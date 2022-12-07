Man, daughter found fatally shot inside East Chatham apartment; 2-year-old unharmed
CHICAGO — A search is underway for the person who killed a father and his adult daughter in an apartment in the city’s East Chatham neighborhood.
Chicago police were responding to a check welfare call Wednesday near East 82nd Street and South Drexel Avenue, when they discovered the two adults fatally shot, along with a 2-year-old child who was unharmed.
The child was taken to a local hospital.
Officers were called to the apartment after Javonni Jenkins didn’t show up for work Wednesday morning. Jenkins was a medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital.
One of her co-workers tried to call her and her 2-year-old son answered the phone, the co-worker told WGN.
Officers found Jenkins and her father, Curtis Hardman, 79, dead inside the apartment.
“I knew something was wrong when she did a no-show no-call at work,” Nicole Worth said.
Area 2 Detectives are interviewing potential witnesses.
No weapons were recovered at the scene, Ben said.
