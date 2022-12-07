It's official: Michigan's Olu Oluwatimi is the best center in all of college football. In his first year with the University of Michigan, the transfer from the University of Virginia has been a key piece to the Wolverines dominant offensive line. As a result of his production and consistency, Oluwatimi was recently awarded with the Rimington Trophy - an award given to the best center in college football.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO