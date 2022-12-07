U-E Football team visits elementary schools

ENDICOTT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Cue Eye of the Tiger for the Union Endicott Varsity Football team.

The team officially capped off the season by visiting the district’s elementary schools, and receiving praise from the students and staff.

For the first time in roughly 3 decades, the Tigers played in the Class A championship game at the dome in Syracuse on Saturday.

The Tigers went into the championship with an 11 and 1 record, suffering their single loss to Maine-Endwell in the first game of the season.

In the end, U-E fell to the Somers Tuskers of Lincolndale 58 to 21.

Despite the unfortunate ending, the team is being celebrated around the community, and is looking to the future.

Senior at Union Endicott High School, Nicholas Lang said, “It’s been great cause it shows that they look up to us and that we mean a lot to the community, so I love that. I do everything I can to make this happen, it’s great. I just wish it didn’t have to end like that.”

Some of the players were signing autographs, shirts, and even arms of elementary students who lined the hallways to applaud the team’s efforts.

Lang was one of the team leaders, averaging over 100 yards a game as a half-back.

Lang said that when he was in elementary school, he did not get to experience the walkthrough event.

He hopes that this event will be ingrained in the kids’ memories, and kick-starts a new wave of determined hard-working football players.

