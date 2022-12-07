Read full article on original website
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Detroit Tigers sign Diego Rincones and Julio E. Rodriguez
According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have signed a couple of minor-league players. Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press was the first to report that the Tigers have signed outfielder Diego Rincones and catcher, Julio E. Rodriguez to minor-league deals. As noted by Petzold, both Rincones and Rodriguez spent the 2022 season at the Double-A level.
CBS News
Former Cub Jason Heyward signs minor league deal with Dodgers
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Former Cub Jason Heyward is headed to Los Angeles. The five-time Gold Glove winner and 2016 World Series champion signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers Thursday – which came with a n invitation to spring training. Heyward, 33, was released from the Cubs earlier...
Athletics’ wild asking price for Sean Murphy in nixed Cardinals trade, revealed
Before the St. Louis Cardinals signed Wilson Contreras, they had trade discussions with the Oakland Athletics over catcher Sean Murphy. With those trade discussions now off the table, the Athletics’ asking price for Murphy has been revealed. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch recently reported on numerous aspects...
Detroit News
Lions' Jameson Williams amped hearing home crowd chant his name
Allen Park — Jameson Williams did some unbelievable things in his lone season at Alabama, racking up 1,572 receiving yards, ranking among the top 10 in yards per reception and scoring 17 touchdowns, including a pair of long kickoff returns. Despite all those highlight-reel plays he made for the...
NFL Draft Profile: Martez Manuel, Safety, Missouri Tigers
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Missouri S Martez Manuel
Full-Court Press: Takeaways From Alabama Basketball at Houston
Blake Byler's thoughts and takeaways from Alabama basketball's massive win.
What Race Thompson Said After Indiana's 89-75 Loss to Arizona in Las Vegas
Indiana forward Race Thompson scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, but it wasn't enough to take down No. 10 Arizona on Saturday. Here's what Thompson said after the game, with video attached.
Black and Gold Fan Segment Week 14
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As Pittsburgh gears up for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, Jay asks, what’s the key for Pittsburgh to claim three consecutive wins? Also coming up later in December, Steeler Nation will celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic NFL plays of all time: the immaculate reception. Fan Sound […]
Michigan Freshman Shines In First Start
Michigan may have its point guard. Freshman Dug McDaniel got his first start last night against Minnesota on the road and looked like a guy who won't be giving the job back until he's done at U-M. Obviously it's unfortunate how it came about, with Princeton transfer and former starter...
It's Official: Michigan Football Has The Best Center In The Nation
It's official: Michigan's Olu Oluwatimi is the best center in all of college football. In his first year with the University of Michigan, the transfer from the University of Virginia has been a key piece to the Wolverines dominant offensive line. As a result of his production and consistency, Oluwatimi was recently awarded with the Rimington Trophy - an award given to the best center in college football.
Detroit News
Wojo: Dan Campbell's hungry Lions look authentic, playoffs or not
Allen Park — You don’t have to say the Lions are legitimate playoff contenders. Not yet. You don’t have to say Jared Goff is the franchise’s long-term quarterback. Not yet. You don’t have to say Dan Campbell has weathered the worst of it and is on...
