Kroger part of two offers to purchase former West Chester activity center

WEST CHESTER TWP. – Kroger and Dr. Muhamed Aziz are once again interested in purchasing the township’s former Cox Road activity center.

Both offers to purchase the 16,389-square foot building at 7900 Cox Road, came within three weeks of Quattro Development’s Nov. 14 letter to trustees in which it decided not to move forward with the purchase.

Quattro had wanted to use the property for a Montessori school. Trustees had agreed to sell to Quattro for $2.25 million.

“It is very disappointing,’’ said Mark Welch, chairman of the trustees’ board.

Kroger Limited Partnership I submitted an offer of $1.9 million on Tuesday for the building and 3.6 acres it sits on. Regency Centers Acquisition LLC, on behalf of Kroger, first entered into a purchase agreement for the site in September 2019 but that deal fell through.

On Nov. 29 RS Professionals submitted a bid of $1.9 million on behalf of Aziz – the second one this year. Last April the township agreed to sell the building to Aziz for $1.9 million.

He planned to renovate the building into medical offices. That deal fell through at the end of May after an inspection showed the extensive remodeling that would have been needed.

The current offer differs from the first because Aziz wants a lease to purchase contract, with leasing to begin Feb. 1. He would put down $200,000 in earnest money and the lease cost would be $15,000 monthly.

Trustees have taken no action on either proposal.

“We haven’t had time to vet the (Kroger) offer and if necessary, negotiate with either party,’’ Welch said.

Constructed in 1984, the building was first offered for sale in 2019 after the non-profit Community First decided not to renew its lease to manage the center and provide senior citizen along with other community activities at the center. Prior to that, it was used as the township’s branch of MidPointe Library.

At that time it closed, the property was appraised at $1.7 million.

It is in need of immediate repairs to the heating/cooling system. Down the road the building would need extensive work including a new roof, heating/cooling units, asphalt, and sidewalk repairs.

Kroger was reached for comment, but declined to offer any information regarding their offer to purchase the former activity center.