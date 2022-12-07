ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

whatsupnewp.com

12 Metre World Championship returning to Newport in 2023

Next summer in Newport, an exciting schedule of competitive sailing will be punctuated by the 2023 12mR World Championship, an International Twelve Metre Association (ITMA) event organized by the 12 Metre Yacht Club Newport Station (official home of ITMA’s Americas 12mR fleet) in partnership with Organizing Authority Ida Lewis Yacht Club.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend (Dec. 9-11)

“Six Picks” is our weekly music column which highlights some of the best shows in area music, from big concerts to smaller, local gigs. We’ve got a little of each this weekend. Here goes …. Friday: An under-the-radar outlaw country artist makes a stop at Askew in Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Opinion – Barbara VonVillas: Truth – Courage – Action

I confess to a longstanding frustration that began in 2014 after the failure of the first attempt at school regionalization which began in 2011. After 51 years of dedication to the education of students at all levels – with a high concentration on promoting personal and individual responsibility – I am out of patience with the dissembling and excuses from the adults who should know better and should be exemplifying those qualities.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ holiday book shopping: Best books about Newport

With the holiday shopping season reaching its peak over the next couple of weekends, we’ll be sharing some ideas for unique gifts available locally. Here’s a nice list of Newport-related books for you to consider curated by Charter Books proprietor Steve Iwanski. There’s a good mix of fiction and non-fiction, some art, and a little rock and roll. Happy shopping!
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Top stories this week on What’sUpNewp

It was a busy week in and around Newport. Here are the stories that were catching the attention of readers the most this week. Here’s a look at the local obituaries that we published this week.
whatsupnewp.com

Providence man sentenced to federal prison on conspiracy, bank fraud, and firearm charges

PROVIDENCE – A Providence man, Richard Koboi, aka Sunnyboy Taylor, 27, who organized and led a conspiracy to create and deposit approximately $330,000 worth of counterfeit checks, and who illegally possessed and then sold a firearm to a drug dealer, all while serving a state term of probation, was sentenced today to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
PROVIDENCE, RI

