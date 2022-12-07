ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNYT

Columbia High School shooter wants to change mental health conversation

When he was 16 years old in 2004, he walked into Columbia High School with a shotgun and opened fire on students and staff. Romano is now speaking out about his mindset back in 2004. Many people will never forgive Romano for what he did 18 years ago. He understands...
WNYT

New gift card laws in effect

Just in time for the holidays, new laws involving gift cards go into effect today in New York State. Any gift cards or gift certificates bought in New York on or after today will remain valid for a minimum of nine years, from the date you bought them. Inactivity fees...
WNYT

Alert Day: Widespread Snow Sunday Afternoon, Evening

With snow falling across the region, NewsChannel 13’s team of First Warning meteorologists has declared Sunday an Alert Day. Most of the area will get three to six inches of snow before the snow ends later tonight. Steady, light to moderate snow will continue this afternoon and into the...

