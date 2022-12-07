ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

'Hatred is getting louder' Former Asheville school board member opens up about resignation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is now an empty seat on the Asheville City Board of Education after Peyton O'Conner announced her resignation on Monday, Dec. 5. Her resignation came two weeks after a tense exchange at the Nov. 16 school board meeting, when Pastor Ronald Gates of Greater Works Church 1 in Asheville misgendered her during public comment. O'Conner is a transwoman, whose pronouns are she/her.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Bike build for local students at Oscar Blues

Brevard, N.C. — A nonprofit, Oskar Blue employees and volunteers all coming together to put some bikes together for students at Brevard Elementary School. The nonprofit Can'd Aid and Oscar Blues have partnered for the bike build. Building the bikes happening Sunday, December 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30...
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville Homeless Coalition considers why some don't utilize available shelters

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Asheville Homeless Coalition had a meeting regarding the question of how they do sheltering. Kevin Mahoney, the coalition's co-chair, explained there are currently two shelters sponsored by ABCCM: Transformation Village for women and children and Veterans Restoration Headquarters for men.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

‘Our hearts are heavy’: NC senior killed in head-on crash, district says

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville community is mourning the loss of Madison Crawford, a 12th grade student at North Henderson High School. Henderson County Public Schools said Crawford, Kimisa Buchanan, an 11th grade student at North Henderson, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate of North Henderson were in a car when they got into a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County – December 10, 2022

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-010-012-015>017-102000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Grayson- Carroll-Floyd- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Bland, Wytheville, Independence, Whitetop,. Troutdale, Volney, Galax, and Floyd. 1020 AM EST Sat Dec 10 2022. …Dense fog in the higher elevations…. Watch for areas of dense fog today especially along the higher. ridges. This...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony hit and run

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has been taken into custody after being charged with a felony. A release from the sheriff's office says Buncombe County Detention Officer Will Martin was taken into custody on Friday night, Dec. 9, by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on a Felony Hit and Run charge.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

