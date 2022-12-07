ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klahowya's Tori Peters is 2022 Kitsap Sun girls soccer player of the year

By Jeff Graham, Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago
Before the start of the 2022 girls soccer season, Klahowya players went for a run along the winding road that leads to the school. Lining the road are signs from all the state titles captured by Eagle teams and players over the years.

During the run, senior captain Tori Peters said players stopped at the signs noting Klahowya's two state titles, the first captured in 1999 and the second claimed in 2014.

"That's where we set our goal for winning state," Peters said.

Klahowya is due to add another sign as the Eagles made good on their preseason goal, topping Lynden Christian 3-1 in the Class 1A state championship last month at Shoreline Stadium. Peters accounted for the game-winning goal late in the first half, netting a free kick from 35 yards out.

Peters is the Kitsap Sun's pick for girls soccer player of the year after the midfielder posted 18 goals, 14 assists and led Klahowya to a 19-1-0 record. The University of Idaho commit earned the award in 2021 after guiding the Eagles to a third-place finish at state.

"Tori is the team's leader on and off the field," Klahowya head coach Troy Oelschlager said.

Not only did Peters lead Klahowya in total points this fall, Oelschlager said willingness to defend all over the field makes her a complete player. He said assistant coach Krista Oelschlager, his wife, called Peters the team's "little hunter."

"On the field, she covers more ground over the course of the game than any other player," Troy Oelschlager said. "It's so fun to watch her track down an opponent to win the ball back."

Two of Tori Peters' older sisters played for Klahowya. Emily Peters helped the Eagles win state as a freshman in 2014, while Alyssa Peters graduated in 2020 having earned Kitsap Sun girls soccer player of the year honors as a junior, when she led the Eagles to a third-place finish at state in 2018. Alyssa, now playing at the University of Idaho, will welcome her sister as a teammate in 2023.

Tori Peters wanted to follow in her sisters' footsteps when she stepped through the doors at Klahowya.

"I wanted to live up to their legacy," she said.

Tori said one of her favorite memories from winning state this fall was heading into the stands after the game to pose for photos with Emily and Alyssa. Another favorite memory was singing with her teammates on the bus ride home from Shoreline.

What song were the Eagles singing? A well-known — and fitting — tune by Queen.

"We Are the Champions," she said.

Here's who joins Peters on the 2022 All-West Sound girls soccer team:

ALL-WEST SOUND GIRLS SOCCER

Forward: Ali Divano, junior, Klahowya: The top goal-scorer in West Sound, Divano found the back of the net 19 times and added five assists for the Eagles. Earned Nisqually League 1A offensive player of the year honors.

Forward: Amira Lyons, sophomore, Klahowya: The Nisqually League 1A most valuable player totaled 18 goals and 11 assists. Scored the game-tying goal in Klahowya’s 3-1 win over Lynden Christian in the 1A championship.

Forward: Avery Pujolar, junior, Bainbridge: Scored 14 times and added six assists to help the Spartans finish atop the Olympic League standings.

Midfielder: Katherine Kent, senior, South Kitsap: Earned All-South Puget Sound League 4A first-team honors after tallying five goals and six assists for the Wolves. Four goals came on free kicks.

Midfielder: Claire Warthen, senior, Bremerton: The Olympic League 2A most valuable player posted 18 goals and 11 assists for the Knights.

Defense: Savanah Reece, senior, Central Kitsap: Nabbed All-South Sound Conference 3A first-team honors and led a defense that allowed only 12 goals in 17 contests.

Defense: Grace Rich, sophomore, Bainbridge: Helped the Spartans post 11 shutouts in 18 games, named to All-Olympic League first team.

Defense: Skyler Segalle, junior, Klahowya: The Eagles’ top defender earned All-Nisqually League 1A honors. Helped the team post 14 shutouts, permit just nine goals against in 21 games.

Defense: Tyra Zetty, senior North Kitsap: Earned All-Olympic League first-team honors and helped the Vikings post nine shutouts and reach the 2A state tournament.

Goalkeeper: Rachael Remnet, junior, Central Kitsap: The South Sound Conference 3A defensive player of the year posted six shutouts in net for the Cougars.

Coach: Troy Oelschlager, Klahowya: Added a state title to the ones he captured with Klahowya in 1999 and 2014. Career record now stands at 298-142-25.

