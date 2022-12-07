LINDENWOLD, NJ – Police in Lindenwold are on the search for a light-colored Tesla that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday evening. According to police, a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident resulting in the death of a pedestrian is being investigated by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office CRIT (CRIT) and Lindenwold Police Department, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr. Police said the driver involved in the crash did not remain at the scene of the crash. Lindenwold Police Department officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South White The post 53-year-old Somerdale man struck and killed in hit-and-run crash appeared first on Shore News Network.

LINDENWOLD, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO