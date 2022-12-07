ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

KCPD investigating overnight shooting that killed 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 10700 block of Newton that killed one person. Police said they responded to a call around 4 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of 107th and Newton in regard to a shooting. When they arrived they were directed toward a residence where they found an adult male who had been shot and was unresponsive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCK police identify injured male who had no ID

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they have identified a male who was injured late Thursday night after appealing to the public. Authorities described the male as being Hispanic and between 17 and 25 years old. Police released a photo of a tattoo on his right forearm, which appears to be the initials L.L.D.
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Reward offered in search for 2 KC-area fugitives

CASS COUNTY —Two inmates who escaped Monday from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City are still missing, according FBI. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 each for information that leads directly to the capture of 33-year-old Trevor Sparks and 43-year-old Sergio Perez- Martinez.
CASS COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas felon caught with stolen property, firearm and drugs

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a drug bust. On Wednesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrants in the 1500 Block SW Tyler Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While...
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police ID victim in KC convenience store killing

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Kansas City. Just after 3a.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to a shooting at Truman Road and Paseo in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they found a 27-year-old Joshua R. Williams outside of the convenience...
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

