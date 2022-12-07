Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Educators call for inclusive, safe schools after transgender school board member resigns
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City and Buncombe County Association of Educators have called for inclusive and safe schools following the resignation of Asheville City Board of Education member Peyton O'Conner. O'Conner, who is transgender and uses she/her pronouns, announced her decision to step down earlier this week...
WLOS.com
'Hatred is getting louder' Former Asheville school board member opens up about resignation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is now an empty seat on the Asheville City Board of Education after Peyton O'Conner announced her resignation on Monday, Dec. 5. Her resignation came two weeks after a tense exchange at the Nov. 16 school board meeting, when Pastor Ronald Gates of Greater Works Church 1 in Asheville misgendered her during public comment. O'Conner is a transwoman, whose pronouns are she/her.
WLOS.com
Governor's western residence opens over the weekend for community to check out
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, Governor Roy Cooper is opening the doors to his Asheville residence for a holiday open house. For several hours on Saturday, people could tour his western residence and enjoy all the holiday decorations. The residence features views of Mount Pisgah and downtown Asheville.
Prominent figure for Upstate law enforcement officers retires
George Ducworth has had a hand in the arena of law for a long time, and now he's hanging up his hat after a 45-year career.
WLOS.com
Bike build for local students at Oscar Blues
Brevard, N.C. — A nonprofit, Oskar Blue employees and volunteers all coming together to put some bikes together for students at Brevard Elementary School. The nonprofit Can'd Aid and Oscar Blues have partnered for the bike build. Building the bikes happening Sunday, December 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30...
WLOS.com
"We're just left out in the cold" Mixed messages received about school bus delays
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The heightened traffic along I-40 westbound in Haywood County has inconvenienced drivers, often leaving cars and trucks moving forward at a crawl. The slow down is caused by extensive roadwork and bridge repair, especially between exits 18 and 20, just west of Clyde. However,...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County files suit alleging over-billing at several WNC emergency dept. facilities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a class-action lawsuit against a Tennessee company that is responsible for billing at numerous Western North Carolina healthcare facilities. The company, TeamHealth, contracts with hospitals, clinics and doctors to bill for medical services. According to the suit, filed on Nov....
Upstate school put on lockout Thursday
An Upstate High School was placed on lockout Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County School District says, the lockout at Fountain Inn High School started around 1:45 PM, due to a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
WLOS.com
Christmas comes early for some Buncombe County students at nonprofit's gift-giving event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Christmas came early for some Buncombe County students this weekend. Hearts With Hands, a nonprofit, hosted its annual Hope For the Holidays gift-giving event Saturday, Dec. 10 for underprivileged or homeless students. In addition to some great gifts, the kids were served a meal and...
WLOS.com
WNC man sentenced to 5 months in prison after guilty plea for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A western North Carolina man was sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty to a felony related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In a plea deal in March, Lewis Easton Cantwell, of Waynesville, pleaded guilty to obstructing, impeding or interfering with law enforcement.
WLOS.com
Nonprofit sees greater need, appeals to public for donations as emergency fund dwindles
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit in Haywood and Jackson counties uses an emergency fund to help vulnerable populations, but that account is dwindling as economic pressures are increasing the need. There’s now a call to the public for donations to continue that assistance. Mountain Projects’ emergency fund...
Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat
There will be an increase in law enforcement at one Upstate high school after a threat was made Friday.
WLOS.com
Asheville Homeless Coalition considers why some don't utilize available shelters
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Asheville Homeless Coalition had a meeting regarding the question of how they do sheltering. Kevin Mahoney, the coalition's co-chair, explained there are currently two shelters sponsored by ABCCM: Transformation Village for women and children and Veterans Restoration Headquarters for men.
WYFF4.com
From prison to doctorate degree: Upstate man shares story of redemption ahead of commencement
TIGERVILLE, S.C. — Cary Sanders may have seemed like an unlikely candidate for a doctoral degree nearly a decade ago. Let alone from a school he was once not welcomed at, North Greenville University. "We are here in Tigerville and I used to terrorize this town,” Sanders said. "By...
Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
WLOS.com
Funding for new patrol cars comes at critical time, sheriff's office says
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — You might say it came as an early holiday present And the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office was happy to receive the gift!. The Haywood County Board of Commissioners has approved $500,000 to buy new patrol cars. The vehicles will replace some of the...
FOX Carolina
‘Our hearts are heavy’: NC senior killed in head-on crash, district says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville community is mourning the loss of Madison Crawford, a 12th grade student at North Henderson High School. Henderson County Public Schools said Crawford, Kimisa Buchanan, an 11th grade student at North Henderson, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate of North Henderson were in a car when they got into a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County – December 10, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-010-012-015>017-102000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Grayson- Carroll-Floyd- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Bland, Wytheville, Independence, Whitetop,. Troutdale, Volney, Galax, and Floyd. 1020 AM EST Sat Dec 10 2022. …Dense fog in the higher elevations…. Watch for areas of dense fog today especially along the higher. ridges. This...
Hotel Hartness to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville Co.
Hotel Hartness is expected to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville County.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony hit and run
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has been taken into custody after being charged with a felony. A release from the sheriff's office says Buncombe County Detention Officer Will Martin was taken into custody on Friday night, Dec. 9, by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on a Felony Hit and Run charge.
