I confess to a longstanding frustration that began in 2014 after the failure of the first attempt at school regionalization which began in 2011. After 51 years of dedication to the education of students at all levels – with a high concentration on promoting personal and individual responsibility – I am out of patience with the dissembling and excuses from the adults who should know better and should be exemplifying those qualities.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO