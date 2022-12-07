ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Red Cross workers vote to strike on December 23 if contract agreement not reached

By Sam Shilts
 7 days ago

MADISON (WKBT) — Workers from six American Red Cross Wisconsin facilities voted to initiate a strike during the region’s largest blood drive if management does not reach an agreement with them by the time their current contract expires on December 15.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union sent a notice to their employers that their strike will protest what they are calling unfair labor practices and “ongoing refusal to bargain in good faith.”

The union claims that they have been trying to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement since August 2021, and that management canceled or rescheduled 21 meetings and only attended one in several months. The union filed two charges of unfair labor practices with the NLRB over an alleged refusal to bargain.

“For sixteen months, management at Red Cross in Wisconsin has refused to negotiate in good faith with their employees,” AFSCME Council 32 Executive Director Patrick Wycoff said. “When they finally came to the table, they told the employees that there was no money left for them because they spent it all on raises for workers in other states. These unfair labor practices have forced the workers into a position where their only choice is to strike, and our union will stand with them.”

The AFSCME employees’ union says the strike will take place between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday, December 23. The employees will form a picket line outside Red Cross’s 37th annual Holiday Blood Drive at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

