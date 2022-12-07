Read full article on original website
Two late touchdowns lift Alabama All-Stars over Mississippi All-Stars in Mobile
MOBILE — The Alabama All-Stars scored a pair of late touchdowns to beat their Mississippi counterparts 14-10 Saturday afternoon at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama. Offense was hard to come by early in the ball game, as both teams adjusted to going against the stiff defenses ...
WEAR
8 Niceville High School athletes participate in Signing Day
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- Eight Niceville High School athletes are taking their talents to the next level. Track & Field, Softball, and Golf athletes from Niceville High School participated in a Signing Day Wednesday. In Track & Field, Bailey Carter signed with Troy University, Aleena Ponto signed with Kennesaw State, Jasmine...
McGill-Toolen head football coach steps down
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The head football coach of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile will step down from his position, according to the school’s athletic director. Athletic director Bill Griffin announced in a Friday morning email that school president Bry Shields said Norman Joseph will step down from his role as head coach of […]
UWF football team set for Saturday rematch against Ferris State in NCAA Division II semifinal
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida Argos football team is a day away from another showdown with Ferris State in the semifinals of the NCAA Division II Playoffs. The No. 6 ranked Argos (12-1) and the No. 5 ranked Ferris State (12-1) are the two highest ranked teams remaining in the playoffs. […]
Atmore Advance
Norman G. Dean
Mr. Norman Glenn Dean, 68, passed away on Tues., Dec. 6, 2022, in Mobile. He is preceded in death by his parents, Norman William (Mary Alice Brown) Dean. He is survived by his one son, Michael Wormy (Amy) Dean, of Atmore; one daughter, LaWanda Dean, of Mississippi; brother in law, Thomas (Pam) Amos, of Atmore; three grandchildren, Caitlyn Gindl, Whitney (Blake) Adams and Mary Joiner Dean; five great-grandchildren, Vivian Gindl, Isabel Gindl, Little Rudy Gindl, Conner Gindl and Lanceton Adams; and other relatives and friends.
utv44.com
Reality Check: Williamson HS stadium meeting turns explosive
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A community meeting was called tonight to discuss the fate of an on campus football stadium at Williamson High School. The spot where the stadium would be built is landlocked and owned by the city of Mobile. Williamson alumni, parents, and faculty have been left wondering about the status.
Senior Bowl waiting on quarterbacks, juniors
Although Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams and tight end Cameron Latu accepted their invitations to the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Thursday, most of the roster construction for Mobile’s annual all-star game has been completed with the event still 57 days away. But that doesn’t mean the heavy lifting is...
Sean of the South: Molino, Florida
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Molino, Florida. Population 1,306. It was 1,307, but I heard Miss Carolyn’s mother went on to Glory last night. You’re looking at hayfields, cowhouses, and a church every sixty feet. A night on the town would take four minutes. The sky is cloudy. The foraging grass has […]
pensacolastate.edu
Pensacola State fall graduation set for Dec. 11 at Bay Center
Pensacola State College will hold nursing pinnings and fall commencement on Thursday, Dec. 8, and Sunday, Dec. 11, respectively. Summer and Fall Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, Associate of Science degree in Nursing and Career Certificate in Practical Nursing graduates will be pinned during a 3 p.m. Thursday ceremony at First Pentecostal Church, 6485 Pensacola Blvd., Pensacola.
$5k hidden in ‘Golden Tickets’ at Crestview Christmas Parade
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — If you attended the Sweet Treats of Christmas Parade in Crestview on Dec. 3, be sure to check all of your candy bags. Property Group 850 gave out $5,000 disguised as golden ticket chocolate bars during the annual event. “We decided to do our float Willy Wonka themed and if you’ve […]
3 Escambia Co. schools no longer on lockdown, deputies say no credible threat found
UPDATE: Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy are no longer on lockdown. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, but there was no credible threat found. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy have been […]
WEAR
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Barrancas Avenue in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a vehicle crash in Escambia County Friday morning. The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. on Barrancas Avenue and Manchester Street. Florida Highway Patrol says a vehicle collided with the motorcycle as the vehicle was exiting a business parking...
Okaloosa County deputies searching for missing, endangered adult
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent out a purple alert Wednesday night for 44-year-old Joshua Lee Coleman. The Crestview man is considered missing and endangered. OCSO said Coleman was last seen on Dec. 3 when he left his house on Alpine Rd. He has red hair and is 6 feet tall with […]
Destin and Pensacola Christmas Parades Forecast
(WKRG) – Holiday cheer will be making its way to northwest Florida this Saturday, December 10th. Two Christmas parades will be coming to the Gulf Coast: One in the morning in Destin and another in Pensacola in the evening. We are expecting some fog in the morning hours Saturday, but most of the fog will […]
Student threatens to bring a gun to elementary school: Spanish Fort Police
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– Spanish Fort Police were called to a local elementary school after receiving reports of a threat. Spanish Fort Police say a student at Rockwell Elementary School told several students he was going to bring a gun to school on Friday. Around lunch time Thursday, students told administrators about a sixth grader […]
Woman dies in Santa Rosa County Publix parking lot: SRCSO
PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a woman died in a grocery store parking lot. Officials said Joanna Rogers, 71, died in a Publix parking lot in Pace, Fla. Deputies were originally called out to the Publix for a medical emergency, but when paramedics […]
Escambia Co. teachers could see pay increase to $47,500 per year in 2023
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Teachers in Escambia County could see their salaries increase to $47,500 in July 2023, after Escambia County Public Schools and the Escambia Education Association reached an agreement, Dec. 7. According to ECPS, the new minimum salary for teachers will increase from $44,100 to $45,500, which is a 3.17 percent increase, […]
rippreport.com
BAY MINETTE CHRISTMAS AND THE HOG FARM
Christmas comes early to Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills. Ole Bobby is pushing the envelope when it comes to in your face “self Dealing”, using his office for personal gain. Mayor Wills has an outstanding ethics complaint involving his office and personal gain. Then there is the Alabama Bar complaint hanging over his head.
WALA-TV FOX10
One person injured in shooting early Saturday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement regarding their response to an early Saturday morning shooting. “At this time, we can confirm at approximately 4:43 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive in reference to one shot involving a domestic altercation. The male victim and his son were involved in a physical altercation. The victim suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle. Jamichael Brown, 25, was arrested for domestic violence assault.”
pensacolastate.edu
Meet new TRIO-SSS advisor/counselor La’Krystal Neal-Williams
She knows firsthand how TRIO can help change lives. La’Krystal Neal-Williams knows the impact that the TRIO programs can have on a student and their future. She was looking for the TRIO offices at the University of West Florida as a student when UWF TRIO representative David Williams walked her to another building to help her get some paperwork.
