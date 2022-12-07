ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, daughter found fatally shot inside East Chatham apartment; 2-year-old unharmed

By Andrew Smith, Glenn Marshall, Alyssa Donovan
WGN News
WGN News
 7 days ago

CHICAGO — A search is underway for the person who killed a father and his adult daughter in an apartment in the city’s East Chatham neighborhood.

Chicago police were responding to a check welfare call Wednesday near East 82nd Street and South Drexel Avenue, when they discovered the two adults fatally shot, along with a 2-year-old child who was unharmed.

The child was taken to a local hospital.

Officers were called to the apartment after Javonni Jenkins didn’t show up for work Wednesday morning. Jenkins was a medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital.

One of her co-workers tried to call her and her 2-year-old son answered the phone, the co-worker told WGN.

Officers found Jenkins and her father, Curtis Hardman, 79, dead inside the apartment.

“I knew something was wrong when she did a no-show no-call at work,” Nicole Worth said.

Area 2 Detectives are interviewing potential witnesses.

No weapons were recovered at the scene, Ben said.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said two men were found dead inside the apartment. This story has since been corrected to say a man and a woman were found dead inside the apartment.

Comments / 9

Judah Abajian
7d ago

can you imagine being a police officer in Chicago...seeing what they see almost daily..I live 45 nw of chicago..I don't even watch the news anymore..praying for the baby and its family.

Reply
4
 

