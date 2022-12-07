ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers sign Diego Rincones and Julio E. Rodriguez

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have signed a couple of minor-league players. Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press was the first to report that the Tigers have signed outfielder Diego Rincones and catcher, Julio E. Rodriguez to minor-league deals. As noted by Petzold, both Rincones and Rodriguez spent the 2022 season at the Double-A level.
DETROIT, MI
CBS News

Former Cub Jason Heyward signs minor league deal with Dodgers

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Former Cub Jason Heyward is headed to Los Angeles. The five-time Gold Glove winner and 2016 World Series champion signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers Thursday – which came with a n invitation to spring training. Heyward, 33, was released from the Cubs earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit News

Lions' Jameson Williams amped hearing home crowd chant his name

Allen Park — Jameson Williams did some unbelievable things in his lone season at Alabama, racking up 1,572 receiving yards, ranking among the top 10 in yards per reception and scoring 17 touchdowns, including a pair of long kickoff returns. Despite all those highlight-reel plays he made for the...
DETROIT, MI
YourErie

Black and Gold Fan Segment Week 14

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As Pittsburgh gears up for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, Jay asks, what’s the key for Pittsburgh to claim three consecutive wins? Also coming up later in December, Steeler Nation will celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic NFL plays of all time: the immaculate reception. Fan Sound […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WolverineDigest

Michigan Freshman Shines In First Start

Michigan may have its point guard. Freshman Dug McDaniel got his first start last night against Minnesota on the road and looked like a guy who won't be giving the job back until he's done at U-M. Obviously it's unfortunate how it came about, with Princeton transfer and former starter...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

It's Official: Michigan Football Has The Best Center In The Nation

It's official: Michigan's Olu Oluwatimi is the best center in all of college football. In his first year with the University of Michigan, the transfer from the University of Virginia has been a key piece to the Wolverines dominant offensive line. As a result of his production and consistency, Oluwatimi was recently awarded with the Rimington Trophy - an award given to the best center in college football.
ANN ARBOR, MI

