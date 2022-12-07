ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

5th grade class donates stuffed animals to Cherokee Nation Marshal Service

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fifth graders in Ms. Nix's class at the Cherokee Immersion School donated dozens of stuffed animals to the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. These toys will be used to help comfort children in stressful situations. To purchase the stuffed animals, the students held a bake sale...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa church celebrates Our Lady of Guadalupe Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — St. Francis Xavier Church celebrated Our Lady of Guadalupe Day Saturday with a parade and festival. Folks were dancing through the streets near Admiral and Lewis. The procession followed a giant image of the Virgin Mary from the church to the University of Tulsa and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa celebrates Christmas with 96th annual parade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Christmas Parade began Saturday at 11 a.m. The 96th annual parade started in downtown Tulsa at the PSO building near 6th and Cincinnati and finished near 5th Street and Boulder Avenue. This was a free and family-friendly event open to the public. If...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Mothers Against Injustice, Black Panthers march in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Mothers Against Injustice and The Original Black Panther Party took to the streets of Tulsa Saturday to protest. The groups were marching to protest what they say is a wrongful conviction against a 17-year-old Tulsa boy found guilty of rape. They are working to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

YES Tulsa, crisis center for children opens facility

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "I’m just so excited to hear that something is being done like this in our city," said parent Karen Sullivan, happy to hear about the opening of YES Tulsa, a 24/7 walk-in facility aimed at helping youth ages 5 to 17 experiencing a mental health crisis.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bixby police advises public not to use post office drop boxes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department is telling the public not to use any post office drop boxes at this time after a key was stolen. Police are advising the public to reach out to the post office with questions or concerns at 877-876-2455. This is a...
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

Police pull over Scout Trooper during Tulsa Christmas Parade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa police officer had some fun during a "traffic stop" at the Tulsa Christmas Parade Saturday. TPD says officer Paul was on routine patrol when he happened to pull over a Scout Trooper. With no city ordinance on how to make a Speeder Bike...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Booker T. Washington High School celebrates opening of new tennis court facility

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Booker T. Washington High School celebrated the opening of its new tennis courts. Last week students, team members, and the Tulsa community gathered for a ribbon cutting. This facility features four lighted tennis courts, dressing rooms, parking, restrooms, concessions, and bleachers. The new courts were...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa state representative named Legislator of the Year

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa, is the 2022 Legislator of the Year. He was recognized by the Oklahoma State Chamber for his efforts this past legislative session to support the sustained growth of Oklahoma's economy. “I am honored the State Chamber named me Legislator of the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old Tulsa man with memory conditions

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Tulsa Police Department for 69-year-old Sylvester Eugene Gay. Police say Gay is a missing and endangered person with memory conditions. Gay is a Black man approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Salvation Army still has 300 Angels to adopt

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With two weeks until Christmas, Tulsa's Salvation Army is hoping to get 300 more Angels adopted for the holidays. An "Angel" is someone who might receive any gifts for the holidays. The Salvation Army put their wish lists on a paper angel and put the angels on a Christmas Tree for caring people to "adopt".
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow Public Schools mourns loss of lead bus driver

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Public Schools is mourning the death of former lead bus driver Karen Hughart. According to a BAPS Facebook post, Hughart had recently lost her battle with cancer. The school says she was a beloved member of the transportation team and was honored on...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Rep. talks impacts of banning TikTok for government employees

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt banned state agencies from using TikTok Thursday, and the City of Tulsa followed suit the next day. Gov. Stitt claimed it’s the right move to protect the state government’s cybersecurity, it comes at the cost of significant exposure to a hard-to-reach audience.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Tulsa Christmas Parade gives sneak peek of new parade float

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Christmas Parade is giving Tulsans a sneak peek of what they can expect to see this Saturday. The parade committee gave a behind the scenes look at how the last minute preparations are bringing it all together. Santa's new float is reminiscent of...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

OU-Tulsa collects teddy bears for Child Advocacy Center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Thursday, OU-Tulsa dedicated its teddy bear tree as part of its annual Teddy Bear Collection Drive. The tree is at the Schusterman Library. That's where anyone is encouraged to drop off a teddy bear or a blanket. All the blankets and stuffed animals collected...
TULSA, OK

