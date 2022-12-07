ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

southjerseyobserver.com

Detectives Investigating Fatal Hit & Run in Lindenwold

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team (CRIT) and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that killed a pedestrian, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 5:42...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City car stop leads to gun, drugs and two arrests

An Atlantic City couple were arrested after police allegedly found drugs and a handgun Thursday. Police were patrolling Texas Avenue when the saw Hameed Farmer make several traffic violations, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. The stop began in the 3300 block of Fairmount Avenue, but Farmer then fled west, eventually stopping...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PennLive.com

Man accused in Harrisburg hammer killing found dead

A man accused of beating another man to death in a Harrisburg apartment and dumping his body in a stairwell died of an overdose in a Philadelphia while on the run. Police had been looking for Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, since last week. They found out Thursday he had died in Philadelphia. The exact location was not disclosed. The medical examiner ruled the death an accidental overdose from drug intoxication.
HARRISBURG, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Fire Damages Home, Vehicles In Ocean County

BERKELEY – Authorities believe a house fire that spread to vehicles parked in the driveway was accidental in nature. Berkeley Township Police said they were called to the scene on December 8 at around 9:30 p.m. on Southamton Road in the Silver Ridge section of town. Patrolman Richard Zieser...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Police: Man, 22, found shot to death in home near Rowan University

GLASSBORO, N.J. - Authorities say a young man was found shot to death early Friday morning in the second floor bedroom of a home near Rowan University. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the 200 block of University Boulevard just after 1 a.m. for reports of gunshots.
GLASSBORO, NJ
Shore News Network

53-year-old Somerdale man struck and killed in hit-and-run crash

LINDENWOLD, NJ – Police in Lindenwold are on the search for a light-colored Tesla that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday evening. According to police, a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident resulting in the death of a pedestrian is being investigated by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office CRIT (CRIT) and Lindenwold Police Department, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr. Police said the driver involved in the crash did not remain at the scene of the crash. Lindenwold Police Department officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South White The post 53-year-old Somerdale man struck and killed in hit-and-run crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
nccpdnews.com

SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN DRUG DEALING INVESTIGATION – TOWNSEND

(Townsend, DE 19734) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) have arrested multiple suspects in reference to drug dealing charges. During October, the division received several tips and complaints about suspicious activity occurring at a residence in the Odessa Chase community – Townsend. It was reported that occupants of a residence in the unit block of Mailly Drive were conducting drug deals out of the home on a regular basis which caused an increase in vehicle traffic to the community.
TOWNSEND, DE
fox29.com

2 men sentenced in 2020 Southwest Philadelphia fatal triple shooting

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Two men will spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly triple shooting that took place in April of 2020. Saedair Lindsay and Tyrek McWillliams were convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-yearold Tahj Williams. Investigators...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
