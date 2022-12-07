ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's the most popular Christmas candy in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are a lot of sweets during the Christmas holiday season, but one supplier says Ohioans prefer this chocolate treat the most. Candystore.com surveyed over 16,000 customers, distributors, and manufacturers to create a list of favorite sweets by state. Chocolate Santas took the top spot...
Top Columbus police brass pushing to make impact in the community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Trying to make an impact on the ground level. ABC 6 went on the streets with the Columbus Division of Police's top brass. The department is pushing to better connect with the community and clean up crime in some tough neighborhoods. Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts walked the community with ABC 6 giving us exclusive insight into steps officers are taking to literally save lives.
What you need to know about Alzheimer’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 50 million people around the globe are believed to be living with Alzheimer’s and by the year 2050, that number could more than double. Seniors Select Dr.Stephen Mills discusses what people need to know about Alzheimer’s disease with Good Day Columbus’ Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Columbus Zoo's baby mandrill officially has a name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo's newest mandrill now has a name. The baby mandrill was born on Sunday, Oct. 16 to Malaika and Mosi. The Congo Expedition team went with an elf theme when picking the name for the baby mandrill since mandrills have pointy, elf-like ears.
Columbus hookah shop owners push to cut hookah products from city's flavored tobacco ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council is expected to vote in favor of a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products during its meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. According to the legislation, the ban would include hookah products, like water pipes used to smoke shisha-flavored tobacco products, as well as the other components of a hookah like the tubes, heads, stems, bowls, and hoses.
A glimpse at the future of the Ohio State Fairgrounds

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Expo Center and State Fair will undergo major changes in the years to come. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the strategic vision of the Expo 2050 Task Force. The initial plan includes renderings of the 360-acre...
Experiencing the holidays around central Ohio from light displays to gift guides

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Experience Columbus is inviting visitors and locals alike to Holiday your Way in Columbus. Here to share some tips on how to enjoy the holiday season this year, from must-see light displays to can’t-miss holiday performances and special events is Leah Berger, Public Relations Manager at Experience Columbus!
Washington Township firefighter, Army veteran dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Washington Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Charles Swank died Thursday, the fire department announced Friday. Swank served in Iraq and Afghanistan in the US Army's 82nd Airborne where he earned a Bronze Star. He is survived...
2 men killed in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed in a north Columbus shooting on Thursday. The shooting happened in the area of 1004 Marland Drive North around 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 37-year-old man died...
Columbus Weather: Showers, drizzle, clouds on tap this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A few showers are possible this weekend (mainly at night) and we'll be watching for a much bigger system next week. Showers are lurking near Indianapolis with a few getting into Northwestern Ohio already, but it will be later this evening before they get into our area.
