Need a JOB? Goodwill is Hosting a Job Fair This Monday & Tuesday
If you're looking for a job, Goodwill Industries is looking for you!. Goodwill Industries is hosting 2 hiring events in our area. The first is Monday, December 12th at the Pasco Connection Center, on Court Street. (3521 West Court Street, Suite B) The event will be held from 10 am till 2 pm.
An Open Letter to Nirvana Cannabis Company in Richland
I wanted to write a quick letter to share my thanks and show that the little things don't go unnoticed. Whenever it snows in Tri-Cities, life gets a little more stressful. Driving around town can be hectic enough without the hazardous conditions but here we are; getting showered in snow. When winter comes around, people's routines and habits change a bit. Do I really need to make this trip? Even a simple trip to the grocery store can become cumbersome if a parking lot isn't cleared well; which brings me to my point.
RIchland Police To Launch Bold New Recruitment, Retention Program
Although we are not seeing the mass exodus of law enforcement officers like they are in Seattle, our local jurisdictions have seen higher than normal departures and retirements following the legislature's' assault' on agencies with their so-called police reform. Richland PD to offer new recruitment, retention program. Richland Police Chief...
Fire Off Clover Island Destroys Two Boathouses
(Kennewick, WA) -- Two boathouses are destroyed, with three others damaged from a fire just off the Clover Island Yacht club around 7:30 this morning. Fire crews from Kennewick arrived on scene to find heavy flames and thick black smoke billowing high into the air from the blaze, of which the cause is still under investigation. Pasco Fire Department was called into assist with their fire boat so crews could fight the fire on the water. Kennewick was able to move an aerial ladder truck just off the river so they could spray water on the flames.
Multiple Kennewick Schools on Lockdown
Southridge High School, Chinook Middle School and Sage Crest Elementary have been placed on lockdown as Kennewick Police are investigating a potential threat. In a release, the Kennewick School District said "Kennewick Police received a phone call report of weapon in a classroom at Southridge High School. Police are currently searching the building to find out if there is any credibility to the report. We are receiving reports that this may be part of a hoax happening at multiple schools in the state."
Delivery Truck Catches Fire After Crashing in Pasco on Hwy 395
A delivery truck driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a semi in Pasco. The driver of the delivery truck reportedly rearended a semi truck Friday afternoon on Highway 395 near Vineyard Lane. The delivery truck then caught fire. There was NO cargo in the truck. One driver...
2nd Annual Pit Bull Pen Rescue Pup Crawl on Saturday in Richland
The 2nd Annual Holiday Pup Crawl is going on this Saturday, and it's for a great cause. The Pit Bull Pen is a rescue in Benton City that helps to save dogs at risk. The annual Holiday Pup Crawl takes place from 4 pm to 8:30 pm. Everyone is encouraged to cruise around Henderson Loop in Richland. Various locations will feature wine, spirits, and a silent auction.
Is Friday Weapons Threat at Multiple KSD Schools Part of Hoax?
Just after 12 noon on Friday December 9th, 3 Kennewick schools went into lockdown. Southridge High, Chinook Middle School and Sagecreast Elementary locked down. According to an email and text alert sent out by KSD via their new Parent Square alert program, Kennewick Police on Friday received a phone call that there was a weapon in a classroom at Southridge High School.
WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton
Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
Walla Walla House Fire Sends One To The Hospital
(Walla Walla, WA) -- The Walla Walla Fire Department responded to a house fire around 6:00 Thursday morning off the 300 Block of Grape Street. That's right near Providence Medical Center. When crews arrived, they found flames shooting out of the front of the home. Firefighters had things under control within 10 minutes. While firefighters were driving to the scene, emergency communications told them that all residents were out of the home. Upon arrival, crews discovered flames from the front of the single-story house. After verifying that everyone was out of the home, crews started extinguishing the fire that had made its way into the attic.
Walla Walla Home Destroyed by Fire Did Not Have Smoke Detectors
According to Walla Walla Fire investigators, there were no working smoke alarms in the home, but all inhabitants were able to escape safely. According to information released by Brenden Koch of the City of Walla Walla, Walla Walla Unit 1 and 2 firemen were sent to a home for a report of flames.
I Got in an Accident in Kennewick Today, So I’m Changing My Route
It took me several years but I finally got in my first car accident.*. *While driving in the snow. I finally got the big one out of the way in terms of winter driving. I got into a car accident. Don't get me wrong, it sucks. I'm almost paid off on my car and I would have preferred to keep it in good condition but life, especially the elements, have plans that you can't do anything about. Yes, I filed my claim and everything will work out but I was a little shaken by the mere fact I made a big bump in my car. I am glad nobody else was around because it could have been an even bigger headache and I'm happy not to wrap anyone else up with the inconvenience.
Man, Woman Shot in Pasco After Suspect Fires at Police
Two people have been flown out of the Tri-City area following a shooting in Pasco Wednesday night. Pasco Police return fire after man fires at them during a struggle. According to Commander Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit, or SIU, has been requested by Pasco PD due to an officer-involved shooting.
Road Closed in Prosser due to accident
An accident involving a semi truck has Travis Road/Webber Canyon Road closed for an undetermined amount of time. The closure will encompass from County Well Road to Sellards Road until further notice due to the wreck. The closure comes via Benton County. There will also. be notice posted when the...
Two In Critical Condition After Shootout with Pasco Police
(Pasco, WA) -- The Special Investigations Unit is now looking into an officer-involved shooting that involved Pasco Police Department Wednesday night. This happened around 11:45 at the Lakeview Trailer Park, 1505 South Road 40 East. The initial call was for a disturbance in progress. Upon arriving at the scene, officers heard a disturbance coming from inside of a trailer. Upon entering that trailer, police found a man holding a firearm and struggling with a woman. That man, says SIU, pointed his gun at the officers and fire. One of the police returned fire and retreated from the trailer's door, all the while the suspect continued to fire his weapon.
Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Find This Tattooed Suspect
Well this one shouldn't be too difficult. Notice the tattoos. Kennewick Police are asking for your assistance to locate Kayla "Angel" Guzman. She shouldn't be too hard to recognize. The alleged criminal is sporting a lot of ink on her face. The criinal Apprehension Team is actively searching for Ms. Guzman after she rammed the vehicle she was driving into a patrol car.
Stolen Vehicle Suspect Nabbed, KPD Says Possibly Linked to More
Kennewick Police say 40 percent of stolen vehicles in November were left with the engines running and keys inside. They did nab one of the suspects. Suspect caught driving stolen car shortly after theft. Police were called to the 4400 block fo South Ione Street around 9 AM Thursday, for...
Watch Touching Tribute to Adams County K-9 Who Passed Away
K-9s are not just very effective in helping officers in law enforcement, they become part of the handler's family, and are beloved by their departments. For those who dealt with law enforcement (and even criminals) in Adams County (Ritzville) Garrett was a special type of law enforcement dog. Deputy Phillips,...
Wanted Suspect Slams Vehicle into KPD Car, Flees Arrest
Kennewick Police are seeking to locate this suspect who has distinctive tattoos. Woman allegedly rammed vehicle into patrol car to avoid arrest. Kennewick Police are looking for this woman, her nickname is "Angel" but she has not acted like one. Kayla Guzman is wanted for a number of outstanding warrants.
Kennewick Police Searching for Missing 14-Year Old, Have You Seen Cazz?
14-year old Casmira Hernandez is missing. The Kennewick Police Department is searching for Casmira Hernandez, a runaway out of Kennewick. Police need your help to locate the missing teen. Hernandez is known to go by the name of Cazz. Casmira is described as having short black hair, being about 4'08"...
