lot of experience into action. Last winter, the Rockets finished 12-10 after falling to Concord-Carlisle in the first round of the MIAA Division 1 state tournament. Reading finished last year’s regular season strong, winning seven of its last eight, defeating Middlesex League Liberty Division champion Lexington and avenging an earlier loss to Winchester in the process.
READING, MA

