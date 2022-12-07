Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Charlotte FC closing in on Argentine forward Enzo Copetti
Charlotte FC are on the verge of adding another Designated Player (DP) forward in the form of Racing Club's Enzo Copetti, sources have told 90min. First reported by MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert, a source with knowledge of the situation has told 90min that CLTFC and Racing are in agreement on a fee believed to be in the region of $6m. It's understood most contractual details have also been ironed out, with only the player's medical and a few procedural hurdles left to overcome.
Minnesota United sign defender Zarek Valentin via free agency
Minnesota United have signed veteran defender Zarek Valentin on a one-year deal via free agency. Valentin's contract keeps him at Allianz Field through the 2023 MLS season, with MNUFC holding an option on a further year. "Couldn't be more excited to join a top class club and fan base," Valentin...
DC United targeting move for Leeds United midfielder - reports
DC United are targeting Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich as part of their January transfer plans, according to reports. Wayne Rooney is hard at work rebuilding his roster after the Black and Red finished bottom of the overall standings in 2022, winning just seven of 34 matches and taking only 27 points - although Rooney only took over from Hernan Losada over midway through the season.
MLS clubs pay tribute following passing of Grant Wahl
The US soccer world was rocked on Friday with the tragic news of the passing of renowned journalist Grant Wahl. Wahl was one of the most prominent media members in US soccer history, a veteran of multiple major tournaments across the men's and women's game, and a key pillar in growing the game in North America.
MLS teams with open DP spots ahead of the 2023 season
As the 2023 Major League Soccer season fast approaches, several teams are looking to sign a Designated Player. Per league rules, a team can only hold three DPs at a time. The Designated Player Rule allows clubs to acquire up to three players whose total compensation and acquisition costs exceed the Maximum Salary Budget Charge, with the club bearing financial responsibility for the amount of compensation above each player's Salary Budget Charge. Designated Players may be new players signed to MLS via the Allocation Ranking List or the Discovery Process, or they may be re-signed existing players on a club's roster.
Cowboys vs. Texans: James Washington 'Ready,' Kelvin Joseph 'Time to Be a Man': How to Watch, Odds, Injury Report
The Dallas Cowboys host the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium with a bonafide two-headed rushing attack for the first time in Ezekiel Elliott's career.
Pacers’ Jalen Smith Admits Pacers ‘Disrespected’ Shorthanded Nets
Brooklyn played the game without eight players, including all five usual starters.
James Houston Proving He Is Big Problem for NFL Quarterbacks
The Detroit Lions have seen an improved pass rush in the last month of the season.
What Dolphins fans should be watching before Sunday night vs. Chargers
The Miami Dolphins will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This prime-time matchup means fans of the aqua and orange will have an opportunity to watch both the early and late games without having to keep an eye on their own squad.
Yardbarker
Cowboys vs. Texans: 'Don't Take the Cheese,' Says 'Trash-Talking' McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys didn't let a common case of "rat poison" affect them during Sunday's 54-19 decimation over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas was expected to come away with a win at home and did so in dominant fashion. But the Cowboys (9-3) are faced with similar expectations in Week 14...
Turnovers Key to Thunder’s Early Season Success
Turnovers, or the lack thereof, have proven to be a considerable part of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s ability to defy odds and expectations in 2022-23.
Texans vs. Cowboys Week 14: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Dallas Cowboys have won games this season with both a dominating offense and a smothering defense. And there's a different approach offensively this season than in years past. For the first time in running back Ezekiel Elliott's seven-year career, he's now part of a bonafide rushing tandem, alongside Tony...
Aaron Wilson On If Lovie Can Keep His Job & Previewing The Texans Draft
Aaron Wilson On If Lovie Can Keep His Job & Previewing The Draft For Houston
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Texans founder Bob McNair was 'Mr. Wonderful'
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ fondness for Houston Texans founder Bob McNair is well documented. Jones was even in attendance for McNair’s memorial service at NRG Stadium on Dec. 7, 2018, after McNair passed away following a battle with skin cancer. Jones, who has a twice-a-week radio segment...
Liverpool legend gives verdict on midfield target Yunus Musah
Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has given his verdict on midfield target Yunus Musah, who starred at the 2022 World Cup for the United States.
Cowboys vs. Texans: Dak, Micah & Milestone Watch
The Cowboys look for their 10th win as they enter the final stretch of the season.
Texans vs. Cowboys Preview: Can QB Davis Mills Bounce Back?
The Houston Texans travel to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday from AT&T Stadium. The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as their starter, who was their original QB1 this season before being replaced by Kyle Allen. The Texans lost their seventh consecutive game...
Texans QB Davis Mills reveals who supported him while on the bench for two weeks
Davis Mills is a very realistic person. Whether it is the product of his Stanford education or what he learned at Greater Atlanta Christian School or even earlier, the Houston Texans quarterback has been known for his levelheaded approach to the NFL since being taken in Round 3 of the 2021 NFL draft.
Texans WR Brandin Cooks OUT vs. Cowboys With Calf Injury
HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday when the 1-10-1 Houston Texans face off against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Cooks is dealing with an ongoing calf injury that sidelined him during the Texans' Week 13 loss to the...
