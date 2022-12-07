ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Iguana causes ‘large scale’ power outage in Florida city

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
 3 days ago

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials in one South Florida city said an iguana was to blame for a “large scale” power outage.

Lake Worth Beach Electric Utility crews responded to the outage caused by the iguana on Wednesday afternoon.

The outage affected customers in the South East area of the company’s service territory.

City officials did not say how the iguana caused the power outage.

Jason Bailey, Lake Worth Beach’s assistant director of system operations, told WPTV that the power was restored within 35 minutes.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, green iguanas are not native to Florida and are considered an invasive species due to their impacts to native wildlife. They are known to cause damage to infrastructure by digging burrows that erode and collapse sidewalks, foundations and more.

