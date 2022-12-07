Read full article on original website
Detectives Investigating Fatal Hit & Run in Lindenwold
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team (CRIT) and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that killed a pedestrian, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 5:42...
Man with knife causes evacuation at EHT Walmart
An Ocean County man was arrested Saturday, after he was found with a knife at the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township and refused police commands. David Brennan, 32, was seen in the electronics section of the township Walmart with a knife at about 2:40 p.m., Lt. Steve Slusarski said. An...
Atlantic City car stop leads to gun, drugs and two arrests
An Atlantic City couple were arrested after police allegedly found drugs and a handgun Thursday. Police were patrolling Texas Avenue when the saw Hameed Farmer make several traffic violations, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. The stop began in the 3300 block of Fairmount Avenue, but Farmer then fled west, eventually stopping...
Galloway woman charged in 2020 crash that killed pedestrian
A Galloway Township woman who drove home before telling police she may have hit something with her car is now charged with vehicular homicide. Dustin Miller, 25, was found dead about an hour after he was fatally struck at about 4:25 a.m. Sept. 25, 2020. Carmen Ruiz called police after...
Seaside Heights, NJ, Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Fatally Stabbing Woman at Motel
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says a man from Seaside Heights has been sentenced to 35 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a woman at a motel last year. 51-year-old Gerardo Ruiz was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter in connection to the death of 29-year-old Alecia Perreault, also of Seaside Heights.
Camden County officials seek 2 vehicles after pedestrian killed in Lindenwold hit-and-run
LINDENWOLD, N.J. - Camden County officials are investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed a person in Lindenwold. According to authorities, Lindenwold police were called to the 600 block of South White Horse Pike Thursday, just after 5:30, for a reported vehicle accident. Responding officers found a 53-year-old Somerdale man, later...
Man accused in Harrisburg hammer killing found dead
A man accused of beating another man to death in a Harrisburg apartment and dumping his body in a stairwell died of an overdose in a Philadelphia while on the run. Police had been looking for Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, since last week. They found out Thursday he had died in Philadelphia. The exact location was not disclosed. The medical examiner ruled the death an accidental overdose from drug intoxication.
Teenager Arrested In Fatal Atlantic CIty Shooting: Prosecutor
An Atlantic City teenager has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this week, authorities said.Police charged Oquan Thomas in the Monday, Dec. 5 death of Atlantic City resident Timothy Council, Jr., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.Thomas was charged wi…
Prosecutor: 3 Charged for Murdering Mays Landing, NJ, Man; 1 Remains on the Run
Three people have been charged in connection to the death of a Mays Landing man in October. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 33-year-old Rahmir Bethea and 39-year-old Rasabohyt Bethea, both of Atlantic City, and 23-year-old David Santiago of Westville, OH, are responsible for the death of 21-year-old Tyrone Ford.
Fire Damages Home, Vehicles In Ocean County
BERKELEY – Authorities believe a house fire that spread to vehicles parked in the driveway was accidental in nature. Berkeley Township Police said they were called to the scene on December 8 at around 9:30 p.m. on Southamton Road in the Silver Ridge section of town. Patrolman Richard Zieser...
Police: Man, 22, found shot to death in home near Rowan University
GLASSBORO, N.J. - Authorities say a young man was found shot to death early Friday morning in the second floor bedroom of a home near Rowan University. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the 200 block of University Boulevard just after 1 a.m. for reports of gunshots.
Prosecutor: Autopsy of Murdered Atlantic City Victim & Arrest Made
An autopsy of Timothy Council, Jr. has been completed by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. It has been been determined that his cause of death was due to a single gunshot wound … resulting in death by homicide. Here is a link to our previous coverage about...
Bridgeton, NJ, Man Sentenced for Severely Beating Victim, Causing Brain Injury
A resident of Bridgeton has been sentenced to five years in state prison for severely beating a man last year, causing extensive injuries. This past summer, 63-year-old Calvin Clark was found guilty of third-degree aggravated assault following a three-day trial. The State alleged that on October 8th, 2021, Clark, "repeatedly...
Ocean County Man Sentenced For Murder At Seaside Motel
SEASIDE HEIGHTS – A Seaside Heights man has been sentenced to 35 years in New Jersey State Prison for killing a woman just before he overdosed on drugs. Gerardo Ruiz, 51, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Manslaughter in connection to the death of Alecia Perreault, 29, of Seaside Heights.
53-year-old Somerdale man struck and killed in hit-and-run crash
LINDENWOLD, NJ – Police in Lindenwold are on the search for a light-colored Tesla that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday evening. According to police, a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident resulting in the death of a pedestrian is being investigated by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office CRIT (CRIT) and Lindenwold Police Department, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr. Police said the driver involved in the crash did not remain at the scene of the crash. Lindenwold Police Department officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South White The post 53-year-old Somerdale man struck and killed in hit-and-run crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
South Jersey Man Threw Another Man Down Stairs Causing Brain Injury: Prosecutor
A 63-year-old man from Bridgeton was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a brutal assault, authorities said. Calvin Clark of North Pearl Street was sentenced in connection with an aggravated assault charge, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Clark was found guilty on Aug, 6, by...
Atlantic City man arrested after barricading inside bedroom, fleeing
Corey CornishPhoto byN.J. Department of Corrections. A suspect in a domestic disturbance was arrested about 40 minutes after barricading himself inside a bedroom and fleeing police.
22-year-old Man Found Shot to Death Friday Morning in Glassboro, NJ
Authorities in Glassboro say a 22-year-old man was found shot to death in a home early Friday morning. WTXF-TV reports officers were called to the 200 block of University Blvd. just after 1 AM for a report of gunshots. Police say Travon A. Barker-Bordley of Glassboro was found fatally shot...
SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN DRUG DEALING INVESTIGATION – TOWNSEND
(Townsend, DE 19734) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) have arrested multiple suspects in reference to drug dealing charges. During October, the division received several tips and complaints about suspicious activity occurring at a residence in the Odessa Chase community – Townsend. It was reported that occupants of a residence in the unit block of Mailly Drive were conducting drug deals out of the home on a regular basis which caused an increase in vehicle traffic to the community.
2 men sentenced in 2020 Southwest Philadelphia fatal triple shooting
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Two men will spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly triple shooting that took place in April of 2020. Saedair Lindsay and Tyrek McWillliams were convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-yearold Tahj Williams. Investigators...
