Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
KTUL
OHP trooper gives couple ride to Tulsa after their truck is totaled in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma couple was on their way to a company Christmas dinner party in Tulsa when they were involved in a serious wreck in Vinita. Rich Carlton said his truck was totaled on Highway 44 around 3 p.m. Friday. After responding to the scene of...
KTUL
Police pull over Scout Trooper during Tulsa Christmas Parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa police officer had some fun during a "traffic stop" at the Tulsa Christmas Parade Saturday. TPD says officer Paul was on routine patrol when he happened to pull over a Scout Trooper. With no city ordinance on how to make a Speeder Bike...
KTUL
Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old Tulsa man with memory conditions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Tulsa Police Department for 69-year-old Sylvester Eugene Gay. Police say Gay is a missing and endangered person with memory conditions. Gay is a Black man approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and...
KTUL
Bixby police advises public not to use post office drop boxes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department is telling the public not to use any post office drop boxes at this time after a key was stolen. Police are advising the public to reach out to the post office with questions or concerns at 877-876-2455. This is a...
OHP: Driver Flees Scene Of Rollover Crash In Tulsa
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a pickup truck driver fled from the scene after overturning their vehicle. Troopers say the pickup truck overturned and crashed into a ditch along I-244 at the Mingo exit. Troopers say by the time they arrived on the scene, the driver of the truck...
KTUL
Bixby Fire Department battles large structure fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Fire Department is working to put out a large structure fire south of Bixby Saturday night. BFD says the fire is on Champ Johnson Road.
KOKI FOX 23
I-444 westbound lanes now open after being shut down for over an hour
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (12/9/2022, 2:47 p.m.) The lanes on the I-444 are now open. The mental health incident has been resolved. The Tulsa Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the I-444 near the Utica exit as it has been shut down for safety reasons. Traffic is backed...
KTUL
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Teen saves two friends following major crash in Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Okla. — Ismelda Contreras was riding in a car with her two neighbors and friends when they were hit by a pick-up truck that pushed them off the road and caused them to roll into a ravine and flip upside down. FOX23 obtained video taken by passer-by Jeff...
Sand Springs police looking for suspect in trailer left
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs Police Department are looking for a suspect who stole a trailer. The suspect is seen in surveillance attaching a trailer onto a truck in a parking lot and then leaving. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sand Springs police. ©2022 Imagicomm...
KTUL
Man commits 3 burglaries, steals $20,000 in cigarettes, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man who allegedly stole $20,000 in cigarettes over the course of three burglaries. Police say the robbery happened at a gas station near 91st and Delaware on Nov. 13, when the suspect used a large rock to break through the glass door, and then went inside with a large trash can.
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
Tulsa Police Searching For Man They Say Stole Cigarettes From Gas Stations
Tulsa Police are looking for a man they say stole cigarettes from several stores recently. Police say he broke into gas stations and filled up trash cans with cigarettes near 91st and Delaware and 81st and Sheridan. Surveillance video shows the man breaking a glass door and taking the cigarettes.
KTUL
Tulsa celebrates Christmas with 96th annual parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Christmas Parade began Saturday at 11 a.m. The 96th annual parade started in downtown Tulsa at the PSO building near 6th and Cincinnati and finished near 5th Street and Boulder Avenue. This was a free and family-friendly event open to the public. If...
News On 6
Early-Morning Police Chase Ends In Crash In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating after an early-morning chase ended in a rollover crash on Friday morning. Police say they were engaged in a pursuit with a driver but ended it after it reached unsafe speeds. Police say the driver then turned into a neighborhood before overturning their vehicle. Witnesses on...
KTUL
2 arrested for stealing catalytic converters, Okmulgee police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men have been arrested after stealing catalytic converters in Okmulgee, police say. Forty-eight-year-old Deacon Goodwin was arrested after an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters. Goodwin was also caught burglarizing a residence. Forty-three-year-old Patrick Fay was arrested a few days after Goodwin at...
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested, accused of attempting to shoot man walking dog
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they arrested a man accused of attempting to shoot a man with a black powder pistol. On Nov. 25, officers responded to shots fired at a home near Woodrow Street and North Lewis Avenue. The victim told officers he was walking his...
blackchronicle.com
Body cam shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident, we’re now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people. The Stillwater Police Department released body cam footage of the accident Monday, showing officers...
Okmulgee police apprehend 15-year-old who brought BB gun to school
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A 15-year-old was taken into custody after she brought a BB gun to school on Thursday, according to Okmulgee police. Police said they received a report around 10:45 a.m. that a student had brought a gun into Okmulgee High School and the school was on lockdown.
KTUL
5th grade class donates stuffed animals to Cherokee Nation Marshal Service
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fifth graders in Ms. Nix's class at the Cherokee Immersion School donated dozens of stuffed animals to the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. These toys will be used to help comfort children in stressful situations. To purchase the stuffed animals, the students held a bake sale...
Comments / 1