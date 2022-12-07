Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Government Employees Face Decades' Imprisonment Over $3 Million Dollar Embezzlement SchemeSharee B.Dallas, TX
South Oak Cliff Fighting to Become First Dallas ISD School to Win Back-to-Back State ChampionshipsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Dallas Making Decisions Prohibiting Short-Term RentalsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Cowboys Coach Sends Clear Message On Brittney Griner's Release
Brittney Griner was released from Russian custody on Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap facilitated by President Joe Biden. Today's news has spurred a ton of reactions from the sports world, including a series of bold posts from Cowboys' star Micah Parsons. Parsons, in a group of now ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Odell Beckham Jr. Offers Update On Playing Status
Odell Beckham Jr. has some big decisions to make. Odell Beckham Jr. is fresh off of a free agency tour. During this tour, he got to meet with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys. Throughout this tour, it became quite clear that numerous teams want him. However, there is a concern that OBJ isn’t in shape to play this season.
Cowboys legend Jason Witten thinks Odell Beckham Jr. signing would be 'icing on the cake' for Dallas
While a report says the Dallas Cowboys are wary of Odell Beckham Jr.'s ability to perform this season, Jason Witten thinks that, if he can play, would be "almost icing on the cake" for his former team.
Cowboys Jerry Jones Offers Odell Beckham Jr. 'Ticking' Hint; OBJ Does Same on Giants
“Yes, we’re still in contact,'' Jerry Jones says of OBJ. "Is there a timeline? Probably the fact that time is ticking in terms of getting in here and really initiating the heavy work in rehab.'' Did he say "ticking''?
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Mickey: Cowboys pass on Odell Beckham Jr.
FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The much anticipated meeting between veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Junior and the Dallas Cowboys ended without fanfare this week, as the Cowboys appear to have passed on signing the recovering star player. Beckham is recovering from his second major knee injury, suffered in the last Super Bowl when […]
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Dak Prescott Makes His Opinion On Former Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Very Clear
Jason Garrett has Dak Prescott's approval. The former Dallas Cowboys coach is in the running for the Stanford head coaching job, and Prescott thinks he'd be a great fit. “Big endorser of that. For sure," Prescott said on Thursday. "I hope he gets it. I’m willing to talk to anyone I can to endorse ...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Odell Beckham Jr drops major Saquon Barkley, Giants hint
Odell Beckham Jr’sfuture remains an unsolved mystery, but the star wide receiver just dropped a massive clue. During an appearance on The Shop, Beckham revealed this major Saquon Barkley hint that might just indicate a New York Giants reunion is in his future. Here’s what Beckham said, courtesy of NFL on Prime Video on Twitter.
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
Report: Jason Garrett Named Finalist For Surprising Head Coaching Job
Jason Garrett, the second-longest tenured head coach in Dallas Cowboys history, has taken to broadcasting over coaching this season. Most recently the New York Giants' offensive coordinator, Garett's coaching plans have been unclear thus far in 2022. But a Thursday report from The Athletic's ...
Look: Joe Burrow Wears All Black Fit Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Browns
Cincinnati is hoping to win its' fifth-straight game
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr.: I don’t see the point in playing in regular season
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team has seen him visit with three teams recently, but Beckham hasn’t signed with anyone and questions about his readiness to play have made it less than certain that anyone will be signing him before the season is over.
Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?
Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
NFL analysts name Eagles’ biggest threat to reaching Super Bowl
Philadelphia leads the NFL with an 11-1 record and can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday, which would keep the road to Super Bowl LVII on schedule to go through Lincoln Financial Field. Unless it doesn’t. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A pair of ESPN analysts...
Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons learns lesson on Brittney Griner release, social media
Parsons gained a few viral nicknames in the process, including Pass Rush Limbaugh, while becoming the talk of the Cowboys locker room and the social media world.
Cowboys vs. Texans: Micah, CeeDee, 3 to Watch
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to take on the Houston Texans in Week 14 of the 2022 season, Cowboys Country highlights three players on whom Dallas’ fans might want to keep watch.
Magic Johnson mocked for his Deion Sanders tweet
Magic Johnson is the king of Twitter, and he continued his reign of the social media service this week. Johnson on Thursday tweeted his congratulations to Deion Sanders on landing the head coach job at Colorado. “Congratulations to Coach Deion Sanders on being named the head coach of University of...
Latest on Odell Beckham Jr, Plus a Salary Cap Nuance That Could Be at Play
Beckham's driver claims he's made a decision. Plus the salary cap reason why OBJ is probably hoping to join a team for the playoffs instead of what's left of the season.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0