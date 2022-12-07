Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
ComicBook
Gary Friedkin, Star Wars and Happy Days Actor, Dead at 70
Gary Friedkin, an actor known for his work in projects like Happy Days, Star Wars, Blade Runner, and Young Doctors in Love, has passed away at the age of 70. The news of his passing was announced by his family in an obituary in the Tribune Chronicle, which revealed that he passed away on Friday, December 2nd at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio. He reportedly died due to complications from COVID-19.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Shares Release Window
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been quiet this past year, but the anime won't stay close to the ground much longer. After all, the team at ufotable has been hard at work in season three. Fans were finally given a peek at the anime's comeback this weekend when season three dropped some new promos. And if you did not notice in all the excitement, Demon Slayer announced its return window.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Imagines Anya as an Assassin
Spy x Family has become one of the biggest new anime series to arrive in 2022, and arguably, the Forgers' story is the biggest if you look at ratings in Japan. With the first season preparing to bring its story to a close, a second season has yet to be confirmed at this point, though that isn't stopping many cosplayers from going all-in when it comes to Loid, Yor, and Anya. Now, one cosplayer has imagined what the young telepath might look like if she decided to take up her mother's profession in the future.
ComicBook
M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin Scores Unexpected Rating
M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming apocalyptic psychological horror film Knock at the Cabin has received an unexpected rating from the MPA (Motion Picture Association). Knock at the Cabin has been Rated "R" for "Violence and language." This is somewhat of a departure for Shyamalan: his only R-rated film was The Happening in 2008, with his other directorial efforts – The Sixth Sense, Signs, Unbreakable, The Village, Lady in the Water, The Last Airbender, Split, The Visit, Glass, and Old – all being rated PG-13 or PG.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Bastard Son and The Devil Himself After Just One Season
Another new series on Netflix is getting the ax shortly after its first season debuted. Creator Joe Barton confirmed The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has been canceled at Netflix. All eight episodes of the freshman drama dropped October 28th, but now there won't be a second installment for fans to see how the series continued. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is based on Sally Green's YA novel, titled Half Bad, so those curious can always read the book to see how the story progresses. It's always a roll of the dice on whether Netflix will give a new series a second season, and unfortunately for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, it joins a long list of other canceled TV shows on the streamer.
digitalspy.com
Former Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig shares health update after cancelling tour
Sandi Toksvig is waiting to fly back to the UK after leaving Australian hospital. Earlier this week, the comedian and former Great British Bake Off co-host was diagnosed with bronchial pneumonia while out on tour in the Southern Hemisphere, forcing her to cancel the New Zealand leg of it. Now,...
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Set Photos Reveal First Look at New Disney+ Series
There's a lot to look forward to from Lucasfilm in the new year, including the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian and the fifth Indiana Jones film. There are also some exciting new Star Wars shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and Russian Doll's Leslye Headland is serving as the showrunner. The new Star Wars series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), and Margarita Levieva (Revenge). Today, the DailyMail released some set photos from The Acolyte, which are being shared by various Star Wars fan accounts.
Steve Martin and Martin Short Eulogize One Another in ‘SNL’ Opening Monologues
Steve Martin and Martin Short hosted the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, and the two actors must've had only murders on their minds as the two opened the show by rehearsing one another's eulogies. Before they got into the bit and invited their Only Murders in the Building...
ComicBook
Kate Winslet Gives Surprising Update About New Season of HBO Hit
Last year, Kate Winslet starred in Mare of Easttown on HBO, which was nominated for 16 Emmys and took home four, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Winslet. Despite being categorized as a limited series, many fans have wondered if the show would get a second season, which could potentially follow Winslet's Mare Sheehan solving a new murder case. Currently, Winslet is promoting her newest film, Avatar: The Way of the Water, and was asked about more Mare of Easttown when visiting with The Graham Norton Show (via Digital Spy).
ComicBook
Adult Swim Teases Stacked 2023 Schedule
When it comes to animated television, few networks can compete with Cartoon Network. The brand first came into existence to give audiences a place where animation reigned supreme. Between its prime-time series and its late-night comedies, there is plenty on the channel to love. And now, a new article has gone live hyping the additions gunning for Adult Swim.
ComicBook
Jackass Star Bam Margera Reportedly Hospitalized, Put on Ventilator
Jackass star Bam Margera has reportedly been hospitalized and put on a ventilator. TMZ shared news that the Viva La Bam star had a severe case of pneumonia and COVID-19 to boot. In San Diego, he's being treated in a local ICU, but is in stable condition. Over the past year, Bam has been in and out of rehab facilities as he tries to change his life. Recently, he completed a one-year treatment program for drug and alcohol abuse. One of those stints inside a facility led to some of his current troubles as he struggled to stay sober. Fans will remember that he missed his part in Jackass 4, which saddened a lot of viewers. However, his former cast mates only wanted what was best for the extreme sports star.
The Traitors: how ‘Highland Hunger Games’ became the BBC’s new hit
Psychological reality show hosted by Claudia Winkleman is already attracting visitors to the Scottish castle where it is filmed
ComicBook
Watch Trevor Noah's Tearful Daily Show Goodbye
Trevor Noah said a tearful goodbye to The Daily Show's live audience on Thursday's show. Clearly, the comedian was emotional after a seven-year stint on the Comedy Central staple. When he was announced as the successor to Jon Stewart, there was some audience hesitancy to give themselves over to Noah. Over time, the host proved more than capable to tackle the issues of the day while making viewers laugh. Earlier this year, he absolutely shocked the audience by announcing his intention to step down at the end of this year during a live show. What has followed has been an outpouring of love from celebrities and everyday fans alike whenever a new person sits down at the desk.
ComicBook
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Losing It Over Rollisi's Surprise Wedding
Tonight's fall finale of Law & Order: SVU kicked off with a truly memorable moment for long-time fans of the show, which was a surprise wedding! Tonight is the final episode for Kelli Giddish's Amanda Rollins, and while the episode will be bittersweet, it did at least start off with some great news. After Carisi (Peter Scanavino) called Olivia (Mariska Hargitay), Fin (Ice-T), and Velasco (Octavio Pisano) to a room at the courthouse, he revealed that it was for a wedding, and Rollins would come out in a wedding dress. With the judge there as well Rollisi was officially married, and fans quickly started losing it at one of their favorite TV couples finally tying the knot.
ComicBook
Netflix Releases Wednesday Blooper Reel
If you've been enjoying Wednesday on Netflix, then you'll probably appreciate a compilation of several bloopers featuring Jenna Ortega. Wednesday is a spinoff of the fan-favorite The Addams Family franchise and stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. After getting kicked out of her public high school for defending her brother from a group of bullies, Wednesday is sent to Nevermore Academy, where her parents first met. She quickly gets involved in a murder mystery that she tries to solve. A lot happens throughout the course of the eight-episode first season, so of course there are some hilarious bloopers to check out.
BBC
The Lathums to go back to pubs for album shows
Indie stars The Lathums have said they are "buzzing" to return to their pub gig beginnings for an "eyebrow-raising" new album launch. The Wigan band will play intimate shows in Glasgow, Middlesbrough, Hull, London and their hometown in February. The band said like many acts, their first show was in...
ComicBook
Law & Order's Kelli Giddish Posts Farewell to Fans Alongside Final SVU Episode
News broke earlier this year that this season of Law & Order: SVU would be Kelli Giddish's last and that her character Amanda Rollins would be exiting the show. More details came out that it wasn't her choice but one made by the powers that be above the showrunner, and now the time has finally come for Kelli's final episode in the fall finale. Ahead of the episode, Giddish took to Instagram to share a farewell to all the fans that supported Rollins on the show over the years, and she also shared a number of photos with her friends and cast-mates all along that journey.
