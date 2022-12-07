Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Ground broke for new Dixie facility in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The largest business investment in Jackson broke ground on Friday. The Georgia-Pacific project brings a big impact to the Hub City, along with a new 900,000-square-foot facility. “The largest investment in Madison County’s history from a corporate standpoint, creating jobs, creating economic opportunity, and it’s just...
radionwtn.com
Air Evac Flight Nurse Achieves 1,000 Successful Patient Flights
Paris, Tenn.–Help Air Evac 123 in Henry County to congratulate Base Clinical Lead/Flight Nurse Traci Raymer for earning the achievement of 1,000 successful patient flights. Air Evac officials said, “We are so proud of all your hard work and dedication to Air Evac Lifeteam and the communities that we serve.” Over the past seven years, Raymer has helped to lead the local Air Evac base, located at the Henry County Airport in Cottage Grove. Helping present Traci her wings are Taylor Holtgrewe, Denis Ericson, Daniel Rook and George Cruz. (Air Evac photo).
westkentuckystar.com
New ag manufacturing facility announced for Mayfield and Graves County
A new manufacturing facility in the agritech sector is coming to Mayfield and Graves County. Osmundson Manufacturing Company announced plans to build a 150,000-square-foot facility to produce 20-inch and larger disc blades for construction and agriculture applications. Since 1903, they've made plow and tillage blades in Perry, Iowa, that are sold in North America, Australia and Asia.
radionwtn.com
Scenes From Holly Jolly Electric Christmas Parade
Scenes from the Holly Jolly Electric Christmas parade:. Santa being brought down safely from atop the Paris Fire Department ladder truck at the end of the parade; Terri Disney of the Marching Patriots; Henry County officials Randi French, Donna Craig, Richie Chilcutt and Pam Martin; The Grinch being Grinchy. Winners are: Best Decorated Float: Cottage Grove Fire Department; Clark Griswold award, Joe Mahan Ford; Best Religious Float, Trinity United Methodist Church; Most Christmas Spirit, Future Visions Farm; Best Walking Unit, First United Methodist Church Mother’s Morning Out; Best Decorated Golf Cart/Tractor, Coleman Tractor Co. (Shannon McFarlin photos).
radionwtn.com
Jolly Ole’ Time At Holly Jolly Christmas Parade
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey and his wife Kelly were all dolled up for the Holly Jolly Electric Christmas parade as huge crowds lined the parade route in downtown Paris. Led by the Henry County Marching Patriots with the Jolly Ole’ Man in Red, Santa Claus, bringing up the year from atop the Paris Fire Department ladder truck, some 30 entries were in this year’s parade. Winners are: Best Decorated Float: Cottage Grove Fire Department; Clark Griswold award, Joe Mahan Ford; Best Religious Float, Trinity United Methodist Church; Most Christmas Spirit, Future Visions Farm; Best Walking Unit, First United Methodist Church Mother’s Morning Out; Best Decorated Golf Cart/Tractor, Coleman Tractor Co. Grand Marshals were members of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial Committee; Parade Ambassadors were Larry and Kathy Ray; Honored School was Harrelson. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
WBBJ
City makes decision to postpone Jackson’s Christmas parade
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made the decision to postpone the downtown Christmas parade. According to a press release, the Christmas Parade Committee is making the change due to a threat of heavy rain. Originally scheduled for the morning of Saturday, December 10, the parade will...
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. School Board Serenaded With Carols
Obion County, Tenn.–The Obion County Schools Children’s Choir visited the Obion Schools Board of Education Office and sang their Christmas special. The choir is led by Catherine Nailling and Sarah Hester. Both of these ladies are teachers at Lake Road Elementary. (Lauren Kendall photo).
radionwtn.com
Meade, Kitchen To Perform With State’s Best
Union City, Tenn.–Chloe Meade and Addison Kitchen will be going where no Union City High School choir members have gone before. The two UCHS students will head to Nashville in April to perform with the SSAA All-State Choir after being chosen for the elite ensemble following recent auditions in Memphis.
WBBJ
Wanted man may be in Dyer, Obion, Lake County area
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man may by in the Dyer, Obion or Lake County area. The sheriff’s office says that Tommy Griffin is wanted by US Marshals for violation of probation. They say he may be driving a faded red 1980s Ford F-150.
radionwtn.com
Thomas Nash
Mr. Thomas Nash, 79, of the Dixie community, passed away Wednesday morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. Graveside services for Mr. Nash will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday at Fremont Cemetery near Union City. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WBBJ
Poll of the Day: Jackson Plaza plans
The City of Jackson recently announced their planned purchase of Jackson Plaza, a nearly 21 acre lot off of Old Hickory Boulevard that houses a mostly-abandoned strip mall and the former Service Merchandise location. City officials say they plan to demolish the buildings with the intent to potentially build a new event center/arena to provide more space for events in the city. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
clarksvillenow.com
Shelby’s Trio restaurant building gives first-look tour to Clarksville Young Professionals | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Members of Clarksville Young Professionals were welcomed on a tour this week of the new Shelby’s Trio building, under construction at the corner of North Second Street and College Street, across from the also-under-construction F&M Bank Arena. Shelby’s Trio is a three-tiered restaurant...
wdrb.com
Manufacturing company bringing new jobs to Mayfield, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Days before the first anniversary of the deadly tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, a company has announced it's bringing 80 jobs to town. Osmundson Manufacturing Company said it will increase manufacturing production in Mayfield. The company said it's the only American company making high quality disc, seeder...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville-Montgomery County rises to No. 4 in nationwide competition for talent attraction
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to share that Clarksville-Montgomery County climbed two more spots in the ranks, amid the national competition for talent, recognized by Lightcast (formerly EMSI) in fourth place for talent attraction, just behind three major cities – Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.
radionwtn.com
Brad Stone
Mr. Brad Stone, 45, of South Fulton, passed away November 30th at his home. Memorial services for Mr. Stone will be conducted 12:00 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cobbs Chapel Cemetery.
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Eternal Flame ‘Burns’ Once Again
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin’s eternal flame burned brightly just outside of the Paul Meek Library from 1986 until the flame was extinguished sometime around 2000. The torch and accessories were set aside but have found a new home thanks to several supporters. A Nov. 28 ceremony celebrated placement of a ceramic flame atop the torch, which is now permanently displayed on the library’s second floor.
This Small BBQ Joint in Kentucky has Been Named One of the Most Legendary Restaurants in the South
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kentucky. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
wpln.org
EPA scrutiny, 1,600 pages and secret math: TVA’s quest for more natural gas
The Cumberland Fossil Plant is a coal plant next to the Cumberland River in Stewart County. For 50 years, the Tennessee Valley Authority has burned coal in the rural community near Clarksville — but it plans to shutter its stacks by 2028 in exchange for another fossil fuel. TVA...
radionwtn.com
Two Area Christmas Parades Moved To Sunday
Two area Christmas parades scheduled for Saturday have been moved to Sunday afternoon due to the rainy weather forecast. Organizers announced this afternoon that the Huntingdon Christmas parade and the Benton Co./Camden Candyland parade have been moved to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Rapidly-growing restaurant chain set to open another new location in Tennessee
If you've had a hankering for tacos or burritos lately, you may be interested to learn that a rapidly-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.
