Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
KTUL
OHP trooper gives couple ride to Tulsa after their truck is totaled in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma couple was on their way to a company Christmas dinner party in Tulsa when they were involved in a serious wreck in Vinita. Rich Carlton said his truck was totaled on Highway 44 around 3 p.m. Friday. After responding to the scene of...
KTUL
5th grade class donates stuffed animals to Cherokee Nation Marshal Service
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fifth graders in Ms. Nix's class at the Cherokee Immersion School donated dozens of stuffed animals to the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. These toys will be used to help comfort children in stressful situations. To purchase the stuffed animals, the students held a bake sale...
KTUL
Tulsa church celebrates Our Lady of Guadalupe Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — St. Francis Xavier Church celebrated Our Lady of Guadalupe Day Saturday with a parade and festival. Folks were dancing through the streets near Admiral and Lewis. The procession followed a giant image of the Virgin Mary from the church to the University of Tulsa and...
KTUL
Tulsa celebrates Christmas with 96th annual parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Christmas Parade began Saturday at 11 a.m. The 96th annual parade started in downtown Tulsa at the PSO building near 6th and Cincinnati and finished near 5th Street and Boulder Avenue. This was a free and family-friendly event open to the public. If...
KTUL
Mothers Against Injustice, Black Panthers march in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Mothers Against Injustice and The Original Black Panther Party took to the streets of Tulsa Saturday to protest. The groups were marching to protest what they say is a wrongful conviction against a 17-year-old Tulsa boy found guilty of rape. They are working to...
KTUL
YES Tulsa, crisis center for children opens facility
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "I’m just so excited to hear that something is being done like this in our city," said parent Karen Sullivan, happy to hear about the opening of YES Tulsa, a 24/7 walk-in facility aimed at helping youth ages 5 to 17 experiencing a mental health crisis.
KTUL
Bixby police advises public not to use post office drop boxes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department is telling the public not to use any post office drop boxes at this time after a key was stolen. Police are advising the public to reach out to the post office with questions or concerns at 877-876-2455. This is a...
KTUL
Mayor Bynum recognizes exceptional women to be honored at 2023 Pinnacle Awards
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum celebrated women making an impact in our community Thursday. YWCA Tulsa partnered with the Mayor's Commission on the Status of Women to announce honorees of the 2023 Pinnacle Awards. Local members got a chance to nominate women who they believed are...
KTUL
Police pull over Scout Trooper during Tulsa Christmas Parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa police officer had some fun during a "traffic stop" at the Tulsa Christmas Parade Saturday. TPD says officer Paul was on routine patrol when he happened to pull over a Scout Trooper. With no city ordinance on how to make a Speeder Bike...
KTUL
Booker T. Washington High School celebrates opening of new tennis court facility
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Booker T. Washington High School celebrated the opening of its new tennis courts. Last week students, team members, and the Tulsa community gathered for a ribbon cutting. This facility features four lighted tennis courts, dressing rooms, parking, restrooms, concessions, and bleachers. The new courts were...
KTUL
Tulsa state representative named Legislator of the Year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa, is the 2022 Legislator of the Year. He was recognized by the Oklahoma State Chamber for his efforts this past legislative session to support the sustained growth of Oklahoma's economy. “I am honored the State Chamber named me Legislator of the...
KTUL
Bixby Fire Department battles large structure fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Fire Department is working to put out a large structure fire south of Bixby Saturday night. BFD says the fire is on Champ Johnson Road.
KTUL
Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old Tulsa man with memory conditions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Tulsa Police Department for 69-year-old Sylvester Eugene Gay. Police say Gay is a missing and endangered person with memory conditions. Gay is a Black man approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation Film Office earns international recognition for Native directories
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation Film Office is being recognized on a global scale for its groundbreaking directories which feature Native American citizens. CNFO recently won the Film Commission Initiative of the Year during the 2022 Makers and Shakers Awards. This award ceremony was held at the...
KTUL
Tulsa Salvation Army still has 300 Angels to adopt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With two weeks until Christmas, Tulsa's Salvation Army is hoping to get 300 more Angels adopted for the holidays. An "Angel" is someone who might receive any gifts for the holidays. The Salvation Army put their wish lists on a paper angel and put the angels on a Christmas Tree for caring people to "adopt".
KTUL
Broken Arrow Public Schools mourns loss of lead bus driver
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Public Schools is mourning the death of former lead bus driver Karen Hughart. According to a BAPS Facebook post, Hughart had recently lost her battle with cancer. The school says she was a beloved member of the transportation team and was honored on...
KTUL
Oklahoma Rep. talks impacts of banning TikTok for government employees
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt banned state agencies from using TikTok Thursday, and the City of Tulsa followed suit the next day. Gov. Stitt claimed it’s the right move to protect the state government’s cybersecurity, it comes at the cost of significant exposure to a hard-to-reach audience.
KTUL
Tulsa Christmas Parade gives sneak peek of new parade float
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Christmas Parade is giving Tulsans a sneak peek of what they can expect to see this Saturday. The parade committee gave a behind the scenes look at how the last minute preparations are bringing it all together. Santa's new float is reminiscent of...
KTUL
OU-Tulsa collects teddy bears for Child Advocacy Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Thursday, OU-Tulsa dedicated its teddy bear tree as part of its annual Teddy Bear Collection Drive. The tree is at the Schusterman Library. That's where anyone is encouraged to drop off a teddy bear or a blanket. All the blankets and stuffed animals collected...
KTUL
Saint Mary's kindergarteners collect, donate over 200 stuffed animals for children in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Students at the School of Saint Mary in Tulsa are helping children in need this holiday season. The school says every December, kindergarteners collect stuffed animals to give to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers all over Tulsa use these toys to help kids in crisis.
Comments / 0