Astrologically Speaking, 2023 Is Going To Be an Intense Time of Change—Here’s What’s in Store for Your Sign Next Year
Survey the astrological landscape for 2023, and one thing is clear: The year's transits have the potential to spark major progress—but as all good things go, it probably won’t come easily. We can primarily thank Pluto, the planet of transformation, for the societal change of pace. It will shift into Aquarius on March 23, marking its first time in the sign since the 18th century. (!) This once-in-a-lifetime transit, coupled with a few other cosmic biggies, will define the astrological vibe for the year to come and shape our 2023 horoscopes, says astrologer Stephanie Campos.
Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on December 9
Making the home you have into the home you need is easier when you put your priorities into order. And suddenly see what (or who) you’re missing. Early mornings sets up an intrigue that shows all you have to do is think of someone special – and they’ll be thinking of you, too.
Maine Campus
Horoscopes for the week of Dec 5 to 10, 2022
Campus & Community,Culture,Horoscopes,Horoscopes,Opinion |. Aries (March 21 to April 20) As you go into the coming week, now is a good time to think about yourself. Focus on self care and don’t feel obligated to change yourself for others. You may feel at odds with the world around your inner peace.
TODAY.com
December 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign
We made it to the end of 2022! The last month of the year has many cosmic changes and challenges coming our way. Before getting into individual horoscopes, let's take a peek at cosmic happenings and planetary movements. Illusive Neptune, who’s been retrograde in Pisces since June 28 turns direct...
One Lucky Date in December Ensures These 3 Zodiac Signs Will End the Year on a High Note
This year, December’s astrological landscape is filled with numerous opportunities for growth and evolution as we head into a new year. They require us to be present and attentive so that we can be conscious of when we’re working at cross purposes and instead focus on discovering actionable resolutions to any challenge we face.
SFGate
Horoscope for Friday, 12/09/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): First you were invited, then you weren't, and now you're being summoned again. Clearly someone's been battling a huge case of nerves about the prospect of meeting you. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): No sooner do you close the door on one person...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Riding an Emotional Rollercoaster All Week Long—Here’s Why
Three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 28 to December 4, but it’s important to look on the bright side. Easier said than done, but nothing is set in stone. If it feels like you’re taking a couple of steps forward, and twice the amount back, remember there is magic in divine intervention. Applying more pressure onto yourself creates more stress, so consider this your cosmic cue to pause, and allow the energies to flow as they should. As if you needed more encouragement as to why it’s important to remain present, Mars is the planet of action...
How the Full Moon of December 2022 Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign
The only thing more chaotic than the holiday season is the mutable energy surrounding these very merry moments. For those of you wondering how the full moon of December 2022 will affect each zodiac sign, it’s important to be mindful of your exchanges, and crystal clear when communicating. We are not only prone to biting off more than we can chew, but also easily distracted during this time. With the sun and Venus wandering through Sagittarius and Jupiter concluding its journey through mystical Pisces, there is an undeniable ray of hope swirling through the air, increasing the chances of us...
Elite Daily
Your December 2022 Horoscope Is Full of Hope For All Zodiac Signs
There’s something innately whimsical about the holiday season, despite whether you choose to celebrate. This is all thanks to the sun’s journey through bountiful Sagittarius, making your December 2022 monthly horoscope all the more celebratory. Shortly after the month begins, otherworldly Neptune — the planet of compassion, dreams,...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Miracles Happen This Week & Their Magic Is Undeniable
Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed. Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
Allure
Your Aries December 2022 Horoscope Predictions Are Here
Your sign's 2022 horoscope to see what's in store for you this year, or check out the Aries personality profile. To read monthly predictions for another zodiac sign, see our full December 2022 horoscope. Happy December, Aries. Can you believe that 2022 is coming to an end? Last month left...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Fantasizing About Someone You Barely Know
Your love horoscope for the week of December 12 to 18 is a reminder that it’s hard to understand what you want in love when you’re still questioning who you really are. Spend time getting to know yourself and identifying the difference between what you truly want and what you *think* you want. Fleeting feelings are subject to change! Mists of confusion could obscure your individual spark as the larger-than-life sun in Sagittarius squares off with disorienting Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. This may make it more difficult to bask in the glory of someone else’s happiness, as it may feel...
Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, December 2022
Sagittarius season is a period of expansion and adventure, and for you, Taurus, it’s also a time of reconciliation or closure. You may be snipping away at relationships that come with strings attached or settling a debt. Financial concerns like taxes, inheritances, or shared resources could be a focus. You and a romantic or business partner are working out financial responsibilities. Sagittarius season is also a powerful period for connection and intimacy in your love life. Trust can deepen and bonds may grow.
The Dispatch
What’s Your Sign? – December 9, 2022
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Restless Rams and Ewes might want to let others finish a current project while they start something new. But if you do, you could risk losing out on a future opportunity. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The Bovine’s creative forces start revving up...
Your Weekly Horoscopes! Here's the Perfect Gift for Each Sign
Here's the perfect gift for each sign this holiday season:
Hypebae
December's Gemini Full Moon Will Help You Find Your Voice
The last full moon of 2022 arrives tomorrow as la luna will illuminate the night sky on Wednesday, December 7, resting in Gemini. Coupled with the charismatic and confident energy of the sun in Sagittarius, the Gemini full moon encourages you to open up about your innermost feelings. The twins of the zodiac are ruled by Mercury, the messenger planet, meaning that the air sign possesses the gift of gab and is a master at communication. With 2023 swiftly approaching, now is the time to unearth any unresolved tensions head on.
Refinery29
Your Horoscope This Week: December 11th To 17th, 2022
Although the week ahead starts off on a foggy note, we will be able to ground ourselves by the weekend and make sense of the events in our lives that are unfolding. The Sagittarius sun harmonizes with Saturn in Aquarius on the 12th by bringing structure to our lives. Two days later, dreamy Neptune ignites the sun with the opposite energy — making us feel confused and unsure of how to proceed in every situation.
Virgo—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Water Your Roots & Tend to Your Sacred Space
Grab your coziest pair of pajamas and turn on your comfort show, because your Virgo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to feel right at home. Sagittarius season may be wild and uninhibited, but it’s also when the sun is moving through your fourth house of domestic bliss. Get those holiday decorations up and book that flight back to your hometown, because you know you miss your roots! However, spending more time at home—and with family—also has its caveats. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 10th house of career on December 1, you may find yourself struggling to...
Capricorn—Your December Horoscope Says You’re Getting to Know the New & Improved You
If you feel like the universe has been ignoring you, think again. Your Capricorn horoscope for December 2022 proves that you’re definitely one of the main characters of the upcoming month, so stay tuned for a wild ride! Don’t judge the journey based on how it begins, because the slow pace of the Sagittarius sun transiting your sleepy and dreamy 12th house won’t last long. However, in the meantime, it could lead to some pretty emotional and spiritually healing developments. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your sixth house of health and routine on December 1, you may feel...
Sagittarius—Your December Horoscope Says You Were Born to Be Wild & It’s Time to Break Free
Prepare to feel like a caged lion that breaks free from its chains, because your Sagittarius horoscope for December 2022 wants to remember who you are. The sun is in Sagittarius, activating your first house of the self and unleashing all your raw, unfiltered power. If there was ever a time to remove the lid, it’s now! However, that doesn’t mean your rambunctious energy won’t attract scrutiny. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on December 1, you may find that coming out of your shell might create discord in your one-on-one relationships. The more...
Vice
