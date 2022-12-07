ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Police pull over Scout Trooper during Tulsa Christmas Parade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa police officer had some fun during a "traffic stop" at the Tulsa Christmas Parade Saturday. TPD says officer Paul was on routine patrol when he happened to pull over a Scout Trooper. With no city ordinance on how to make a Speeder Bike...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old Tulsa man with memory conditions

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Tulsa Police Department for 69-year-old Sylvester Eugene Gay. Police say Gay is a missing and endangered person with memory conditions. Gay is a Black man approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bixby police advises public not to use post office drop boxes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department is telling the public not to use any post office drop boxes at this time after a key was stolen. Police are advising the public to reach out to the post office with questions or concerns at 877-876-2455. This is a...
BIXBY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

I-444 westbound lanes now open after being shut down for over an hour

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (12/9/2022, 2:47 p.m.) The lanes on the I-444 are now open. The mental health incident has been resolved. The Tulsa Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the I-444 near the Utica exit as it has been shut down for safety reasons. Traffic is backed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Teen saves two friends following major crash in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — Ismelda Contreras was riding in a car with her two neighbors and friends when they were hit by a pick-up truck that pushed them off the road and caused them to roll into a ravine and flip upside down. FOX23 obtained video taken by passer-by Jeff...
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

Sand Springs police looking for suspect in trailer left

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs Police Department are looking for a suspect who stole a trailer. The suspect is seen in surveillance attaching a trailer onto a truck in a parking lot and then leaving. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sand Springs police. ©2022 Imagicomm...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Man commits 3 burglaries, steals $20,000 in cigarettes, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man who allegedly stole $20,000 in cigarettes over the course of three burglaries. Police say the robbery happened at a gas station near 91st and Delaware on Nov. 13, when the suspect used a large rock to break through the glass door, and then went inside with a large trash can.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa celebrates Christmas with 96th annual parade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Christmas Parade began Saturday at 11 a.m. The 96th annual parade started in downtown Tulsa at the PSO building near 6th and Cincinnati and finished near 5th Street and Boulder Avenue. This was a free and family-friendly event open to the public. If...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Early-Morning Police Chase Ends In Crash In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating after an early-morning chase ended in a rollover crash on Friday morning. Police say they were engaged in a pursuit with a driver but ended it after it reached unsafe speeds. Police say the driver then turned into a neighborhood before overturning their vehicle. Witnesses on...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2 arrested for stealing catalytic converters, Okmulgee police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men have been arrested after stealing catalytic converters in Okmulgee, police say. Forty-eight-year-old Deacon Goodwin was arrested after an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters. Goodwin was also caught burglarizing a residence. Forty-three-year-old Patrick Fay was arrested a few days after Goodwin at...
OKMULGEE, OK
blackchronicle.com

Body cam shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident, we’re now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people. The Stillwater Police Department released body cam footage of the accident Monday, showing officers...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

5th grade class donates stuffed animals to Cherokee Nation Marshal Service

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fifth graders in Ms. Nix's class at the Cherokee Immersion School donated dozens of stuffed animals to the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. These toys will be used to help comfort children in stressful situations. To purchase the stuffed animals, the students held a bake sale...
TULSA, OK

