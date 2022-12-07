Read full article on original website
How 40 donors gifted $1.7 billion to hospitals
In 2022, 40 donors collectively gifted, pledged or bequeathed more than $1.7 billion dollars to hospitals and health systems in the U.S. to further causes ranging from precision oncology to addressing health inequities. Here is an overview of the 23 largest donor commitments to hospitals or health systems organizations this...
40 health system diversity and inclusion executives to know | 2022
Health systems with a strong culture of diversity, equity and inclusion can better serve patients and their workforce, and it takes a talented leader to successfully drive those efforts. Becker's has compiled a list of 40 diversity and inclusion leaders from hospitals and health systems across the nation who have...
10 biggest medical debt updates of the year
Nearly 10 percent of Americans hold medical debt. In 2022, the issue remained prevalent as politicians, hospital executives and patient advocacy groups worked to address the problem in a myriad of different ways. The 10 biggest medical debt stories Becker's reported on in 2022:. Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania...
10 healthcare HR leaders on the move
The following hospital and health system human resources executives have been named to new roles since Nov. 1:. 1. Jen Baker was named talent acquisition manager at Oswego (N.Y.) Health. 2. Jimmy Duncan was named the inaugural chief human resources officer at Oklahoma City-based OU Health. 3. Jason Elliott was...
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 2:. 1. Peter Wright was named CEO of St. Albans, Vt.-based Northwestern Medical Center.'. 2. Lance Jones was named CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Chippenham and Johnston–Willis hospitals, both in Richmond, Va. 3....
Time to end physician-nurse 'turf-wars,' ANA president says
The long-standing debate of whether to expand the role of advanced practice registered nurses has heated up as more healthcare organizations experience staff shortages and patients struggle to access timely care. In November, the American Medical Association and 87 other physician associations spoke out against the Improving Care and Access...
Emotional situations with patients, money: 8 physician survey findings
Half of physicians would refuse to see patients who won't wear a mask or social distance, according to a Medscape report focused on ethically challenging scenarios. For the report, "Right or Wrong in Medicine: Emotional Situations with Patients or Money," Medscape surveyed 4,151 U.S. physicians across 29 specialties. Data were collected from online surveys between April 20 and July 18.
New melanoma treatment shows 20% complete remission rate
A new immunotherapy treatment for advanced melanoma had a reduction in disease progression in 50 percent of participants and complete remission in 20 percent, making it one of the most effective treatments to date, NBC News reported Dec. 7. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, used...
Last week alone, 26,000 flu patients were hospitalized: 8 FluView notes
Nearly 26,000 lab-confirmed flu patients were admitted to hospitals for the week ending Dec. 3, up from the nearly 20,000 that were admitted the week prior. The worst influenza outbreak in nearly a decade is a key factor that has pushed the nation's hospital bed use rate to 80 percent, the highest it has been since the height of the omicron surge in January.
Digital Health
Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has entered into an agreement with Chinese venture capital firm Morningside to accelerate its digital health portfolio. Under the agreement, Hartford HealthCare and Morningside will select and work with a series of pilot programs to collect outcomes data that validates the digital health approach, according to a Dec. 9 press release Hartford shared with Becker's.
Executives grapple with decisions on CMS' Rural Emergency Hospital designation
The new Rural Emergency Hospital designation is putting providers between a rock and a hard place, offering an infusion of cash from the federal government that is available only if they eliminate inpatient care, The New York Times reported Dec. 9. CMS released the final rule for the new designation...
California to allocate $480.5M for youth mental health
California is awarding $480.5 million to fund 54 projects aimed at improving the state's behavioral health infrastructure for children and youth. The projects are designed to increase care, especially in the least restrictive, community-based settings, with community wellness/youth prevention centers, outpatient treatment for substance use disorders, school-linked health centers and outpatient community mental health clinics, according to a Dec. 7 news release from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.
Baptist Health partners with virtual care company
Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is partnering with TytoCare to expand its telehealth offerings. Through the partnership, the health system will integrate TytoCare's Home Smart Clinic suite of virtual care tools, which include an app, provider dashboard, and remote examination devices, into its current telehealth offerings. The health system will use both the TytoHome and TytoClinic tools, according to a Dec. 8 TytoCare news release provided to Becker's.
Hospitals transmitting patient data to Twitter, Facebook? 5 things to know
Facebook parent company Meta and now Twitter are accused of receiving patient data from hospitals and health systems via "pixel" advertising tracking tools. Here are five things to know about the accusations:. 1. Hospitals and health systems — along with a variety of businesses, universities, and government agencies and officials...
U of Michigan Health to acquire, invest $800M in 6-hospital system
The University of Michigan Health's board of regents on Dec. 8 approved a proposed agreement that would see it acquire Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System to become a $7 billion-health system with more than 200 sites of care. Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health said it will inject $800 million...
ChristianaCare gets funding to reopen shuttered hospital
ChristianaCare has received a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to help reopen Jennersville Hospital, which it acquired from West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health in July, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported Dec. 7. Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare will use the $2.5 million grant — including $1.5 million from the...
5 hospitals, health systems raising workers' pay
The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising workers' pay since Nov. 23:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. 1. Members of the Windham Federation of Professional Nurses approved a new contract with Windham Hospital in Willimantic, Conn., that resolves a nearly year-long labor dispute. The contract addresses recruitment and retention concerns and includes significant economic investments in staff, according to the union. Union members approved the agreement Dec. 2, about two months after a late September strike.
Federal judge declines 14 states' challenge to CMS vaccine mandate
A federal judge in Louisiana on Dec. 2 declined a case brought by 14 states challenging the Biden administration's rule that requires COVID-19 vaccination for eligible staff at healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs. In November 2021, CMS announced that healthcare facilities that receive federal funding must ensure...
Missouri hospital seeks 'deeper affiliation' with health system amid $2M loss for 2022
The Hermann (Mo.) Area District Hospital is seeking a "deeper affiliation" with Mercy Health or another provider as it projects to lose $2 million in 2022, The Washington Missourian reported Dec. 8. Matt Siebert, the 24-bed hospital's assistant administrator, told the outlet that most rural hospitals are "looking for economies...
