Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. Dec. 10 – 17)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. December 11 – 17, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Westbound...
Newport Police Department to reward good drivers during ‘Mission Blue Santa’
The Newport Police Department today announced that it will be conducting “Mission Blue Santa” during the daytime of December 11, 12, and 16. Newport Police Department says in a press release that Mission Blue Santa is an effort to ” reward drivers around the city for their good driving”.
12 Metre World Championship returning to Newport in 2023
Next summer in Newport, an exciting schedule of competitive sailing will be punctuated by the 2023 12mR World Championship, an International Twelve Metre Association (ITMA) event organized by the 12 Metre Yacht Club Newport Station (official home of ITMA’s Americas 12mR fleet) in partnership with Organizing Authority Ida Lewis Yacht Club.
Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend (Dec. 9-11)
“Six Picks” is our weekly music column which highlights some of the best shows in area music, from big concerts to smaller, local gigs. We’ve got a little of each this weekend. Here goes …. Friday: An under-the-radar outlaw country artist makes a stop at Askew in Providence...
Opinion – Barbara VonVillas: Truth – Courage – Action
I confess to a longstanding frustration that began in 2014 after the failure of the first attempt at school regionalization which began in 2011. After 51 years of dedication to the education of students at all levels – with a high concentration on promoting personal and individual responsibility – I am out of patience with the dissembling and excuses from the adults who should know better and should be exemplifying those qualities.
‘Six Picks’ holiday book shopping: Best books about Newport
With the holiday shopping season reaching its peak over the next couple of weekends, we’ll be sharing some ideas for unique gifts available locally. Here’s a nice list of Newport-related books for you to consider curated by Charter Books proprietor Steve Iwanski. There’s a good mix of fiction and non-fiction, some art, and a little rock and roll. Happy shopping!
Rhode Island loves Brazilian Food: Here’s what else Rhode Island Google’d in 2022
The Providence, RI area was the only place in the United States that had “Brazilian food” as its top trending “near me” search in 2022, according to Google’s recently-released Local Year in Search 2022 data. Google rolls all of Rhode Island, including Newport, into its...
Top stories this week on What’sUpNewp
It was a busy week in and around Newport. Here are the stories that were catching the attention of readers the most this week. Here’s a look at the local obituaries that we published this week.
Community invited to Potter League’s ‘Block Party’ adoption event
Get ready to bring home Holiday happiness with Potter League for Animals! The Potter League announced today that through December 20, they are hosting a “Block Party” Adoption event where the community can adopt a blocky-headed dog (six months of age or older) for a $50 adoption fee.
Providence man sentenced to federal prison on conspiracy, bank fraud, and firearm charges
PROVIDENCE – A Providence man, Richard Koboi, aka Sunnyboy Taylor, 27, who organized and led a conspiracy to create and deposit approximately $330,000 worth of counterfeit checks, and who illegally possessed and then sold a firearm to a drug dealer, all while serving a state term of probation, was sentenced today to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
