Charlotte FC closing in on Argentine forward Enzo Copetti

Charlotte FC are on the verge of adding another Designated Player (DP) forward in the form of Racing Club's Enzo Copetti, sources have told 90min. First reported by MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert, a source with knowledge of the situation has told 90min that CLTFC and Racing are in agreement on a fee believed to be in the region of $6m. It's understood most contractual details have also been ironed out, with only the player's medical and a few procedural hurdles left to overcome.
Minnesota United sign defender Zarek Valentin via free agency

Minnesota United have signed veteran defender Zarek Valentin on a one-year deal via free agency. Valentin's contract keeps him at Allianz Field through the 2023 MLS season, with MNUFC holding an option on a further year. "Couldn't be more excited to join a top class club and fan base," Valentin...
DC United targeting move for Leeds United midfielder - reports

DC United are targeting Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich as part of their January transfer plans, according to reports. Wayne Rooney is hard at work rebuilding his roster after the Black and Red finished bottom of the overall standings in 2022, winning just seven of 34 matches and taking only 27 points - although Rooney only took over from Hernan Losada over midway through the season.
MLS clubs pay tribute following passing of Grant Wahl

The US soccer world was rocked on Friday with the tragic news of the passing of renowned journalist Grant Wahl. Wahl was one of the most prominent media members in US soccer history, a veteran of multiple major tournaments across the men's and women's game, and a key pillar in growing the game in North America.
MLS teams with open DP spots ahead of the 2023 season

As the 2023 Major League Soccer season fast approaches, several teams are looking to sign a Designated Player. Per league rules, a team can only hold three DPs at a time. The Designated Player Rule allows clubs to acquire up to three players whose total compensation and acquisition costs exceed the Maximum Salary Budget Charge, with the club bearing financial responsibility for the amount of compensation above each player's Salary Budget Charge. Designated Players may be new players signed to MLS via the Allocation Ranking List or the Discovery Process, or they may be re-signed existing players on a club's roster.
Texans vs. Cowboys Preview: Can QB Davis Mills Bounce Back?

The Houston Texans travel to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday from AT&T Stadium. The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as their starter, who was their original QB1 this season before being replaced by Kyle Allen. The Texans lost their seventh consecutive game...
Texans WR Brandin Cooks OUT vs. Cowboys With Calf Injury

HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday when the 1-10-1 Houston Texans face off against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Cooks is dealing with an ongoing calf injury that sidelined him during the Texans' Week 13 loss to the...
