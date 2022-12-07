Pasadena, Calif., commander new Maricopa police chief

Mark Goodman, a Pasadena, Calif., Police Department commander, has been chosen new police chief in Maricopa, effective Jan. 23, the city announced Wednesday.

Goodman has been with the Pasadena Police Department since 1994, working his way through the ranks from officer, to corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and commander.

“This is an important role for the City of Maricopa, and we are confident that we have found the right person for the job in Mark Goodman,” Mayor Nancy Smith said. “We are grateful to the senior leadership of MPD who have held the department to such a high standard of service while we conducted this nationwide search. We are ready to see the department flourish further under Goodman’s leadership and experience.”

