KCTV 5
KCPD investigating overnight shooting that killed 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 10700 block of Newton that killed one person. Police said they responded to a call around 4 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of 107th and Newton in regard to a shooting. When they arrived they were directed toward a residence where they found an adult male who had been shot and was unresponsive.
KMBC.com
KCK police identify injured male who had no ID
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they have identified a male who was injured late Thursday night after appealing to the public. Authorities described the male as being Hispanic and between 17 and 25 years old. Police released a photo of a tattoo on his right forearm, which appears to be the initials L.L.D.
Man dies in overnight shooting in south Kansas City
An adult man has died in an overnight shooting near 107th Street and Newton Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Reward offered in search for 2 KC-area fugitives
CASS COUNTY —Two inmates who escaped Monday from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City are still missing, according FBI. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 each for information that leads directly to the capture of 33-year-old Trevor Sparks and 43-year-old Sergio Perez- Martinez.
One person injured in shooting at Walmart near 133rd, State Line
The shooting was reported just after 7:30 p.m. near W. 133rd Street and State Line Road.
Police working to ID suspects in homicide outside Kan. nightclub
KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking for help to identify suspects. On Thursday, police released images of persons of interest in a homicide that occurred shortly after midnight on November 13, outside Club Nereidas, 48 Kansas Avenue, Kansas and Berger near the Kansas/Missouri state line.
Man back in custody after Friday’s escape in Clay County
A man is back in custody after he escaped the custody of a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper Friday night.
1 person wounded in Friday night shooting at Walmart in south KCMO
One person was shot at around 7:30 p.m. Friday at a Walmart in south Kansas City, Missouri.
KCKPD identifies badly injured, unconscious man without ID at local hospital
Kansas City, Kansas, police said Friday that social media shares helped them identify a man brought to a local hospital unconscious and without identification.
Kansas City woman shot, killed was mother of two and pregnant, family says
Family and friends are reacting to the killing and say Shayla Curts was a mother of two with one on the way.
One dead in KCK Friday morning shooting
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said one person is dead after a shooting Friday morning.
Kansas felon caught with stolen property, firearm and drugs
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a drug bust. On Wednesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrants in the 1500 Block SW Tyler Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While...
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department searching for suspect who pulled gun on KCATA bus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a tense moment that escalated in an instant. Now, police are asking for help to find a man who pulled a gun on a KCATA bus. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said investigators are asking for help to identify the man seen in this video from Nov. 30.
Police ID victim in KC convenience store killing
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Kansas City. Just after 3a.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to a shooting at Truman Road and Paseo in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they found a 27-year-old Joshua R. Williams outside of the convenience...
Demonstrators escorted out of town hall for KCPD Chief of Police finalists
The Board of Police Commissioners held a public forum Saturday for the community to hear from the three finalists in the running to become Kansas City’s next Chief of Police.
KCTV 5
Former KCPD attorney calls for interim chief, top attorney to be fired
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A scathing letter from a fired Kansas City Police Department attorney calls out interim police Chief Joseph Mabin and the department’s top attorney, Holly Dodge. It was sent to more than 100 top city, county and state officials and several news outlets. It was...
Police ID Kan. teens who died in crash that sent car over bridge
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash on Sunday have positively identified the victims as 16-year-old Michael Tolan Jr. and 18-year-old Eric Gonzales-Del Real both of Topeka, according to the Shawnee County Coroner. According to Police Lt. Michael Hren, two vehicles collided at 6th and Madison. After...
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate deadly shooting Friday morning
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Friday morning. The shooting happened at near Pacific Avenue and south 10th Street.
Ride on Kansas City bus ends at gunpoint
Kansas City police search for a man who tried to steal a cell phone before pulling a gun on other people riding an ATA bus Nov. 30.
