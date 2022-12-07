Read full article on original website
Related
Baker Mayfield Pulls Off the Impossible
After just two days with the Rams, the former Sooner comes off the bench and leads Los Angeles to an incredible rally and 98-yard touchdown drive.
Next Man Up: Browns AGM Glenn Cook is an always-learning family man
Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Browns player you might not know much about...yet. We call this feature "Next Man Up."
NBC Sports
Thursday Night Football: Baker Mayfield playing well, but Raiders lead 13-3 at halftime
Baker Mayfield didn’t start for the Rams but he has been on the field for every offensive play since Los Angeles’ first drive. While Mayfield has clearly given his new team’s offense a spark, the Rams haven’t done much to slow down the Raiders’ offense. Las Vegas leads at halftime 13-3.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Tennessee Titans score vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: First game after Jon Robinson fired
The Tennessee Titans' first game since firing general manager Jon Robinson will be an AFC South showdown with a chance to end a two-game losing streak. The Titans (7-5) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Five days after dismissing Robinson in the middle of his seventh season in Nashville, the Titans have to score a win to preserve their three-game lead in the AFC South and get one step closer to...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness
The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....
Jets vs. Bills final injury report: Micheal Clemons (questionable) only player with game designation
As far as active players go, the Jets’ final injury report is about as clean as it can be, especially for Week 14. The Jets only gave one player a game designation for Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. In fact, only one player even remained on the injury report after Friday’s practice. That player was Micheal Clemons, who wound up missing all week of practice with the flu. He is listed as questionable for Sunday.
NBC Sports
Eagles key special teamer misses 2nd straight day of practice
Eagles linebacker and special teams ace Shaun Bradley missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury. Bradley, 25, has played in all 12 games so far this season and has six special teams tackles, tied for second-most on the team. Bradley has played 247 special teams snaps this season, which is tied for the most on the team with Zech McPhearson.
NBC Sports
Matt Milano out of practice again, Dion Dawkins remains limited
The second Bills injury report of the week looks a lot like the first. Linebacker Matt Milano was one of four players to miss practice on Wednesday and he remained off the field on Thursday as well. Milano is dealing with a knee injury and another missed practice on Friday won’t bode well for his chances of playing against the Jets.
Jets Thursday report: As flu bug starts to wear off, just about all looking good while Micheal Clemons remains out
The flu bug caused four players to miss practice on Wednesday for the New York Jets. Three of those players returned to practice Thursday. Corey Davis, George Fant and DJ Reed all were listed as limited participants Thursday, but an upgrade nonetheless from Wednesday and they are trending in the right direction for Sunday against the Bills.
Cowboys Target OBJ 'Ticking Time Bomb,' Knee Could 'Explode' After 'Botched' Surgery
Cowboys concerned? OBJ's previous surgery was 'botched' ... 'His knee was a ticking time bomb.' ... waiting to 'explode,' per a report.
NBC Sports
Sean McVay: It was a lot of fun watching Baker Mayfield go to work tonight
Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams somehow got Baker Mayfield ready to play for Thursday night — and the quarterback excelled. Despite getting to Southern California on Tuesday night and going through just one brief practice on Wednesday, Mayfield was able to engineer a game-winning, 98-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.
NBC Sports
Caleb Williams wins the Heisman Trophy
In his first year of playing college football at USC, quarterback Caleb Williams has won college football’s top prize. Williams is the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Already the recipient of plenty of hype regarding his NFL future, Williams can’t enter the draft until 2024. He becomes the first...
NBC Sports
Joe Mixon: As much as I wanted to contribute, Bengals made the best decision for everybody
Joe Mixon is set to return to play on Sunday after missing the last two games with a concussion. The Bengals have been OK without him, in part due to Samaje Perine‘s strong play. He rushed for 164 yards and caught 10 passes for 84 yards in those two contests.
NBC Sports
Why Shanahan felt 'alone' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
When the 49ers first found out that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had broken his foot against the Miami Dolphins, his teammates understandably were devasted by the news. However, because 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan knew before everyone else how bad the injury was, he had a different reaction than most. "I...
NBC Sports
Caleb Williams on Patrick Mahomes comparison: “I don’t think there’s anything I can’t do that he’s doing”
Quarterback guru Tom House recently has dubbed USC quarterback Caleb Williams the second coming of Patrick Mahomes. Williams does not disagree with that assessment. “It’s pretty cool, I’d say, just because everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do,” Williams said, via Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio. “I always said even in high school that I don’t think there’s anything — obviously, he’s special, but I don’t think there’s anything that I can’t do that he’s doing out there.”
NBC Sports
Why Shanahan believes Bosa is “funniest person in the world’
When Nick Bosa isn't creating havoc on the football field for the 49ers, he's using his personality to keep the locker room loose. The San Francisco edge rusher is using his sense of humor to lighten the team's mood in the aftermath of Jimmy Garoppolo suffering a broken foot in the 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
NBC Sports
Jeff Okudah questionable for Lions
Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah was back at practice on Friday and the team is hopeful about having him against the Vikings on Sunday. Okudah missed two days of practice with an illness before returning as a limited participant. His return would seem to bode well for his chances of playing, although final word won’t come until closer to kickoff.
NBC Sports
NFL accuses Bengals, Jessie Bates of faking injury, too
The Saints and defensive end Cam Jordan weren’t the only ones to find out the hard way that the NFL means what it says when it says to not fake injuries. The Bengals and safety Jessie Bates have been $50,000 fined, too, for Bates cartoonishly falling to the ground as the Bengals were trying to get substitutes into last Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, per multiple sources.
NBC Sports
Will Eagles extend Jalen Hurts between end of regular season and first playoff game?
The 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement extended from two years to three the minimum period for extending the contracts of draft picks. Technically, the extension can be signed upon completion of a player’s third regular season. Since then, no team has signed a player in the window between the end...
Comments / 0