WSYX ABC6
91 deadly crashes by Oct. 3 in Franklin County, 52% involved lack of seatbelts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County has had over 90 fatal car accidents this year, according to the Franklin County Safe Communities Program. According to Franklin County Safe Communities Program, 45% of those crashes involved drugs or alcohol, 52% involved lack of seatbelts, and 26% involved a bicyclist or pedestrian.
WSYX ABC6
Dealing with the emotional stress of the holidays with positive parenting
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The holidays are stressful in many households from financial stress, to screen time, it can be challenging. Triple P – Positive Parenting Program expert Kate Roush joins Good Day Columbus with a few tips for dealing with all of the emotions. If you need...
WSYX ABC6
What's the most popular Christmas candy in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are a lot of sweets during the Christmas holiday season, but one supplier says Ohioans prefer this chocolate treat the most. Candystore.com surveyed over 16,000 customers, distributors, and manufacturers to create a list of favorite sweets by state. Chocolate Santas took the top spot...
WSYX ABC6
Patient speaks out after having surgery the day before 'Dr. Roxy's' license was suspended
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of four from Vandalia, Ohio said she had surgery at Roxy Plastic Surgery the day before Dr. Katharine Grawe's license was suspended. Julie Hager said she traveled from the Dayton area to Powell on Nov. 17 to get the 'Mommy Makeover,' a surgery including a breast augment and tummy tuck.
WSYX ABC6
Top Columbus police brass pushing to make impact in the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Trying to make an impact on the ground level. ABC 6 went on the streets with the Columbus Division of Police's top brass. The department is pushing to better connect with the community and clean up crime in some tough neighborhoods. Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts walked the community with ABC 6 giving us exclusive insight into steps officers are taking to literally save lives.
WSYX ABC6
What you need to know about Alzheimer’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 50 million people around the globe are believed to be living with Alzheimer’s and by the year 2050, that number could more than double. Seniors Select Dr.Stephen Mills discusses what people need to know about Alzheimer’s disease with Good Day Columbus’ Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo's baby mandrill officially has a name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo's newest mandrill now has a name. The baby mandrill was born on Sunday, Oct. 16 to Malaika and Mosi. The Congo Expedition team went with an elf theme when picking the name for the baby mandrill since mandrills have pointy, elf-like ears.
WSYX ABC6
Rides 4 Refugees hopes to provide safe, reliable work wheels for those resettled in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Most Central Ohioans rue traffic issues that might make them late to work or home, but for one of Columbus’ newest residents, being able to sit in traffic is a blessing. Abdul Hamidi is one of the first to be helped by a new...
WSYX ABC6
Beloved porcupinefish who survived cataract surgery last year dies at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dill Prickle, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's resident long-spine porcupinefish, has died. Prickle arrived at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in April 2021 from Consistent Sea. Zoo officials say Prickle was estimated to be at least one and a half years old. Prickle was a...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio GOP lawmakers pushing photo ID mandate to vote, hurdles for troops' ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A photo ID requirement to vote. New barriers for citizens to amend the state constitution. Possible disenfranchisement of tens of thousands of Ohio voters, including many serving overseas in the military. These are among the sweeping changes for Ohio voters that Republicans who dominate the...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus hookah shop owners push to cut hookah products from city's flavored tobacco ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council is expected to vote in favor of a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products during its meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. According to the legislation, the ban would include hookah products, like water pipes used to smoke shisha-flavored tobacco products, as well as the other components of a hookah like the tubes, heads, stems, bowls, and hoses.
WSYX ABC6
Ross County Sheriff's deputy talking and walking after being in a medically induced coma
CLARKSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County Sheriff's Office deputy is talking and starting to walk again after being seriously injured during a shootout on Nov. 17. Sgt. Eric Kocheran was involved in a shooting outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office and was shot in the chest. The other person involved, Nicholas Mitchell, died.
WSYX ABC6
A glimpse at the future of the Ohio State Fairgrounds
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Expo Center and State Fair will undergo major changes in the years to come. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the strategic vision of the Expo 2050 Task Force. The initial plan includes renderings of the 360-acre...
WSYX ABC6
Person shot while in car traveling on I-70 eastbound Friday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot while driving on Interstate 70 East on the east side of Columbus, police said. The driver left the freeway and stopped near East Livingston Avenue and Alum Creek Drive on shortly after noon Friday. Police are shutting down traffic on the...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus woman injured when NYC taxi crashed into crowd dies months after accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meisha Wallace, a native of Columbus, was on a girls' trip to New York City in June 2022 when a taxi jumped a curb and crashed into a group of people. Wallace spent months in the hospital after the crash and on Nov. 30, died...
WSYX ABC6
Experiencing the holidays around central Ohio from light displays to gift guides
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Experience Columbus is inviting visitors and locals alike to Holiday your Way in Columbus. Here to share some tips on how to enjoy the holiday season this year, from must-see light displays to can’t-miss holiday performances and special events is Leah Berger, Public Relations Manager at Experience Columbus!
WSYX ABC6
Grove City couple received unemployment benefits after contacting Problem Solvers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Approved for unemployment benefits in October, a Grove City couple called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say they had not received benefits for months due to a series of errors made by the state. "(Taxpayers) should be really disappointed in the people running...
WSYX ABC6
Washington Township firefighter, Army veteran dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Washington Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Charles Swank died Thursday, the fire department announced Friday. Swank served in Iraq and Afghanistan in the US Army's 82nd Airborne where he earned a Bronze Star. He is survived...
WSYX ABC6
2 men killed in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed in a north Columbus shooting on Thursday. The shooting happened in the area of 1004 Marland Drive North around 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 37-year-old man died...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Showers, drizzle, clouds on tap this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A few showers are possible this weekend (mainly at night) and we'll be watching for a much bigger system next week. Showers are lurking near Indianapolis with a few getting into Northwestern Ohio already, but it will be later this evening before they get into our area.
