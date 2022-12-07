Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez takes latest swipe at Portugal coach Fernando Santos after World Cup elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of winning a World Cup is over after Portugal were eliminated by Morocco in surprising fashion in a World Cup 2022 quarterfinal. Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is pointing the finger at the person she feels is responsible. Following the 1-0 knockout round loss, which saw Morocco become...
Louis van Gaal quits as Netherlands manager – but claims "I don't think I've been beaten today"
Louis van Gaal announced his retirement – again – in his post-match presser, before asking journalists to Google his record as Netherlands head coach
WATCH: Benches-Clearing Brawl Breaks Out in World Cup Match Between Argentina and Netherlands
It’s not everyday you see a brawl on the pitch during a soccer match, but that’s exactly what we got in the World Cup Quarterfinal showdown between Argentina and the Netherlands Friday. With Argentina clinging to a 2-1 lead in the 88th minute, midfielder Leandro Paredes went in...
Tearful Neymar Consoled By Son Of Croatia Star Ivan Perisic After Brazil's Penalty-Shootout Loss
Leonardo Perisic wanted to make sure Neymar was okay.
Lionel Messi had to be held back in ugly scenes after Argentina’s win over the Netherlands
Lionel Messi’s World Cup dream remains alive after a thrilling penalty shootout win over the Netherlands on Friday. The post-match celebrations were smeared by some ugly scenes, however, which also included Messi himself having to be held back as he confronted the Dutch bench. After going 2-0 up in the 73rd minute via a trademark […] The post Lionel Messi had to be held back in ugly scenes after Argentina’s win over the Netherlands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-finals: start date, schedule of fixtures and predictions
(Reuters) – The quarter-final phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is all set to kick off. Three weeks in, the tournament has not been one for easy predictions. From Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina in their opener to 2014 champions Germany making a quick exit a second consecutive time, this edition has provided a rollercoaster of comebacks and head-spinning group climaxes.
Where To Watch Croatia v Brazil, FIFA World Cup Quarter Finals, Live Stream
Croatia take on Brazil today in the World Cup quarter finals. Here is where you can watch the game.
Sporting News
What time is Netherlands vs. Argentina in the USA today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
Argentina are targeting a fourth successive win and potential final-four clash with Brazil when they meet an in-form Netherlands side in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. After putting La Albiceleste ahead in their Round of 16 victory over Australia, captain Lionel Messi is one goal shy of Gabriel Batistuta's all-time record of 10 at the finals for the Copa America holders.
Blue day for Brazil’s yellow-shirted fans after shock World Cup exit
It’s not been a good few weeks for Brazilians in yellow football shirts. Six weeks ago, nationalist supporters of the far-right President Jair Bolsonaro had to swallow a painful defeat as his leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won a bitter presidential election. On Friday, the crowds...
Sporting News
Lionel Messi rips referee after World Cup record 18 yellows: Mateu Lahoz turns quarterfinal into card fest
A dramatic win on penalty kicks gave Lionel Messi and Argentina a victory over the Netherlands, sending them through to the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals. But that didn't stop them from being livid after the match. Messi and his teammates were furious with the performance of Spanish referee Antonio...
‘They can now give World Cup to Argentina’: Pepe slams Argentine referee for Morocco vs Portugal
Pepe insists Fifa “can now give the title to Argentina” after complaining about the Argentine referee in Portugal’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Morocco.Facundo Tello officiated the 1-0 win for the Atlas Lions, with Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal the difference between the teams.But veteran centre-back Pepe was left furious by Tello’s influence, which follows the Albiceleste’s win over the Netherlands on Friday.Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez hit out at Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, calling on Fifa to drop him from the remainder of the Qatar tournament.“It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee administered the game today after what happened...
Argentina, Netherlands Get Into Scrap Late in World Cup Match
Tensions boiled over late in the quarterfinals match between the two powerhouses.
Sporting News
Brazil vs Croatia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 quarterfinal match
Brazil are the favorites to win the World Cup and they showed why in their Round-of-16 dismantling of South Korea. But a wily Croatia side that advanced to the 2018 final promises to make life difficult for the Selecao in their Friday quarterfinal showdown. The Brazilian attack was clicking again...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Netherlands and Argentina descend into chaos as new yellow card record set
For 100 minutes, Friday's World Cup quarter-final between the Netherlands and Argentina looked as though it would be remembered for another couple of magic Lionel Messi moments. Then, it appeared Wout Weghorst had stolen the thunder by scoring a dramatic equaliser from a brilliantly clever free-kick deep into injury time.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s GF lashes out at Portugal boss over ‘wrong’ decision in World Cup loss to Morocco
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, fired back at Portugal manager Fernando Santos for benching her partner in their World Cup loss to Morocco. Ahead of the Saturday showdown, there were high expectation that Ronaldo would be in the starting lineup for the quarterfinals after being relegated to the bench during the Round of 16 clash […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo’s GF lashes out at Portugal boss over ‘wrong’ decision in World Cup loss to Morocco appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sporting News
How to watch Portugal vs Morocco in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
One of the more intriguing quarterfinal matchups of the 2022 World Cup will see Portugal attempt to end the fairytale run of Morocco, whilst continuing the charge to finally deliver Cristiano Ronaldo the one trophy that has eluded him. There's no shortage of plot lines for this match as a...
Brazil official throws cat at World Cup press conference
What did the cat do? Brazil’s press officer stunned reporters after picking up a cat and throwing it on the floor during a recent press conference with Vinicius Jr at the World Cup. The Real Madrid winger — who was speaking with reporters ahead of Brazil’s quarterfinal clash with Croatia on Friday — looked on and began laughing before he appeared to ask the official about the incident. In videos from the press conference, the official pets the cat as it sits on the podium. He then grabbed the animal by its back and tossed it to the floor, where...
Emiliano Martinez hits back at Louis van Gaal comment after Argentina triumph
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez told outgoing Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal to “keep his mouth shut” after saving two penalties in an ill-tempered World Cup quarter-final shoot-out win.With Lionel Messi having lit up Lusail Stadium with a goal and an assist, Argentina seemed to be coasting to a semi-final clash against Croatia, only for Wout Weghorst to hit a brace and seal a remarkable 2-2 draw.Aston Villa stopper Martinez then took centre stage, saving from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis as the Dutch fell 4-3 on penalties to Argentina in a repeat of the 2014 semi-final.But after the win,...
Frustration in Romania and Bulgaria after Schengen rejection
After more than 10 years waiting to be admitted into the Schengen zone, Bulgaria and Romania were once more turned away after two EU countries vetoed their admission. - Austria's veto - The European Commission has long expressed its wish for a widened Schengen zone.
Portugal make shocking Cristiano Ronaldo decision for second straight game
The second day of the 2022 World Cup quarter finals are underway, with Portugal set to square off against Morocco for the first match of the day. As Portugal attempt to punch their ticket for a spot in the semifinals, they have delivered a shocking status update for their star forward Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of […] The post Portugal make shocking Cristiano Ronaldo decision for second straight game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
